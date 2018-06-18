First look: Inside MSC Cruises' new MSC Meraviglia
01 / 116
MSC Meraviglia
02 / 116
MSC Meraviglia
03 / 116
The hub of MSC Meraviglia's top deck is the Atmosphere Pool, billed as the one of biggest pools at sea.
04 / 116
The 82-foot-long Atmosphere Pool is rectangular in shape and features platforms suspended in the water.
05 / 116
One deck up from the Atmosphere Pool are side promenades lined with deck chairs.
06 / 116
Whirlpools cantilevered over the side of the vessel are located on each side of Deck 16 near the Atmosphere Pool.
07 / 116
The Atmosphere Pool area features a giant LED screen that offers entertainment during the day and night.
08 / 116
The top deck of MSC Meraviglia as seen from near the front of the vessel on Deck 17.
09 / 116
A contemporary structure that houses MSC Meraviglia's Sky Lounge rises from the top of the ship just behind the main pool area.
10 / 116
A jogging track circles the back of MSC Meraviglia on Deck 16.
11 / 116
More lounge seating can be found on tiered deck areas forward of the Atmosphere Pool.
12 / 116
MSC Meraviglia features one of the biggest water play zones at sea, the Polar Aqua Park.
13 / 116
Located at back of MSC Meraviglia on Deck 15, the Polar Aqua Park features three large, twisting water slides.
14 / 116
The Polar Aqua Park's water slides begin from a tall white tower just below the ship's funnels.
15 / 116
The Polar Aqua Park's water slides have translucent portions that offer passengers a glimpse of the ocean as they careen downward.
16 / 116
As its name suggests, the Polar Aqua Park on MSC Meraviglia has a polar theme that includes a faux polar bear resting below its biggest water slides.
17 / 116
One of the water slides at the Polar Aqua Park on MSC Meraviglia twists over the side of the ship.
18 / 116
The adventure activities at MSC Meraviglia's Polar Aqua Park also include a 269-foot-long sky walk called the Himalayan Bridge.
19 / 116
The Himalayan Bridge is a suspension bridge that winds around the back of the vessel more than 200 feet above the sea.
20 / 116
Just below the main water slides of the Polar Aqua Park is a splash pool.
21 / 116
A second, smaller outdoor pool is located at the very back of MSC Meraviglia on Deck 16. Called the Horizon Pool, it's in an area that transforms into an entertainment zone at night.
22 / 116
The Horizon Pool area is flanked by an amphitheater of lounge seating that transform into an outdoor entertainment zone at night.
23 / 116
MSC Meraviglia has a third pool area, the Bamboo Pool, which is features a sliding glass roof that can be closed during inclement weather.
24 / 116
The Bamboo Pool area offers one large pool and four whirlpools.
25 / 116
The Bamboo Pool area also is home to the Bamboo Bar, a fresh juice bar offering made-to-order concoctions.
26 / 116
A sliding glass roof called a magrodome covers the Bamboo Pool.
27 / 116
At the very front of MSC Meraviglia on Deck 19 is a private solarium and pool area for passengers staying in the ship's upscale MSC Yacht Club cabins.
28 / 116
The private, deck-top area for MSC Yacht Club passengers includes a private grill and bar that is open throughout the day.
29 / 116
The private deck for MSC Yacht Club passengers has its own pool and two hot tubs.
30 / 116
The hub of MSC Meraviglia's interior is Galleria Meraviglia, a 262-foot-long interior promenade lined with shops and eateries.
31 / 116
The idea of a central promenade on the scale of Galleria Meraviglia is new for MSC Cruises, which doesn't have similar spaces on its other ships. Only Royal Caribbean offers interior promenades on a similar scale.
32 / 116
The two-deck-high Galleria Meraviglia is topped with a faux ceiling created by the biggest LED screen at sea. The images on the screen change throughout the day, and it's the site of spectacular LED sky screen shows three times a day.
33 / 116
Among the bar options along the Galleria Promenade is the Meraviglia Bar & Lounge, which offers signature cocktails.
34 / 116
Located at the base of the Galleria Meraviglia on Deck 6, the Meraviglia Bar & Lounge offers live music and a dance floor.
35 / 116
Adjacent to the Meraviglia Bar & Lounge is a chocolate bar boutique created by French patissier and chocolatier Jean-Phillipe Maury.
36 / 116
The Jean-Philippe Chocolate & Coffee shop serves up hand-made chocolates and candies. Passengers also can create their own chocolates at the venue.
37 / 116
Also created by Jean-Philippe Maury and located along the Galleria Meraviglia is Jean-Phillipe Crepes & Ice Cream, a gourmet ice cream parlor and French-style creperie.
38 / 116
Also along the Galleria Meraviglia is the high-tech TV Studio & Bar. It's a multi-purpose venue that serves as a broadcast studio for on-board programming as well as a bar and lounge.
39 / 116
The TV Studio & Bar is the site of live games, quizzes, talent contests and other events that can be broadcast around the ship.
40 / 116
A bar in the corner of the TV Studio & Bar serves up a range of speciality cocktails and drinks.
41 / 116
A traditional English pub also awaits passengers along the Galleria Meraviglia. Dubbed the Brass Anchor, it serves a wide range of beer including craft beers from the USA as well as whisky.
42 / 116
The interior of the Brass Anchor Pub.
43 / 116
MSC Meraviglia's Brass Anchor Pub serves a dozen draft beers, an unusually large number for a cruise ship bar. The diverse array of selections include the classic Irish stout Guinness and an India Pale Ale from U.S. brewer Lagunitas.
44 / 116
Just off the Galleria Meraviglia on Deck 6 is Edge Cocktail, another bar.
45 / 116
Edge
46 / 116
Edge
47 / 116
Edge
48 / 116
Located on Deck 7 along the Galleria Meraviglia, Kaito Sushi Bar is one of twelve dining venues on the ship.
49 / 116
Kaito Teppanyaki is a 30-seat teppanyaki-style restaurant located along the Galleria Meraviglia.
50 / 116
MSC Cruises has partnered with Italian chain Eataly to create a food market serving simple Italian dishes.
51 / 116
Located on Deck 6 along the Galleria Meraviglia is Ristorante Italiano, a 56-seat Italian eatery conceived in partnership with 'slow food' Italian chain Eataly.
52 / 116
A seating area in Ristorante Italiano.
53 / 116
A large part of the lower deck of the Galleria Meraviglia is devoted to shops selling everything from perfume to clothing to toys.
54 / 116
Among the shops along the Galleria Meraviglia are outlets selling clothing from various designers.
55 / 116
MSC Meraviglia offers one of the largest casinos at sea, the Casino Imperiale.
56 / 116
Located on Deck 7, just off the Galleria Meraviglia, the Casino Imperiale offers a wide range of table games including roulette, blackjack and poker.
57 / 116
A large slot machine area also can be found in MSC Meraviglia's Casino Imperiale.
58 / 116
At the center of Casino Imperiale is a circular casino bar.
59 / 116
Located at the front of the ship on Deck 6, the Broadway Theatre is MSC Meraviglia's main showroom.
60 / 116
Infinity Atrium
61 / 116
Infinity Bar
62 / 116
The lounge with the most scenic views on MSC Meraviglia is the top-of-the-ship Sky Lounge.
63 / 116
Located on Deck 18, the Sky Lounge features jazz music at night from a live jazz trio.
64 / 116
Among MSC Meraviglia's included-in-the-fare main restaurants are the side-by-side L'Olive Doree and L'Olivo D'Oro. Located on Deck 6, they can accommodate 912 passengers at a time.
65 / 116
A self-serve wine bar is located just outside the L'Olive Doree and L'Olivo D'Oro restaurants.
66 / 116
Another main restaurant on MSC Meraviglia is Waves, located on Deck 5.
67 / 116
Located at the top of the ship on Deck 15, the Marketplace Buffet is MSC Meraviglia's casual buffet eatery. It's open at nearly all hours of the day and serves a wide range of cuisine.
68 / 116
MSC Meraviglia is one of the growing number of mega-ships with an indoor amusement area featuring such high-tech offerings as a Formula 1 virtual reality racing car.
69 / 116
Located on Deck 16, the amusement area on MSC Meraviglia also has a flight simulator.
70 / 116
A Star Wars battle pod also is among the amusements in MSC Meraviglia's amusement zone. It also has 4D theater and a video game arcade.
71 / 116
MSC Meraviglia's amusement zone includes a large 'Sportplex' where passengers can play soccer and other games. It also is used for dance parties.
72 / 116
Two full-size bowling lanes are part of MSC Meraviglia's amusement zone.
73 / 116
The American-style Sports Bar is part of the amusement complex on Deck 16.
74 / 116
MSC Meraviglia features a sprawling spa with 22 treatment rooms, a hair salon and a thermal area.
75 / 116
Dubbed the MSC Aurea Spa, the spa area offers 19 kinds of massages. It's large thermal area includes specialized baths, showers and saunas.
76 / 116
A relaxation room in the MSC Aurea Spa's thermal area.
77 / 116
The Tepidarium Relaxation Room is part of the thermal area in the MSC Aurea Spa.
78 / 116
A sauna area in the MSC Aurea Spa's relaxation room.
79 / 116
A traditional sauna in the MSC Aurea Spa's relaxation room.
80 / 116
balcony cabin
81 / 116
balcony cabin
82 / 116
balcony cabin
83 / 116
A built-in armoire lines one end of balcony cabins on MSC Meraviglia.
84 / 116
Balcony cabin storage areas have a personal safe and several drawers and shelves.
85 / 116
Bathrooms in balcony cabins feature showers, toilets and a sink area.
86 / 116
duplex
87 / 116
duplex
88 / 116
duplex
89 / 116
duplex
90 / 116
duplex
91 / 116
duplex
92 / 116
duplex
93 / 116
duplex
94 / 116
family cabin
95 / 116
family cabin
96 / 116
family cabin
97 / 116
family cabin
98 / 116
interior cabin
99 / 116
Desk areas in MSC Meraviglia cabins have two U.S.-style electrical outlets.
100 / 116
The desk area in MSC Meraviglia cabins also have two European-style electric outlets as well as a USB outlet.
101 / 116
A photo gallery located just off the Infinity Atrium sells camera equipment as well as passenger photos taken by on-board photographers.
102 / 116
MSC Meraviglia has an extensive children's area on Deck 18 that includes rooms created in partnership with Chicco and LEGO.
103 / 116
Among seven dedicated spaces for children at MSC Meraviglia's children's zone is the Mini Club Lego. It's a play area for children ages three to six.
104 / 116
A bench in the MSC Meraviglia children's area is flanked by statues made entirely of LEGOs.
105 / 116
The Teen Club on Deck 18 is a designed space for children ages 15 to 17.
106 / 116
The Teen Club on Deck 18 has a dance floor.
107 / 116
Like several earlier MSC Cruises ships, MSC Meraviglia has an exclusive area of cabins called the MSC Yacht Club that comes with its own private lounge (shown here), restaurant and deck area.
108 / 116
MSC Meraviglia's MSC Yacht Club has 95 cabins and is located across several decks at the top front of the ship. It's lounge has wall-to-wall windows overlooking the vessel's bow.
109 / 116
The MSC Yacht Club has its own private restaurant that is exclusive to passengers staying in the complex. Located on Deck 18, it overlooks the front of the ship and is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
110 / 116
Located on Deck 16, MSC Meraviglia's fitness center overlooks the ship's main pool area.
111 / 116
MSC Meraviglia's fitness center offers a wide range of cardio equipment including treadmills, stationary bicycles and elliptical machines. There also are free weights and TechnoGym weight machines.
112 / 116
A secondary room at the MSC Meraviglia fitness center is equipped with bicycles for spin classes.
113 / 116
A stairwell in MSC Meraviglia.
114 / 116
In one of its many configurations, the Galleria Meraviglia's giant LED ceiling douses the space in a green light.
115 / 116
The Galleria Meraviglia's giant LED ceiling also has a red setting.
116 / 116
A buoy at the ready on MSC Meraviglia
Another line that has been rolling out bigger and boxier ships in recent years is MSC Cruises. Here, MSC Cruises' new MSC Meraviglia, the fourth largest cruise ship in the world.
Bernard Biger

Fast-growing MSC Cruises has ordered yet another giant cruise ship. 

The Europe-based line on Thursday said it had signed a contract with French shipyard STX France for a fifth vessel in its new Meraviglia Class series to debut in 2023. 

Measuring 183,500 gross tons, the as-yet-unnamed ship will be larger than any MSC Cruises vessel built to date. Only four vessels currently at sea are bigger. 

Designed for an international audience including North Americans, the new ship will be able to hold up to 6,335 passengers. It'll be a larger version of the only Meraviglia Class vessel currently at sea: MSC Meraviglia. Unveiled in June 2017 and measuring 171,598 tons, Meraviglia currently is the fifth largest cruise vessel ever built, smaller only than the four Oasis Class ships that Royal Caribbean has unveiled since 2009.

RELATED:  MSC Cruises unveils third new ship in a year 

A second Meraviglia Class vessel that is similar in size to Meraviglia, to be called MSC Bellissima, is scheduled to debut in March. A third, bigger Meraviglia Class ship to be called MSC Grandiosa is due in November 2019. A fourth in the series to be called MSC Virtuosa is on order for 2020.   

The debut of the Meraviglia Class in 2017 was a significant milestone for MSC, which is a giant of cruising in Europe but still relatively unknown in North America. Nineteen decks high and more than 1,000 feet long, Meraviglia was the first MSC vessel to rank among the top five biggest cruise ships, and its arrival kicked off a period of rapid growth at the line that likely will see it compete more closely with such North American-based cruise leaders as Royal Caribbean and Carnival.

Currently operating 15 ships, MSC is in the midst of adding at least 10 more vessels by 2026. The company's passenger capacity is set to nearly triple over a 10-year period.

MSC executives have said they plan to significantly expand the line's presence in North America over the next few year, with the Meraviglia Class ships playing a role. After initially sailing in Europe, Meraviglia will redeploy to North America in 2019.

FABULOUS PHOTOS:  The world's 25 biggest cruise ships 

Photo tour: The world's 25 biggest cruise ships
01 / 98
1. Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas. Unveiled in March 2018, the 18-deck-high vessel measures 228,081 tons and can carry up to 6,680 passengers at full capacity.
02 / 98
The Ultimate Family Suite on Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas features two bedrooms and is chock full of fun zones.
03 / 98
Perfect Storm.
04 / 98
Among amusements, Symphony features the tallest slide at sea, called Ultimate Abyss.
05 / 98
2. Royal Caribbean's Harmony of the Seas. Unveiled in 2016, Harmony is just a tad smaller than Symphony of the Seas at 226,963 tons.
06 / 98
Like Symphony of the Seas, Harmony features a giant water slide complex on its top deck along with multiple pool areas.
07 / 98
Royal Caribbean's Harmony of the Seas is the third of four vessels in the line's Oasis Class. All four of the ships are more than 30% larger than the next largest cruise vessels.
08 / 98
Top-deck amusements on Harmony of the Seas also include two FlowRider surfing pools.
09 / 98
3. Royal Caribbean's Allure of the Seas. Unveiled in 2010, Allure is the second vessel in Royal Caribbean's Oasis Class and measures 225,282 tons.
10 / 98
Notably, while Allure of the Seas is slightly smaller than Symphony of the Seas and Harmony of the Seas, it can hold more passengers. It's total capacity is 6,780.
11 / 98
Allure of the Seas features one of the largest theaters at sea, capable of holding around 1,400 people.
12 / 98
The massive size of Allure of the Seas and its Oasis Class siblings is evident when strolling through their interior public areas. Each of the ships boasts a multi-deck mall-like area with shops, eateries and bars called the Royal Promenade.
13 / 98
4. Royal Caribbean's Oasis of the Seas. Measuring 225,282 tons, Oasis was the world's largest ship when it debuted in 2009 but has been surpassed by its three later sisters.
14 / 98
Oasis of the Seas is 1,187 feet long, putting it within two inches of its older sibling Allure of the Seas.
15 / 98
Like all of the Oasis Class ships, Oasis of the Seas features an open-air 'central park' with eateries, bars and shops that features more than 10,000 plants including trees.
16 / 98
Oasis of the Seas has two large rock climbing rolls that overlook an an outdoor aqua theater.
17 / 98
Another line that has been rolling out bigger and boxier ships in recent years is MSC Cruises. Here, MSC Cruises' new MSC Meraviglia, the fourth largest cruise ship in the world.
18 / 98
In contrast to the sculptural raked stern found on Crystal Symphony, newer ships such as MSC Cruises' MSC Meraviglia often have sterns that are almost completely squared off. The boxy design allows for more interior public space and cabins.
19 / 98
The top deck of MSC Meraviglia as seen from near the front of the vessel on Deck 17.
20 / 98
The boxy look of MSC Meraviglia is a result of the enormous amount of public space that it offers, including a massive water park area on its top deck.
21 / 98
6. Royal Caribbean's Quantum of the Seas. Unveiled in 2014, Quantum was the first of a new series of vessels at Royal Caribbean called the Quantum Class that measure 168,666 tons.
22 / 98
Among the most notable features of the Quantum Class is a mechanical arm with an observation pod that rises above the pool deck, offering passengers a bird's eye view.
23 / 98
Quantum of the Seas was the first cruise ship with a 'bionic bar' featuring a robot bartender. It's a feature now on several Royal Caribbean ships.
24 / 98
Designed to travel to parts of the world with inclement weather, Quantum of the Seas also is home to an expansive interior pool area.
25 / 98
7. Royal Caribbean's Anthem of the Seas. Unveiled in 2015, the second ship in Royal Caribbean's Quantum Class series measures 168,666 tons.
26 / 98
Like Quantum, Anthem of the Seas is packed full of gee-whiz attractions.
27 / 98
Among the notable attractions on Anthem of the Seas and its sister ships is a skydiving simulator.
28 / 98
Royal Caribbean's Anthem of the Seas features some of the most elaborate suites at sea, including the two-deck-high, 1,640-square-foot Royal Loft Suite.
29 / 98
8. Royal Caribbean's Ovation of the Seas. Christened in 2016, Ovation is the third vessel in Royal Caribbean's Quantum Class and, like it's sisters, measure 168,666 tons.
30 / 98
Ovation of the Seas initially has been dedicated to the Chinese market and based in Tianjin, China.
31 / 98
Ovation of the Seas features more casino areas than its Quantum Class sisters in a nod to the specific interests of Chinese travelers.
32 / 98
Ovation of the Seas also offers more shopping than other Quantum Class ships, including a Cartier store.
33 / 98
9. Norwegian Bliss. Unveiled in April 2018, Norwegian Cruise Line's largest ship ever measures 168.028 tons.
34 / 98
Twenty decks high and 1,082 feet long, Bliss is the third vessel in Norwegian Cruise Line's Breakaway Plus Class.
35 / 98
The top of Norwegian Bliss is covered in fun zones including a main pool area with two large pools.
36 / 98
Towering over the main pool deck are two giant water slides, including the swirling Aqua Racer (shown here).
37 / 98
Norwegian Cruise Line's newest ship is the 3,883-passenger Norwegian Joy, which debuted in May 2017. The 167,725-ton vessel is the first at Norwegian custom designed for the Chinese market, and it sails in Asia.
38 / 98
Norwegian Joy's deck-top area has a zen garden feel.
39 / 98
While it may look boxy from the outside, Norwegian Bliss will boast a wide array of fun zones in its interior and deck-top spaces that include a two-deck-high racing track -- a first for a North American-based vessel.
40 / 98
Among the more unusual attractions on Norwegian Joy is the Galaxy Pavilion, which is home to virtual reality experiences, simulator rides and hover craft bumper cars.
41 / 98
The 164,600-ton Norwegian Escape is Norwegian Cruise Line's largest ship ever.
42 / 98
The Norwegian Escape's top deck is home to the Aqua Park, a family-friendly fun zone billed as one of the largest of its kind at sea.
43 / 98
Norwegian Cruise Line's new Norwegian Escape is home to a flurry-filled Snow Room that is designed to invigorate blood flow.
44 / 98
The scale of the hull art on today's mega-ships becomes clear when viewing this close-up photo of artist Guy Harvey near his signature on Norwegian Escape.
45 / 98
12. Royal Caribbean's Liberty of the Seas. Built in 2007, Liberty was the second of three vessels in Royal Caribbean's Freedom Class of ships. It measures 155,889 tons.
46 / 98
The top decks of Liberty of the Seas are chock full of amusements including this watery play zone for kids.
47 / 98
Royal Caribbean's Freedom Class ships including Liberty of the Seas are among more than a dozen Royal Caribbean vessels with a FlowRider surfing pool.
48 / 98
Liberty of the Seas also offers miniature golf, a staple of Royal Caribbean ships.
49 / 98
13. Norwegian Epic. Unveiled in 2010, this one-off Norwegian Cruise Line ship measures 155,873 tons.
50 / 98
Norwegian Epic had one of the biggest water parks on a cruise ship ever at the time of its debut.
51 / 98
Among the notable features on Norwegian Epic is a bowling alley. Bowling is offered on several Norwegian Cruise Line ships.
52 / 98
Like several other Norwegian Cruise Line ships, Norwegian Epic has a private pool are for passengers staying in top suites.
53 / 98
14. Royal Caribbean's Freedom of the Seas. Christened in 2006, Freedom of the Seas was the biggest cruise ship in the world at the time. It measures 154,407 tons.
54 / 98
A view of the Royal Promenade on Freedom of the Seas, home to many shops and restaurants onboard, as well as the "DreamWorks Move it, Move it Parade."
55 / 98
Royal Caribbean's Freedom of the Seas also boasts an ice rink, which offers skate rentals to guests.
56 / 98
Royal Caribbean's Freedom of the Seas offers an H2O zone water park.
57 / 98
15. Royal Caribbean's Independence of the Seas. Dating to 2008, Independence measures 154,407 tons, the same as sister ship Freedom of the Seas.
58 / 98
Like other large Royal Caribbean ships, Independence of the Seas offers a wide range of deck-top fun zones including a kiddie splash area.
59 / 98
The main restaurant on Royal Caribbean's Independence of the Seas can hold more than 1,000 passengers at a time.
60 / 98
Like other Freedom Class ships, Independence of the Seas features a soaring rock climbing wall on one of its top decks.
61 / 98
16. MSC Seaside. Unveiled in 2017, this Florida-based MSC Cruises measures 153,516 tons.
62 / 98
MSC Seaside was specifically designed with a Miami Beach-style to match its permanent home in Miami. While MSC Cruises is based in Europe, the ship is aimed at the American market.
63 / 98
MSC Seaside features all the trappings of a major mega-resort including swirling water slides and other fun zones.
64 / 98
The soaring atrium at the center of MSC Seaside's interior areas.
65 / 98
Also boasting an explosion of color on its hull is Asia-based Dream Cruises' other ship, the Genting Dream. It debuted in late 2016.
66 / 98
In addition to a colorful hull, the Genting Dream can do this.
67 / 98
An explosion of color seems to have been the design brief for the hull art of Asian line Dream Cruises' latest ship, World Dream. It began sailing out of the Chinese port of Guangzhou in November.
68 / 98
A flock of cows appear to be unimpressed of the cruise ship 'World Dream' departing on the Ems river in Papenburg, northern Germany on Sept. 17, 2017. The vessel, built for the Chinese shipping company 'Dream Cruises', measures 335 meters in length and is due to pass the Ems river towards the North Sea backwards over a distance of more than 30 kilometers. The 'World Dream' will operate on the Asian market.
69 / 98
19. Queen Mary 2. Unveiled in 2004, this grand ocean liner was the world's largest passenger ship at the time of its debut, and its arrival marked a comeback for the storied Cunard Line. It measures 149,215 tons.
70 / 98
Designed with a sleek profile and wave-piercing bow, Queen Mary 2 is purpose-built to offer trans-Atlantic crossings like the ocean liners of old.
71 / 98
No. 2: MV Queen Mary 2. Following the ship’s refurbishment or “remastering,” the interiors look better than ever. Passengers embark the QM2 via the Grand Lobby, which was given new carpeting and a more open floor plan after the removal of a pair of panoramic elevators.
72 / 98
No. 2: MV Queen Mary 2. One of the grandest dining rooms at sea, the Britannia Restaurant is for the majority of QM2’s passengers occupying standard category staterooms. It features a massive tapestry depicting the QM2 in New York harbor and a soaring skylight.
73 / 98
20. Norwegian Breakaway. Unveiled in 2013, this 145,655-ton ship was the first of Norwegian Cruise Line's Breakaway Class of vessels. It features hull art designed by artist Peter Max.
74 / 98
Norwegian Breakaway was one of the first Norwegian Cruise Line ships with studio cabins for single travelers. The concept debuted in Norwegian Epic.
75 / 98
The hub of Norwegian Breakaway's interior spaces is a three-deck-high atrium-like space.
76 / 98
Norwegian Breakaway offers a large water park area with multiple water slides.
77 / 98
21. Norwegian Getaway. A sister ship to Norwegian Breakaway, Getaway measures an identical 145,655 tons and carries 3,963 passengers at double occupancy.
78 / 98
Christened in 2014, Norwegian Getaway features a massive mural on its hull with swirling motifs designed by Miami artist David "Lebo" Le Batard.
79 / 98
Like other recent Norwegian Cruise Line ships, Norwegian Getaway offers a massive water park area on its top deck along with pools and other fun zones.
80 / 98
The interior areas of Norwegian Getaway are filled with eateries, bars and nightspots including a special-effects laden house of magic called the Illusionarium.
81 / 98
22. Majestic Princess. At 144,216 tons, Majestic Princess is the latest and largest vessel in Princess Cruises' new Royal Class of ships. It began sailing in 2017.
82 / 98
Initially custom-built for the Chinese market, Majestic Princess offers a large casino and extensive shopping offerings, features that appeal to travelers based in China.
83 / 98
Among the allures of Majestic Princess is a large pool that can be covered with a glass roof during inclement weather.
84 / 98
Among attractions added to Majestic Princess to appeal to the Chinese market is an area with karaoke rooms.
85 / 98
Another line that has gotten more bold with hull art in recent years is UK-based P&O Cruises. Aimed at the British market, the line has literally wrapped itself in the British flag with its recent hull art. Here, P&O Cruises' 2015-built flagship Britannia.
86 / 98
Paul Brown, left, captain of the new cruise ship Britannia, shows off the ship to Queen Elizabeth II on March 10 at Ocean Cruise Terminal in Southampton, England.
87 / 98
The scale of the British flag painted on the sides of P&O Cruises' Britannia was evident when Britain's Queen Elizabeth II stood near the vessel at its March 10, 2015 christening.
88 / 98
atrium
89 / 98
24. Royal Princess. Dating to 2013, Royal Princess was the first of Princess Cruises' Royal Class of ships. It measures 142,714 tons.
90 / 98
The Royal Class of ships at Princess Cruises are the line's largest ever and have a capacity for more than 3,500 passengers at double occupancy.
91 / 98
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arriving for the christening ceremony of Princess Cruises' Royal Princess on June 13, 2013.
92 / 98
Like Skywalkers aboard Grand Princess, the big-ticket item aboard Royal Princess and Regal Princess was the Skywalk.
93 / 98
Princess Cruises' newest ship, the 3,560-passenger Regal Princess, debuted in May 2014 in the Mediterranean.
94 / 98
The original cast of The Love Boat (right to left: Jill Whelan, Gavin MacLeod, Lauren Tewes, Bernie Kopell, Ted Lange and Fred Grandy) will serve as godparents to the Regal Princess.
95 / 98
Both Regal Princess and Royal Princess are classy, welcoming ships with plenty of public rooms.
96 / 98
As with the Piazza on the Royal Princess, the Piazza on the Regal Princess is 50% larger than similar spaces on previous Princess ships and features natural lighting from curving walls of glass facing the sea.
97 / 98
Coming soon: The list of 25 biggest cruise ships will be changing in June 2018 when a new MSC Cruises ship, MSC Seaside, is christened. Now under construction in Italy, it will measure about 154,000 tons, putting it at No. 17 in the rankings.
98 / 98
Coming soon: The list of the 25 largest cruise ships will change yet again in November 2018 with the debut of German line Aida Cruises' Aidanova. Measuring more than 180,000 tons, the vessel will be the largest ever for Aida and one of the five biggest cruise ships ever built by any line. It is shown here under construction at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com