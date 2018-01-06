Former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger is here for the classics.

In a Friday tweet mocking President Trump's reported plan to aid the declining coal and nuclear power plant industry, Schwarzenegger said, "I eagerly await the administration’s regulations protecting pagers, fax machines, and Blockbuster."

The former body builder and movie star was citing a Bloomberg News report that the Trump administration is considering a policy that would make grid operators purchase electricity from coal and nuclear plants in order to support the struggling industries.

Blockbuster filed for bankruptcy in 2010, just a couple years after coal started to decline in terms of its share of U.S. power generation.

Schwarzenegger, a harsh critic of Trump, has recently been a vocal advocate for environmental issues.

In March, he told the crowd at the SXSW festival that he was discussing with law firms the possibility of suing global oil companies “for knowingly killing people all over the world.” Last June, he met with French President Emmanuel Macron about "the green future."

