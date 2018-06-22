About 10% of millennials say they usually leave nothing as a tip for a server when dining out at a restaurant, but they aren't the only demographic that is stingy.

About 53 percent of respondents are hesitant to get into a relationship with someone who is debt-burdened. And 60 percent have had a previous partner who was reckless with money, which made them seek out a more financially responsible partner.

For many Americans, frugality is a necessity.

Credit card debt has topped $1 trillion and student loan debt now stands at $1.5 trillion, both record levels. On top of that, inflation has generally outpaced wage growth. These dynamics make finding ways to minimize spending and reduce expenses the key to financial health for many households.

Nevertheless, it might be possible to take frugality too far and instead be viewed as cheap, based on the survey. Here's how respondents weighed in on various habits by people who aim to save money.

Is it frugal?

Habit % who say its frugal Seeking out deals or coupons for all purchases 72% Regularly tracking electricity use 70% Buy clothes at department stores like Kmart, Walmart etc. 67% Buying off-brand food products 65% Shopping at second-hand clothing stores 63% Regularly tracking the home thermostat 62% Watching movies at home instead of in the theatre 61% Only having alcohol at home 51% Buying no-name electronics 51%

Is it cheap?

Habit % who say its cheap Not leaving a tip at all (regardless of service) 75% Reusing tea bags or coffee filters 60% Calculating your part of a group bill to the cent 52% Lengthening longevity of soap by diluting soap bottles with water 49% Re-gifting 44% Always tipping 15%, even if the service is outstanding 41% Eating food a few days past its expiration date 35% Declining to be a part of rounds at the bar 35%

