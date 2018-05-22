NASA Astronaut Peggy Whitson has spent more time in space than any American.

Star Trek's Capt. James T. Kirk came from Iowa, but a real-life American space hero from that state has actually gone where no man — or woman — has gone before.

NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, who was raised on a farm near Iowa's smallest town of Beaconsfield, soared to become one of the most successful astronauts in American history.

She's spent 665 days in space, the most time away from Earth by an American and the most time in space by a woman from any country. She's the oldest female astronaut and the first female commander of an International Space Station mission. And she's completed the most spacewalks by a woman, among other feats.

At the end of her space career, she can look back at a truly remarkable life, one that's given her a unique perspective on our spaceship Earth.

"Looking at the Earth from above gives you a very real sense of how fragile our planet is," she said. "We have a global responsibility to take care of it. It's the only home we have, so far."

Whitson is the star of the 10th episode of the National Geographic Channel series One Strange Rock, which airs Monday at 10 ET/PT.

The 10-part show details how life survives and thrives on our planet, as told by eight astronauts from their special vantage point of seeing Earth from above.

Five decades ago, long before her thousands of orbits around the Earth aboard the International Space Station, Whitson was an Iowa farm girl fascinated by science. As a 9-year-old in 1969, she saw Neil Armstrong walk on the moon, one of her most vivid memories as a child.

"Our folks put us to bed relatively early but woke us back up so that we could watch that, but I thought, 'Wow, cool job,' " Whitson said on MAKERS, an online video series.

From then on, she was hooked. "First, becoming an astronaut was a dream, then it became a goal," she said.

"I had a great mom who encouraged me to do whatever I wanted," she said on MAKERS. "I said something about being an airline pilot, and my sister said, 'You can't be an airline pilot, you can only be the flight attendant.' My mom said, 'No, that's not true. You can be whatever you want.' "

NASA sstronaut Peggy Whitson.

Stewart Volland, National Geographic

Whitson said she was lucky her high school teachers encouraged her interest in science.

After studying biology and chemistry in college and biochemistry in graduate school, she joined NASA in 1989. It was 13 more years before she went into space.

Noting the difficulty of becoming an astronaut, she said the "odds were so against it happening at all. Luckily, I had no idea how hard it would be."

Whitson completed two six-month tours of duty aboard the space station in 2002 and one as the station commander in 2008.

Her most recent — and final voyage into space — was as commander of the historic, nine-and-a-half-month mission of 2016-17, of which she said there were 18,000 applications for 12 positions.

Aboard the International Space Station, she contributed to hundreds of experiments in biology, biotechnology, physical science and Earth science, welcomed several cargo spacecraft delivering tons of supplies and research experiments and oversaw six spacewalks to perform maintenance and upgrades to the station.

Whitson participated in four of those six spacewalks, bringing her career total to a record 10 for a female astronaut.

Whitson has been an inspiration and pioneer, not only for female astronauts — but for males, too. "She is by far the most hardworking and strong-willed person I’ve ever met," said European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet when Time magazine named her one of the 100 most influential people of 2018.

"She never accepts limitations," Pesquet said. "And she’s a genuinely good person: passionate but kind, fearless but gentle, with all the heart you want a leader to have in order to follow her into battle."

Whitson said it's not the necessary work aboard the station that astronauts most remember. In addition to looking down at Earth, looking out into the vastness of space is unforgettable.

"Looking up at the galaxy," she said, "thinking of the planets around all those thousands and thousands of stars, realizing we're just one galaxy out of billions, you get a sense of the incredibly huge scale of space ... of which we're such a small piece."

This NASA TV frame grab shows NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson along with astronaut Jack Fischer as she speaks to President Donald Trump from aboard the International Space Station on April 24, 2017. President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, and NASA astronaut Kate Rubins will made a special Earth-to-space call from the Oval Office to personally congratulate NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson for her record-breaking stay aboard the International Space Station.

AFP/Getty Images

