Air Force One landed at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on the early morning of June 13, bringing home an ebullient White House staff.

They were returning from President Donald Trump’s Singapore summit with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un, an improbable and, they believed, productive meeting which his aides saw as a historic highlight of his seventeen turbulent months in office.

“Tired but happy,” is how one aide described the mood.

That same day, in muggy Brownsville, Texas, journalists representing several organizations entered a facility bearing the familiar boxy architecture of a Wal-Mart. Darkened front windows and a changed sign — reading “Casa Padre” — indicated the building was under new ownership.

Now it housed migrant children, including those forcibly separated from their families under a “zero-tolerance” immigration edict officially enacted over two months earlier by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Despite growing intrigue about such facilities, the American public mostly had no idea what was happening inside – even a United States Senator had been refused entry to Casa Padre a week earlier.

A detention facility in a former converted Walmart in Brownsville, Texas.

Larry W. Smith, EPA-EFE

But subsequent reports revealed what the administration’s “zero-tolerance” policy looked and sounded like: fenced-in kids; infants separated from their mothers; distraught parents; and wailing children.

In the weeks that followed, outrage over the policy erupted into a visceral, and at times bipartisan, repudiation. Trump and his supporters initially cast about for someone else to blame – Congress, Democrats, Barack Obama, MS-13 – but the president was ultimately forced to capitulate and attempted to end the family separation with an executive order.

Thursday’s federal court deadline to reunite with their families the remainder of the more than 2,500 children who were already separated is a reminder that there is no quick fix to the controversy. The administration already missed a deadline earlier this month and had to ask for an extension. Officials now appear on track to reunify roughly 1,600 families by this latest deadline. Nine hundred families have been deemed ineligible for reunification, however, some because the government cannot locate the parents or have already deported them.

From the travel ban to Charlottesville to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s ongoing investigation, Trump’s presidency has bounced from one eclipsing controversy to another, taking the attention of the American public with it. Fallout from Trump’s tete-a-tete with Vladimir Putin knocked the separated migrant children off of front pages and newscasts. Revelations about a secretly recorded conversation between Trump and his personal attorney concerning payments to a former Playboy model, and Trump’s Twitter threat toward Iran, have bumped the separated children even further out of the spotlight.

But the consequences of Trump’s “zero-tolerance” policy, both in human cost and political capital, haven’t evaporated. Stories about missed reunification deadlines, tearful reunions between parents and children and frustrated parents in search of their missing kids will continue to reemerge. And experts consulted by USA Today predicted that the policy — which, having been mostly reversed, accomplished little — could negatively impact Trump and the Republican Party in the upcoming mid-term elections and beyond.

Matt Barreto, a UCLA professor who co-founded the polling firm Latino Decisions, said that his research in battleground congressional districts found that likely voters, including conservatives, of every race were found to be angry over the family separations. “If voters connect that to their decision to who to vote for in the mid-terms, then that’s really bad news for Republicans,” said Barreto.

James Campbell, a political science professor at the University of Buffalo, said the emotional power of the controversy over the separated families had the potential to cut through the “crisis-of-the-week phenomenon” of Trump’s presidency and “is one of the issues that unlike the others could be persuasive in turning around some moderates who might be shaking their heads wondering how this could happen.”

Early denials at the border

The Trump policy resulting in families being separated at the border started long before most people realize, federal court records indicate.

By the Summer of 2017, the year before Sessions would officially announce the “zero-tolerance” policy, practices appeared to change at the border between El Paso and Juarez, according to Taylor Levy, legal coordinator for a Texas non-profit caring for migrants and refugees. She described witnessing the apparent beginnings of the policy in a sworn declaration filed in federal court, after seventeen states and the District of Columbia sued the Trump administration last month over the family separations.

Levy, who made frequent trips to the Paso Del Norte International Bridge separating the two nations, observed an uptick in children being separated. Levy stated that she learned of a new, unannounced policy in the region in which children above ten were to be separated from detained parents. And she said she heard firsthand accounts as she counseled women in detention centers whose children had been shuttled across the country. Levy’s statement notes that she spent Christmas 2017 with a despondent mother whose son had been shipped months earlier to a detention center in Chicago.

An undated handout photograph made available by the US Department of Health and Human Services shows rooms inside the facility at Casa Padre Shelter, in Brownsville, Texas.

Department of Health And Human Services, EPA-EFE

But officially, the government denied there was anything coordinated about what Levy and others were observing. A spokesman for the Department of Homeland Security told the Albuquerque Journal at the time that the agency “does not currently have a policy of separating women and children. However, we retain the authority to do so in certain circumstances – particularly to protect a child from potential smuggling and trafficking activities.”

In an interview, Levy called that response "absolutely infuriating" when the separated parents she was working directly with had strong asylum cases and posed no threat to their own children.

It wasn’t until a year later that news agencies reported that there had been a secret pilot program along the El Paso and Juarez border, testing out the separation of families.

DHS did not respond to requests for comment on the reported pilot program.

Trump's anger at border numbers

While it was long in the works, the timing of Trump making the policy official aligned with statistics undermining one of his key stump points.

Trump has called protecting the Southern border among his most important campaign promises and, with the support of hardline advisers such as Sessions and Stephen Miller, saw fully prosecuting those who illegally trespassed as a simple matter of enforcing the rule of law.

For more than a year, and while the secret pilot program was already reportedly underway on the Texas border, officials floated the idea of separating families as part of an aggressive effort to stem illegal immigration. The first such media reports about the considered policy were in March 2017, soon after Trump took office. Last December, news outlets reported that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) had approved the policy, and it was awaiting Homeland Security secretary Kirstjen Nielsen’s agreement.

An undated handout photograph made available by the US Department of Health and Human Services shows rooms inside the facility at Casa Padre Shelter, in Brownsville, Texas.

Department of Health And Human Services, EPA-EFE

The proposed policy, which would come to dominate front pages across the country for weeks, at the time received relatively muted coverage, appearing in the New York Times on page A15. White House aides said they were surprised by the initial absence of severe public backlash to the policy, according to four administration officials speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

The apparent careful pacing of the roll-out of the policy was dashed when Trump received new figures from the border in the Spring. The statistics showed that illegal border crossings had not decreased during his presidency, enraging the president and endangering the narrative that he was protecting the Southern border. He vented his ire at Nielsen, a frequent target who he blamed for the high numbers.

And on April 6, Trump issued a memorandum directing agencies to end "catch and release" practices that allowed the release of undocumented immigrants pending resolution of their immigration cases.

Sessions informed federal prosecutors along the Southern border of the “zero-tolerance” policy that day. In a speech the next month at a hotel ballroom during a police officers’ conference in Scottsdale, Arizona, Sessions boasted of the new policy.

"If you are smuggling a child, then we will prosecute you and that child will be separated from you as required by law," Sessions said. "If you don’t like that, then don’t smuggle children over our border."

President Donald Trump disembarks from Air Force One upon arrival at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on June 13, 2018, as Trump returns from the summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore.

Saul Loeb, AFP/Getty Images

Disturbing reports, wrenching audio

Widespread outrage over the policy, fueled by a blur of revelations from the border, became impossible for Trump to ignore soon after he returned from the Singapore summit.

The tightly-controlled media tour of Casa Padre followed U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley’s (D-Oregon) failed attempt to gain access to the property. His effort ended with police shooing him away, and he shared the encounter in a live-streamed video viewed more than two million times on Facebook.

Reporters gave the public its first glimpse inside one of these facilities, down to the Trump mural on the wall with a quote from “The Art of the Deal,” his business memoir: “Sometimes by losing a battle you find a new way to win the war,” the quote read.

Disturbing reports and imagery from the border continued to grab headlines, from the Honduran man who committed suicide in a Texas jail after being separated from his wife and three-year-old son, to the children heard crying for their parents in a now-infamous border facility recording obtained by ProPublica. If the zero-tolerance policy was designed to thwart fearsome gang members, as Trump and some of supporters asserted, the success of that effort was drowned out by the audio of wailing children and the stories of kids held detained behind fences.

Even in red states, the policy drew more condemnation by the day. In the Missouri Ozarks, a farmer gained local notoriety when he took to Facebook to tearfully point out how Trump’s policy conflicted with his reading that morning of Deuteronomy. “About as Old Testament as it gets -- hardcore law and order,” farmer Curtis Millsap said of that book of the Bible. “And you know right in the middle of that, it talks about justice to the foreigner.”

In rural Clifton, Tennessee, the family separations roiled Rolf and Patti Erisman, who like 86-percent of their county voted for Trump. Rolf, a 54-year-old owner of a machinery company, declared himself unequivocally pro-wall. But at the mention of family separation, his wife Patti objected. “I don’t like that,” she said. Patti, however, stopped short of blaming Trump, putting the onus on Congress.

On June 19, Sen. Orrin Hatch (GOP-Utah) and twelve other Republican senators circulated a letter urging Sessions to pause “zero-tolerance,” declaring that “​we cannot support implementation of a policy that results in the categorical forced separation of minor children from their parent.”

Trump aides described a president angry at having to react to the exploding crisis. Publicly, he falsely blamed Democrats for separated families. In private, he yelled at aides about images of children in cages and about the influx of migrants in general, which he believed forced his hand. Some aides grumbled that the media was making a big deal out of the separated children simply to dump cold water on the apparent success of Trump’s Kim Jong Un summit.

The morning after the letter from Republican senators, Trump signed an executive order calling for families to be kept together during detention. Aides say that they were unsure he would go through with the action, partly because of disputes over how the document should be worded. Even the original title of the order — in which the word "separation" was misspelled as “seperation” — betrayed the hastiness of its drafting. Since signing it, aides said, Trump has told those close to him that he regrets the executive order.

First Lady Melania Trump departs Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland June 21, 2018 wearing a jacket emblazoned with the words "I really don't care, do you?" following her surprise visit with child migrants on the US-Mexico border.

Mandel Ngan NGAN, AFP/Getty Images

Bitter encounters and an uncertain way forward

An effort in the days after the order to show the administration’s compassion towards the affected children went off the rails due to Melania Trump’s quizzical wardrobe choice as she left for a detention center tour with a jacket reading, “I really don’t care, do u?”

Increasingly aggressive protesters and hecklers have made the ill feelings over the “zero-tolerance” policy personal for Republican officials. Nielsen, Miller and press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders have each been insulted or turned away while trying to dine out amid the separated families controversy. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was confronted by protesters playing the ProPublica audio.

White House employees say they are being more careful when they appear in public, something the Department of Homeland Security urged employees to do in a June 23 memo. "Maintain situational awareness while in public," the memo advised. "Remove your badge when in public ... Be aware of your public conversations ... Be aware of unfamiliar persons attempting to elicit information ... Always keep doors and windows locked. Be aware of unexpected changes in and around your home."

In the days and weeks since Trump’s executive order, confusion grew among officials as to how they are reunite children with parents across multiple agencies, states and — in cases where deportations have already taken place — countries.

In response to a mandate that the government reunite the remainder of migrant children with their parents by July 26, a Health and Human Service Department (HHS) official said that accelerating procedures to meet the deadline could endanger the children's safety.

U.S. District Court Judge Dana Sabraw in San Diego chastised the agency, saying that the HHS “does not understand the court’s orders or is acting in defiance of them,” he said.

Upon news this week that the government had lost track of parents and deported hundreds more without reuniting them with their children, Sabraw called it "the reality of a policy that was put in place that resulted in larger numbers of families being separated without forethought as to reunification and keeping track of people."

Asked how Trump plans to handle immigration moving forward, his aides have shrugged, saying it is a mystery since he has said different things to different people—and is now enveloped in new controversies.

“The president is his own communicator,” said one aide.

Contributing: David Boucher of the Tennessean; Mary Jo Pitzl and Daniel González of the Arizona Republic

Twenty-four-year-old Dunia of Honduras embraces her 5-year-old son Wuilman at Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport in Brownsville, Texas, on July 20, 2018, as they were reunited after being separated from each other for more than 30 days.

Miguel Roberts, The Brownsville Herald via AP

