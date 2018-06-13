California could break apart, and not because of the San Andreas Fault

In November, California voters will get to cast ballots on whether to split up and become three states after an initiative secured the number of signatures needed to become eligible. Of course, Congress would have to give its approval for any of this to be more than California dreaming. And voters will have to consider a host of potential complications that would come with a split, such as breaking up the University of California system and who gets the rights to the California Raisins?

Midterm primary voters in South Carolina, Maine, North Dakota, Virginia and Nevada went to the polls Tuesday night to decide who will be on their ballots in November. Here are some key takeaways

  • Incumbent Rep. Mark Sandford, R-S.C., a critic of President Donald Trump, lost to state Rep. Katie Arrington after the president gave her a last-minute endorsement. 
  • Women performed very well. In almost every race where a woman ran in Virginia, she won. 
  • Two House GOP members in Indiana, Reps. Luke Messer and Todd Rokita, ran for their party's nomination for the Senate — both lost to wealthy businessmen.

American soccer fans, we have good news for you 

Soccer’s biggest show is coming back to American soil. The United States, along with Mexico and Canada, beat out Morocco in a three-way bid to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup, despite not even being in it this year. The "United" bid won out easily with a 134-64 vote, with one country choosing neither bids. A closer look at which countries voted for whom also provides a fascinating look at how geopolitics can infiltrate soccer — or not.

Reminder: Read your prescription warning labels

More than one-third of adults in the U.S. take prescription drugs not knowing they could potentially cause depression or increase the risk of suicide, a new study finds. Researchers at the University of Illinois at Chicago analyzed the use of medications of more than 26,000 adults from 2005 to 2014 and found that "more than 200 commonly used prescription drugs have depression or suicide listed as potential side effects." And those medications could have nothing to do with mood or anxiety, such as medicine for blood pressure, antacids and painkillers. 

Break out the ‘Bro’-tox, more men opt for plastic surgery

Although women still accounted for 92% of plastic-surgery procedures last year, men are increasingly willing to go under the knife for breast reductions, liposuction and tummy tucks. The number of plastic surgery procedures performed on men rose 29% between 2000 to 2017, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons reported Wednesday. Last year, 1.3 million cosmetic procedures were performed on men. Jeffrey Janis, the society's president said the stigma around plastic surgery is disappearing and more men are willing to give it a try. 

The 50 worst cities (no hard feelings, Detroit)

24/7 Wall St. created an index that measures eight categories — crime, economy, education, environment, health, housing, infrastructure and leisure — to identify the 50 worst cities to live in. The worst cities span the country from the South to the Midwest and from New England to the Pacific coast. The winner (well, loser really): Detroit. Also among the 10-worst cities were Baltimore, Cleveland and St. Louis. If your beloved city is listed among the 50, remember: don’t blame us, blame 24/7 Wall St.

50. Fort Smith, Arkansas &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Population: 88,122 &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Median home value: $115,400 &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Poverty rate: 21.6% &nbsp; &nbsp; &bull; Pct. with at least a bachelor’s degree: 20.0% &nbsp; &nbsp; By a number of measures assessing economic opportunity, education, crime, and public health, Fort Smith is one of the worst cities to live in. Just 20.0% of adults in the city have a bachelor’s degree, far less than the national college attainment rate of 31.3% and the smallest share of any major city in Arkansas. Low educational attainment can limit economic growth in an area and curb the earning potential of its residents. The typical Fort Smith household earns just $38,051 a year, far less than the national median income of $57,617. &nbsp; &nbsp; Fort Smith also has the highest crime rate of any city in Arkansas other than Little Rock and one of the highest in the United States. There were 808 violent crimes reported in 2016 per 100,000 city residents, far more than the state violent crime rate of 551 incidents per 100,000 people and the national rate of 386 per 100,000.
46. Tacoma, Wash.: While Tacoma has experienced substantial economic growth in recent years -- the number of employed workers in the city rose by 6.1% from 2014 to 2016, compared to a 3.5% growth nationwide -- the area still struggles with high unemployment and violent crime. Some 6.6% of the Tacoma workforce is currently unemployed, a far higher jobless rate than the 4.9% national rate.
40. South Bend, Ind.: South Bend, Indiana is one of the most dangerous cities in the United States. There were 1,012 violent crimes in South Bend for every 100,000 residents in 2016, more than double both the state and national violent crime rates of 405 incidents and 386 incidents per 100,000 people, respectively. As is often the case in high crime areas, property values in South Bend are depressed.
39. New Haven, Conn.: New Haven is one of two Connecticut cities to rank among the worst cities to live in nationwide. The city's 6.6% unemployment rate is higher than both the state jobless rate of 5.1% and the national rate of 4.9%. The weak job market likely only increases financial hardship for some city residents as it is not a particularly inexpensive place to live. Goods and services in New Haven County are about 16.5% more expensive than they are on average nationwide.
37. Kalamazoo, Mich.: Air quality in Kalamazoo is nearly the worst of any U.S. city. The city's air is considered hazardous for about 15% of days in a given year, a far larger share than the 6% average nationwide. The city is also among the most dangerous nationwide. There were 1,217 violent crimes in 2016 for every 100,000 residents, more than triple the U.S. violent crime rate of 386 per 100,000.
32. Fresno, Calif.: Fresno is one of half a dozen cities in California to rank among the worst cities to live in nationwide. Like most California cities, Fresno is an expensive place to live. The typical area home is worth $227,500, or about five times the median income of $44,905 in the city. In comparison, the typical American home value of $205,000 is only about 3.6 times the national median income of $57,617.
26. Merced, Calif.: Merced is one of several California cities on this list struggling with high unemployment. About one in every 10 workers in the city are out of a job, the sixth highest unemployment rate of any American city. The high jobless rate may contribute to the city's high poverty rate. More than one in every four Merced residents live in poverty, well above the 14.0% U.S. poverty rate.
24. Stockton, Calif.: Stockton has one of the highest unemployment rates of any American city. Some 8.7% of the city's workforce is out of a job, far higher than the 4.9% U.S. annual unemployment rate. The high jobless rate contributes to the city's relatively low median income. The typical household in the city earns just $49,271 a year -- less than three-quarters of the median income of $67,739 across the state.
23. Daytona Beach, Fla.: Daytona Beach is one of the poorest cities in the country, with a median annual household income of just $31,273. The city's low median income is likely due in part to a lack of jobs. Some 6.3% of the Daytona Beach workforce is out of a job, well above the 4.9% annual U.S. unemployment rate.
18. Gary, Ind.: Gary, Indiana, is one of the most economically depressed cities in the country. One in every three city residents live below the poverty line, more than double the national poverty rate of 14.0%. Gary is also one of only a handful of cities nationwide where most households earn less than $30,000 per year. The low incomes are reflected in the area's depressed real estate values.
17. Pueblo, Colo.: Pueblo is the only Colorado city to rank among the worst cities to live in. The typical household earns just $38,380 a year, by far the lowest median income of any city in the state. Pueblo is also home to many residents struggling with financial hardship. Nearly one in every four residents live below the poverty line, the highest poverty rate of any city in Colorado.
15. Youngstown, Ohio: Youngstown, Ohio, is one of the poorest cities in the United States. Some 38.0% of the population lives below the poverty line, the third highest poverty rate among U.S. cities. Youngstown is also the only U.S. city where more than half of all households earn less than $25,000 a year. The low incomes are reflected in the city's low property values. The typical home in Youngstown is worth just $43,300, less than a quarter of the national median home value of $205,000.
13. Florence-Graham, Calif.: The typical household in Florence-Graham earns just $34,738 a year, almost half the $67,739 the typical California household earns. The city's lower-income residents face additional financial strain with a high cost of living. Goods and services in Florence-Graham are about 37% more expensive than they are on average nationwide.
12. Homestead, Fla.: One of three cities in Miami-Dade County to rank among the worst places in the country to live, Homestead is the worst city in Florida and 14th worst nationwide. The typical household in Homestead earns just $32,001 a year compared to the national median income of $57,617. Residents' financial strain is compounded by the city's a high cost of living. Goods and services are 15% more expensive in Homestead than they are on average nationwide.
2. Flint, Mich.: Flint is second-worst city to live in in both Michigan and the United States as a whole. Some 44.5% of Flint's population lives below the poverty line, the highest poverty rate of any city in the country. Financial hardship in the city is precipitated in part by a lagging job market. The city's 9.8% unemployment rate is double the annual U.S. unemployment rate of 4.9%.
The Short List is a compilation of stories from across USA TODAY.

