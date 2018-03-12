Another deputy has been disciplined over the response to the February shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida, leaving 17 people dead.

The Broward Sheriff's Office confirmed the deputy, Edward Eason, had been placed on "restrictive duty," which means he must give up his badge and gun.

Gina Carter, a public information officer with the Broward Sheriff's Office, said an internal review of Eason's actions has been requested based on findings from a commission meeting last month investigating the response to the shooting.

According to The Miami Herald, state investigators told a commission Eason did not immediately enter Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the scene of a shooting where 17 were killed and another 17 were injured.

Eason told state investigators he waited before going inside because he was not sure where the gunfire started, reports the Herald. But investigators say body cam footage and audio recordings contradicted those claims, showing Eason pointing to a building and telling people shots were fired.

In a statement to The Herald, Jeff Bell, president of the Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputies Association, said Eason and other deputies were scapegoats of Broward Sheriff Scott Israel.

Last month, investigators presented findings to a commission looking into the response to February's shooting. Three assistant principals and a security specialist were reassigned, prompting protests from students and teachers.

The sheriff’s captain who oversaw the initial response has resigned, and the first sergeant to arrive was suspended.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

