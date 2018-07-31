Grizzly sow and cubs near Fishing Bridge in Yellowstone National Park in 2015.

At least one of the 22 people who won a tag to participate in Wyoming's first grizzly bear hunt in 44 years won't even attempt to shoot a bear — except with his camera.

More than 7,000 people, both residents and potential visitors, applied for the tags.

Wildlife photographer Tom Mangelsen, a fierce critic of the hunt, won the tag lottery, the Jackson Hole (Wyo.) Daily reported.

“When Sue (his friend and assistant Sue Cedarholm) told me that I got No. 8, I about fell off my chair,” he told the paper. “I just thought, ‘How can that be possible?’ ”

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department awards the licenses with a 75-25 resident-nonresident split, the Cody (Wyo.) Enterprise reported. Applicants included 4,448 residents and 2,857 nonresidents.

Lisa Robertson, a Jackson Hole woman who was part of a campaign to subvert the grizzly hunt, told the Jackson Hole Daily that Mangelsen's draw was a "miracle" and that she hopes for more wins, particularly for women, though the newspaper found men won an overwhelming majority of the tags.

Idaho, Montana and Wyoming took over grizzly bear management from the federal government July 31, 2017, after the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service declared it a recovered species and delisted the Yellowstone grizzly from Endangered Species Act protection.

Idaho will also have its first grizzly hunt in 40 years this year but offered only one tag, available only to an Idaho resident, for the eastern portion of the state. Only one adult male can be killed.

An Ada County, Idaho, resident was selected July 19 out of 1,272 applications and was notified. Under state law, Idaho Department of Fish and Game officials can't release the winner's name unless the person gives permission.

Montana wildlife officials chose not to have a hunt this year.

Lawsuits could stop the Wyoming hunt, scheduled to begin Sept. 1. Up to 10 male grizzlies can be killed, but when a female is killed, the season closes.

