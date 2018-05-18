In this image taken from video emergency personnel and law enforcement officers respond to a high school near Houston after an active shooter was reported on campus, in Santa Fe, Texas, May 18, 2018.

At least eight people are dead after a shooting at a Texas high school Friday, authorities said. Explosives were found on the school campus and off the grounds, officials said.

Houston County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said at least eight people were killed at Santa Fe High School and that the majority were students. He said the death toll could rise to 10.

Gonzalez tweeted that one person was in custody and a second person was detained. An injured officer is also being treated, he said.

"We're still searching, so there could be more injured," he said.

Police and the Santa Fe Independent School District announced that explosives were found at the school and off campus. The school has been evacuated.

#UPDATE Possible explosive devices have been located at the school and off campus. Law enforcement is in the process of rendering them safe. School has been evacuated. Call 911 if you see any suspicious item. #HouNews #SantaFeISD — Santa Fe ISD (@SantaFeISD) May 18, 2018

Police urged people to report any suspicious items found around town because of the discovery of explosives.

“There have been confirmed reports of explosives found on the campus and off the campus,” Santa Fe Police Chief Jeff Powell said. “That’s our main concern is to keep our community safe.”

Three people from the scene at Santa Fe High School have been admitted to the University of Texas Medical Branch, according to spokesman Raul Reyes.

One patient, an adult man who is believed to work as a police officer at the school, is in critical condition and undergoing surgery, Reyes said. The other two patients are a minor, presumably a student, and a middle-aged woman. Both were shot in the leg and are receiving treatment.

“He is critically ill and stable" in the operating room, Gulshan Sharma, the chief medical officer, said at noon central time of the patient in surgery. The other two patients are stable and in fair condition, he said.

The hospital is not anticipating receiving additional patients from the scene.

Nine patients from the scene were transferred to other Houston-area hospitals. Clear Lake Regional Medical Center in Webster has admitted seven patients and Mainland Medical Center in Texas City has admitted two.

First responders received the first calls about the incident at 7:32 a.m. Witnesses fleeing the scene described a shooter opening fire inside a classroom, as students ran from the school, jumping over fences and fleeing to a nearby carwash, according to KTRK-TV in Houston.

"I was shaking, my anxiety was bad," Megan Hunter said after fleeing her classroom. "I don’t even know what to think."

Tyler Turner, a student at the school, told KTRK-TV a few of his friends saw the gunman with what appeared to be a shotgun inside the school.

Leila Butler, another student, told CNN she didn’t hear gunshots, but just the fire drill that prompted the evacuation.

“We’re all really just devastated that such a tragedy could happen in our small town,” she said. Coupled with Hurricane Harvey at the start of the school year, “it’s more than we can handle,” she said.

TV aerial footage showed groups of students being herded out of the rear of the school and a sheet believed to be covering a body on the lawn outside. Yellow buses stood at the ready to shuttle students away.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he would travel to the school for a briefing.

I’m on my way to Santa Fe High School. Will be briefed soon. Press conference at 1:00 to provide update. https://t.co/ayXt9n3KRA — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 18, 2018

President Trump called it a "very sad day" at the White House. He spoke with Abbott and pledged to work with the governor to provide appropriate federal assistance.

"My administration is determined to do everything in our power to protect our students, secure our schools and to keep weapons out of the hands of those who pose a threat to themselves and to others," Trump said. "May God heal the injured and may God comfort the wounded."

School shooting in Texas. Early reports not looking good. God bless all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2018

Officers from Santa Fe Police Department were on the scene, along with Galveston County Sheriff's Office, Houston police, Harris County sheriff, FBI and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Several ambulances were also there.

