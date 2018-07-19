August's #avgeek photo gallery

Question: Is it possible that Boeing could bring back the 757 into production without having to design a whole new airplane? So many airlines now seem to want the 757.

– Dave, Foxboro, Massachusetts

Answer: I doubt it. The 757 first flew in February 1982. The improvements in aerodynamics, flight controls and computer technology since then (35 years) would require a new design.

Q: Do you think Boeing should revive the 757 program?

– Joe, Peoria, Illinois

A: The 757 is one of my favorite airplanes. Economics forced it into retirement, therefore, I understand that it is an airplane of the past, not the future. No, I do not think Boeing should revive the 757, but it is possible Boeing could build a new model to fill the demand for a 180- to 200-seat high-performance airliner.

Q: Which aircraft serves as a better Boeing 757 replacement: the Airbus A321LR or Boeing 737 MAX 10?

– Arnold Rojas, Elizabeth, New Jersey

A: The B757 outperforms the A321 and the B737, particularly at high-altitude airports in warm/hot weather. But it burns significantly more fuel. So far, more airlines have bought the A321 than the B737 MAX 10.

It depends on the routes and the desired load to determine which is “better.” They are both very good airplanes.

Q: 737-800 or 900 vs. 757-200: Isn't the power (thrust) to weight difference significant enough that the bigger 737s have to reduce maximum takeoff weight by limiting seats used or by drastic reductions in fuel and range? Which would you rather be in command of on a summer departure from LGA, BOS or DCA destined for LAX or SEA?

– G Cornwal, Portland, Oregon

A: The 757 has a higher thrust to weight ratio, resulting in higher performance than the 737-800/900. The new generation 737s (600/700/800/900) have a modern wing and more powerful engines, resulting in much better performance than earlier models. The need to reduce fuel or payload is decreased by these improvements.

I would gladly command either a new generation 737 or a 757 for the flight you describe. If I had to pick one it would be the 757 because it is one of my favorite airplanes.

Q: John, I’m a captain for Delta (former NWA) with over 10,000 hours in the 757-200 and 300. It's not an understatement that the 200 has incredible performance. Of the narrow body aircraft, it is far and away the best ever built out there. It was a true pleasure to fly it. Not the most advanced in glass technology, but a nice level that was easy to use.

– Robert, Colorado

A: Your vast experience in the 757 is a testament to the success of the airplane.

John Cox is a retired airline captain with US Airways and runs his own aviation safety consulting company, Safety Operating Systems.

