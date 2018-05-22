Swedish DJ, Tim Bergling, goes by the name Avicii.
NEW YORK (AP) — The family of late Swedish DJ-producer Avicii says his funeral will be private.

In a statement released Tuesday, Avicii's family says the funeral will include "people who were closest" to the performer. The family also asked the media to respect their decision.

They added that no more information about the funeral will be made publicly.

Avicii, born Tim Bergling, was found dead last month in Muscat, Oman at age 28. He earned Grammy nominations, had success on U.S. radio and performed his music around the world at music festivals.

He retired from touring in 2016. He had in the past suffered acute pancreatitis, in part due to excessive drinking. After having his gallbladder and appendix removed in 2014, he canceled a series of shows in attempt to recover.

DJ, record producer Avicii has died: Sept. 8, 1989-April 20, 2018
Swedish DJ, remixer, record producer and singer Tim Bergling, better known by his stage name 'Avicii' performs at the Sziget music festival on the Hajogyar Island of Budapest in this Aug. 14, 2015 file photo. The 28-year-old entertainer died Friday in Oman. The cause of death was not announced.
Tim Bergling, was born in Stockholm, Sweden and became known for hits: "Wake Me Up and "Levels." He received two Grammy Award nominations: in 2013 for Best Dance Recordings for "Levels," and in 2012 Best Dance Recordings for "Sunshine."
DJ Avicii performs at Red Rocks in Colorado on 6/26/12. He's barely visible at top of mask stage piece.
People dance as 'Avicii', performs on the main stage of the Sziget music festival in 2015.
Avicii performs at the Summerburst music festival at Ullevi stadium in Gothenburg, Sweden.
In 2013, Avicii wins the American Music Award for Favorite Electronic Dance Music Artist.
Avicii performs at Ovation Hall at Revel Resort & Casino on June 16, 2012 in Atlantic City, NJ.
Avicii, recording artist.
