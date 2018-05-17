Ask the Captain: Frequently asked questions Question: Can the 747 be saved? It's sad to see the most beautiful and iconic passenger plane ever built being retired. Answer: The 747 will remain in service in cargo operations for several more years. In passenger service, it has been overtaken economically. The new fuel-efficient twins cost so much less to operate that the 747 cannot compete. Four-engine airplanes are becoming more rare due to economics and the technical advances of the twins. This trend will continue. 01 / 48 Question: Can the 747 be saved? It's sad to see the most beautiful and iconic passenger plane ever built being retired. Answer: The 747 will remain in service in cargo operations for several more years. In passenger service, it has been overtaken economically. The new fuel-efficient twins cost so much less to operate that the 747 cannot compete. Four-engine airplanes are becoming more rare due to economics and the technical advances of the twins. This trend will continue. 01 / 48

Question: During the final moments of landing flare, how does the pilot know the remaining distance before the main gear touches the runway? Is it primarily by training and experience, or is there an instrument other than the altimeter that indicates the remaining distance?

— Scott L., Jacksonville, Fla.

Answer: The final moments of the landing flare are determined primarily by training and experience. While the radar altimeter displays the height of the landing gear above the ground, things are happening too fast to use it in the flare.

Pilots strive for smooth touchdown, but sometimes winds or other factors can make it challenging to achieve. Experience is essential to keep the airplane tracking the centerline while touching down in the touchdown zone.

Q: Why are some landings rougher than others? Is it pilot's technique?

— Mary, Temple, Texas

A: The conditions vary greatly from landing to landing. Wind, runway conditions, weight of the airplane and many other factors can cause some landings to be less smooth than others.

Yes, pilot technique can be a cause, but it is usually not the only cause.

Q: How do pilots know when to extend their flaps, use spoilers, lower the landing gear and so on?

— submitted via email

A: Configuring the airplane for landing varies depending on the type of approach and requirements of air traffic control. Most jets begin to extend slats/flaps around 200 knots out for slower flight. By around 5 miles from the runway, the landing gear is extended, and the flaps are in the landing position.

Experience and training are important factors in making sure the airplane is properly configured at the proper time.

Q: During approach to landing, why does the airplane vibrate so much?

— Tj, Conn.

A: When the slats, flaps and landing gear are extended, there is some buffet. This is the vibration you feel during approach. It varies in severity from airplane to airplane.

Q: Captain Cox, after watching videos of crosswind landings, is the captain/pilot controlling the plane or does the computer aid the pilot in these landings?

— Neil, Winston Salem, N.C.

A: The pilots make the landing manually in high crosswind conditions. Airplanes with autoland capability have limitations in wind conditions that skilled pilots can still operate in.

John Cox is a retired airline captain with US Airways and runs his own aviation safety consulting company, Safety Operating Systems.





