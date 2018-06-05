LOS ANGELES – After breaking opening weekend records, Avengers: Infinity War continued to dominate in its second weekend in theaters, but alternative programming like the romantic comedy Overboard also found an audience in what has historically been considered the official kickoff to the summer movie season.

Disney announced Sunday that Avengers: Infinity War will gross an estimated $112.5 million from North American theaters, becoming the second-highest grossing film in its second weekend in theaters, behind 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($149.2 million) and just slightly ahead of Black Panther ($111.7 million).

It's a 56% drop from its first weekend in theaters — less steep than the second weekend fall of Avengers: Age of Ultron (59.4%) or Captain America: Civil War (59.5%), but more than Black Panther's unique 44.7% sophomore weekend decline.

Thanos (Josh Brolin) did a number on the galaxy in "Avengers: Infinity War," but will be back in the fourth "Avengers" film next year.

"We're in uncharted territory again," says comScore senior media analyst Paul Dergarabedian. "This is a second weekend number that many films would aspire to have on opening weekend."

Globally, Avengers: Infinity War has grossed more than $1.2 billion and became the first film ever to cross the $1 billion mark in 11 days, and it has yet to even open in China.

Eugenio Derbez plays Leonardo Montenegro, a spoiled billionaire playboy who hails from one of Mexico's richest families, in the remake of "Overboard." Anna Faris plays a bedraggled mother of three.

There was little new competition this weekend in the blockbuster space, although there were a handful of other options, like Overboard, which came in a very distant second to Infinity War but still made a splash for a film its size.

The gender-swapped remake of Garry Marshall's 1987 comedy starring Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell earned a better-than-expected $14.8 million in about 1,600 theaters. It has already surpassed its modest mid-teens production budget.

The success speaks to the star power of Eugenio Derbez (Instructions Not Included, How to Be a Latin Lover), who helped develop the bilingual remake with an American star (Anna Faris) to appeal not just to his Hispanic fan base but all audiences.

"It's great to have a large base, especially in the wake of Avengers," says Pantelion Films CEO Paul Presburger. "We have a movie out there that plays to families and all audiences that should have success into Mother's Day and onward."

Although critics were not especially won over by Overboard, with just 30% of them giving it positive reviews at survey site Rotten Tomatoes, audiences gave the film a more favorable A-minus at CinemaScore.

Third place went to John Krasinski's silent horror hit A Quiet Place, which has grossed $159.9 million in five weeks in theaters, and fourth place to Amy Schumer's self-confidence comedy I Feel Pretty, about a woman who suffers a hit to the head and wakes up feeling beautiful, now up to $37.8 million in three weeks. Dwayne Johnson's Rampage, which pits The Rock against giant animals run amok, rounded out the top five with $4.6 million, bumping its domestic total to $84.8 million.

In sixth place, Tully, a movie about postpartum struggles starring Charlize Theron, launched on about 1,350 screens with $3.2 million. It's the third collaboration between director Jason Reitman and screenwriter Diablo Cody, the team behind Juno, and their second with Theron, who also starred in their film Young Adult.

Hollywood's summer movie season typically runs from the first weekend in May through Labor Day, but this year got a jump-start with the late April release of Avengers: Infinity War.

"This was not the strongest weekend ever in terms of the official kickoff of the summer season, but we could be looking at a record May ultimately," says Dergarabedian, noting upcoming releases like Deadpool 2 (May 18) and Solo: A Star Wars Story (May 25). "This weekend just shows how the strategy of release dates is changing how the box office plays out."

Final figures are due Monday.

Contributing: Kim Willis

