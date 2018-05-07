Children from a species related to humans climbed trees more than their parents, researchers said in study published Wednesday. While the adults primarily walked on two feet like humans do today, 3.3 million years ago children exhibited some ape-like qualities that allowed them to venture up trees.

Researchers have been studying the fossil of a female toddler younger than three years old, called Selam, since it was discovered in Ethiopia in 2002. Most recently, researchers studying Selam's foot discovered the toddler had ape-like qualities, such as curved finger and toe bones, not as prevalent in Australopithecus afarensis adults — an extinct human species related to homo sapiens.

"Shapes of these bones are reflecting not only evolution adaptations through time but the use of a joint during a lifespan of an individual," said Jeremy DeSilva, lead study author and an associate professor of Anthropology at Dartmouth College.

"We use the shapes of these bones to reconstruct what these individuals are doing," DeSilva added.

What children were doing at this time, researchers predict, is acting how modern human kids act: racing around and playing with each other. The twist being these children had a bone structure that allowed them to run up trees or cling onto their mothers.

The fossilized foot — exceptionally rare due to its age and the age of its owner — demonstrates how the species' bodies changed as they grew into adults and what adolescence says about the environment they grew up in. Researchers believe that like in modern humans, the adults grew up, stopped playing in trees and spent more time on the ground during the day.

Though this species is "stunningly human" in bone structure, according to DeSilva, its appearance featured a small body covered with hair and a brain size similar to chimpanzees, according to Smithsonian.com.

Selam represents A. afarensis at the "cusp" of being human, according to the researchers. The foot, about the size of a human thumb, represents the transitional space the species occupied in evolution — not quite reaching humans' ease walking on two feet but also not far off.

"Upright walking is the hallmark of our lineage," DeSilva said. The foot most likely looked like a modern human's foot in appearance, but children could utilize the big toe joint to climb like a chimpanzee, he explained.

The structure of A. afarensis' hips and legs are so similar to humans that researchers are confident they walked on two legs. In the bone structure of the foot, the difference in the base of the big toe in adults and children is what led researchers to realize children spent more time climbing than their parents. The toe bones in children are curved while adults are more flatten out, meaning kids could walk upright but also grip onto trees easily.

"This fossil is just wealth of information. It's being able to address growth and development questions and questions about behavior in these kids in this time," DeSilva said.

