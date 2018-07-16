At least 12 injured as 'lava bomb' hits tour boat near Hawaii's Kilauea volcano
Doyle Rice, USA TODAY
2:54 PM EDT July 16, 2018
4:03 PM EDT July 16, 2018
Lava from Mt Kilauea enters the sea near Kapoho, Hawaii, June 12, 2018
U.S. Geological Survey via EPA-EFE
At least 12 people were injured after a "lava bomb" hit a tour boat near the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island, according to Hawaii News Now.
The bomb (or bombs) were unleashed during an explosion, which sent rocks and debris flying into the air, at least one of which landed on the boat.
Big Island resident Ikaika Marzo told Hawaii News Now there was a “huge explosion at the ocean entry."
"Eyewitnesses report that it ripped through the tour boat roof and landed on several people – injuring both passengers and crew members," according to Hawaii News Now reporter Mileka Lincoln.
The bomb punctured the roof of the boat, leaving a large hole, Big Island fire officials said.
The boat was able to make it back to Hilo harbor, where the passengers were offloaded and the injured attended to. Of the injured passengers, three were transported to Hilo Medical Center by ambulance, according to the Honolulu Advertiser.
The newspaper said two of the three passengers were in stable condition and one woman in her 20s is in serious condition with a fractured femur.
Video taken at the scene showed the name of the tour boat company was Lava Ocean Tours.
On its website, the company said that "Lava Ocean Tours Big Island lava boat tours are an exciting way to experience the molten hot lava entering the sea. See, Hear & Feel the heat from your front row seat onboard one of our world class catamarans."
A three-hour tour costs $225 and promises a "life-changing experience."
U.S. Geological Survey volcanologist Wendy Stovall said that lava bombs occur when water interacts with lava. The water flashes to steam, which causes the lava to explode into fragments, she said.
Lava from Kilauea has been spewing for more than two months, forcing evacuations. Last month, the U.S. Geological Survey said the lava was transforming into a fast-flowing river capable of covering roughly 200 yards per hour.
In the past few days, a small "island of lava" has also popped up near Kilauea in Hawaii.
A woman tries to talk to a national guardsmen to gain entry to the Leilani Estates, Friday, in Pahoa, Hawaii. A mandatory evacuation forced many residents to flee their homes due to a nearby lava eruption.
Results from the eruption of Kilauea Volcano on Hawaii's Big Island can be seen Friday. The eruption sent molten lava through forests and bubbling up from paved streets and forced the evacuation of about 1,500 people who were still out of their homes Friday after Thursday's eruption.
Mary Ann Sullivan, 59, looks at her belongings and her cat she pulled from her home after a mandatory evacuation of the Leilani Estates due to a lava eruption, Friday, in Pahoa, HI. The eruption took place about a block from Sullivan's home. Sullivan and her husband spent the night at a nearby shelter and does not know when they will be able to return.
National guardsmen and police stand at the entrance to Leilani Estates, in Pahoa, Hawaii. A mandatory evacuation for the area as declared by the state. Due to unsafe conditions in the area from the recent lava eruption, residents who evacuated could not return to their homes Friday.
After a mandatory evacuation due to a lava eruption yesterday, Leilani Estates residents line up on the road leading to the area in Pahoa, Hawaii.
After being forced out of his home at the Leilani Estates due to a mandatory evacuation, Tim Sullivan, 61, sits in his pickup truck near a local shelter, Friday, May 4, 2018, in Pahoa, HI. The eruption took place about a block from Sullivan's home. He and his wife spent the night at a nearby shelter and does not know when they will be able to return.
This photo provided by Hawaii Electric Light shows lava flowing over Mohala Street in the Leilani Estates area near Pahoa on the Big Island of Hawaii. Nearly 1,500 people have fled from their homes after Hawaii's Kilauea volcano sent molten lava chewing through forests and bubbling up on paved streets in an eruption that one resident described as "a curtain of fire." (Hawaii Electric Light via AP) ORG XMIT: LA508
Residents from the nearby Leilani Estates sleep in their cars after being forced out of there homes by a lava eruption.
Mary Hicks, 56, left, and Tim Hicks, 51, both residents of the Leilani Estates, spent the night in their car after being evacuated from their home.
A woman with two dogs in her car tries to enter the Leilani Estates.
A road is cracked after the eruption from Kilauea Volcano on Hawaii's Big Island Friday, May 4, 2018. The Kilauea volcano sent more lava into Hawaii communities Friday, a day after forcing nearly 1,500 people to flee from their mountainside homes, and authorities detected high levels of sulfur gas that could threaten the elderly and people with breathing problems.