A tropical depression formed in the central Atlantic Ocean on Thursday morning, and could strengthen into Tropical Storm Beryl, the National Hurricane Center said.

As of 11 a.m. ET Thursday, Tropical Depression Two had winds of 35 mph and was moving to the west at 16 mph. It was located about 1,385 miles east-southeast of the Lesser Antilles, a chain of islands in the eastern Caribbean Sea.

A depression becomes a named tropical storm when its winds reach 39 mph, which this system is predicted to do later Thursday or Friday.

Beyond that, the storm should fall apart by the time it reaches the Lesser Antilles. That's due to strong wind shear, dry air and dust, which should all combine to weaken the system, AccuWeather said.

"Upper-level winds will become hostile well before the system approaches the Lesser Antilles this weekend," according to Weather Channel meteorologist Jonathan Erdman. "These shearing winds should rip the system apart. Dry air is also plentiful near the system and will likely play some weakening role."

Still, the remnants of the storm should bring locally heavy rains and gusty winds to portions of the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Sunday and Monday, the hurricane center said.

The second tropical depression of the 2018 Atlantic Hurricane season has formed about halfway between Africa and the Lesser Antilles and is drifting westward toward the Caribbean Sea: https://t.co/ootYmuz5eE pic.twitter.com/XqKNVVHcs2 — AccuWeather (@breakingweather) July 5, 2018

A separate storm could develop off the U.S. East Coast over the next few days, but isn't likely to directly impact land.

Following Tropical Storm Alberto, which developed during Memorial Day weekend, there were no tropical storms over the Atlantic basin during June for the first time since 2014, AccuWeather reported.

Tropical Depression 2 has formed in the tropical Atlantic - the furthest southeast a tropical depression has formed in the Atlantic this early in the calendar year since an unnamed tropical depression in 2003. #TD2 #hurricane pic.twitter.com/IY7I7ubZXo — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) July 5, 2018

