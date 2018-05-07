Cruise ship tours: Azamara Club Cruises' Azamara Journey
The Azamara Journey emerges from a major makeover on Jan. 28, 2016.
A revamped cabin.
A revamped cabin.
Cabin.
Cabin.
Cabin bathrooms also received a complete overhaul.
The sink area of a cabin bathroom.
Cabin bathroom.
Cabin bathroom.
The Sanctum spa.
The Sanctum spa.
The Sanctum spa.
The Sanctum spa.
The Sanctum spa.
The Sanctum spa.
An elevator bank on the Azamara Journey.
The Patio.
The Patio.
The Patio.
The Patio.
The Patio.
The Patio.
The Patio.
The Patio.
A revamped public space on the Azamara Journey.
A revamped public space on the Azamara Journey.
A revamped public space on the Azamara Journey.
New carpeting on the Azamara Journey.
A revamped public space on the Azamara Journey.
Azamara Club Cruises features a Jazz Brunch which is held during a sea day.
Azamara Club Cruises

Azamara Club Cruises in 2020 will offer a voyage to Hawaii and French Polynesia — a first for the line. 

The 18-night sailing on the 690-passenger Azamara Journey will kick off Jan. 5, 2020 in Los Angeles and feature stops at seven of the Pacific's best-known islands.

Journey initially will spend five days at sea as it sails southwest from Los Angeles to the Hawaiian Islands. Four calls at the island chain are planned, at Hilo on the Big Island; Lahaina, Maui; Honolulu, Oahu; and Nawiliwili, Kauai.   

After departing Hawaii, Journey will spent six more days at sea on the long trip south to French Polynesia. Once there, it'll make day stops at Bora Bora and Moorea before ending the voyage with an overnight call at Papeete, Tahiti.  

RELATED:  Azamara unveils plans for South Africa cruises 

The new Hawaii and French Polynesia trip comes as Azamara is in the midst of a long-awaited expansion. Azamara is expanding capacity by 50% this year with the addition of a third vessel.

Azamara in 2020 also will offer its first sailings to South Africa.  

Fares for the Hawaii and French Polynesia voyage start at $4,299 per person for a windowless "interior" cabin. Fares for ocean-view cabins start at $5,099 per person. 

Cruise ship tours: Azamara Club Cruises' Azamara Quest
Built in 1999 for Renaissance Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises' 686-passenger Azamara Quest recently underwent a multi-million-dollar renovation to many of the ship’s public spaces, the kitchens, the staterooms and the restaurants – including the Patio Grill.
Passengers love the small-ship feel, as it provides a slightly more intimate, personalized experience.
The fully furnished deck is one of the most popular spaces on the ship, and the fresh-air venue for Azamara’s famed White Nights and Captain’s BBQs.
The famed deck offers ample seating for guests looking to relax or sunbathe during the warmer months.
Rows of lounge chairs flank the ship’s pool and hot tubs, and feature small pillows, a comfortable cushion and branded towels for guest use.
Plush wicker loveseats join the traditional loungers for a cozier, more romantic spot for up to two guests to soak up the sea air.
The Quest and its sister ship Journey both have a small pool and two hot tubs on the main deck – a spot that’s the unofficial hub of the ship on warm and sunny days.
The soft, branded towels are just one of many personal touches found on the ship.
In addition to the traditional nautical flags, Azamara will fly the flags of the countries it’s visiting on nearly every itinerary.
Although standard draft beers like Bud Light and Becks are complimentary, Azamara offers a specialty package providing guests with a wider selection – including imported favorites like Amstel Light and even craft beers, at the pool bar.
The poolside bar, which sits on the backside of the ship underneath the bridge, serves cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages throughout the day and into the evening.
On Deck 10, right off the jogging track, are ping pong tables – a favorite with younger guests and teens.
More lounge chairs and a shuffleboard court sit on the port side of the ship overlooking the tops of cities or the soothing blue of the ocean.
On both the starboard and port sides of the upper deck sit birdcage chairs equipped with a plush cushion, perfect for overseeing the activity on the pool deck.
Thanks to the smaller size of the Azamara Quest, the ship is able to park as close as possible to the hustle and bustle of ports. Here, the ship sits directly next to the popular Ferris wheel in downtown Helsinki.
Offering more laid-back pool fare like hamburgers, hot dogs, Cuban sandwiches and French fries, the Patio Grill is a great spot to grab a quick bite to eat for lunch or dinner.
At night, the Patio provides a great place to enjoy a casual meal with a stunning view of the sea or port.
Like many other Renaissance vessels, the Quest’s opulent grand staircase, featuring splashes of gold and curated statement artwork, is a main focal point of the ship.
The elegant staircase connects the fourth floor, home to staterooms, guest services and Land Discoveries, to the fifth floor, the bustling epicenter of the ship – home to the main restaurant, lounge, casino and shops.
The guest relations deck is open throughout the entire itinerary to answer any and all questions a guest may have.
To the right of guest relations sits the loyalty and sales office, which can assist with booking new cruises and joining loyalty programs, while the map serves as an interactive guide to the hundreds of itineraries Azamara offers – as well as offering detailed information on each port, country and city.
Tufted chairs, tables and more statement artwork (like this non-functioning harp) decorate the area to the right and left of the main staircase.
Along the sides of the fifth floor are oversized chairs – meant for sipping coffee or an evening cocktail before dinner.
Open at 7 a.m., the Mosaic Café serves coffee and tea, as well as an assortment of danishes, pastries and sweets.
While enjoying coffee from the café, guests like to peruse the gallery offerings at Park West, as well as talk with the dedicated art dealer on board.
The walkway leading to the Casino from Mosaic is lined by two shops – Indulgences, selling high-end jewelry, and Le Boutique, a discreet boutique selling high-end clothing and gifts.
As you make your way towards the front of the ship on Deck Five, you’ll pass a grand piano and table for Park West, the art collector and dealer on board who can sell you the photos and prints you see throughout the ship.
Flanked by abstract and vibrant artwork, the Casino and neighboring bar is constantly buzzing with activity at night and is often the place to go before an evening show in the Cabaret Lounge.
The Quest features a dozen slot machines for those eager to win big while enjoying a cocktail or complimentary glass of wine.
If you want a seat at one of the coveted poker tables, get there early – these are often filled (with waiting lists) from 7 p.m. on.
With over a hundred seats, a stage and a fully functioning bar, this is the heart of the ship’s entertainment and is the place to go for nightly variety and comedy shows, performances and weekly bingo.
The best part about this lounge is every show is complimentary and included in the fare of the ship, so guests can enjoy a show every night if they’d prefer.
With a beautiful gallery wall featuring Park West art for sale, the entrance to the main restaurant, Discoveries, is welcoming and open.
With a small bar and comfortable seating including couches, love seats and cocktail tables, the lounge is where guests catch up and enjoy light bites (like spiced olives and chunks of fresh feta cheese) while waiting for a table.
The formal restaurant on the ship, Discoveries is a favorite for guests looking for a fresh and varied menu in a more upscale environment. Here, waiters serve you and the menu features up to four courses. It’s open for breakfast from 8 - 10 a.m. and for dinner from 5 - 10 p.m.
The main focal point of the dining room is the sleek and modern silver chandelier, located in the center of the room. The light, along with other little details in the room, were added during the renovations.
The wood-paneled mirror wall on the left side of the restaurant’s entrance was an original fixture of the ship and adds a touch of old-world style to the rest of the room’s modern furniture and table settings.
The menu in Discoveries changes daily; however, staples like this lemon chicken with white rice are featured every night.
The food is one of the highest rated aspects of the ship, and guests love the eclectic and gourmet variety of dishes, like this curried fried shrimp appetizer.
Discoveries is also very conscious of guests with allergies, health concerns and food preferences, and offers options for just about anyone, like this gluten-free ahi tuna salad.
Some guests prefer the more elegant breakfasts offered at Discoveries, with delicacies like eggs benedict and French toast omelets made to order.
Right off the entrance of Discoveries Restaurant is a side deck used mostly by staff, but it can be a quiet and beautiful place to enjoy the sunset, relax after dinner or watch the view.
Along with two elevator banks on each side of the ship, the Quest has two sets of passenger staircases – which feature the same scrolling pattern of the grand staircase in the lobby with statement artwork, collectible antiques and an original painted ceiling.
Each passenger staircase is decorated with gold painted tables and European-influenced vases below a large antique mirror or Park West artwork.
Five floors above Discoveries is one of the Quest’s specialty restaurants, Prime C Steakhouse. The upcharge is $30 per guest, depending on the evening, and the menu features a more elegant menu curated specifically by the chef.
The menu at Prime C boasts a collection of specialty cuts of prime grade beef, with the most popular being the filet. Guests looking for the chef’s recommendation can book a coveted chef’s table seat, which is offered three times during the course of the cruise.
In addition to steak, the restaurant offers vegetarian and seafood options for those who don’t eat red meat, like this crispy shrimp.
No meal is complete at Prime C without a taste of their famous cheese platter, which changes daily.
To the left of the elevator banks on the same floor as Prime C is the Quest’s second specialty restaurant, Aqualina, which features a modern Italian menu.
In addition to a set menu that changes daily, Aqualina also hosts chef’s tables in the back of the restaurant, which offer a five-course meal curated by the chef.
Guests love the stacked ahi tuna appetizer, served with sun-dried tomato pesto and lightly dressed arugula.
Another favorite is the caprese salad, featuring a collection of juicy heirloom tomatoes paired with house-made mozzarella cheese and balsamic vinegar.
The chef’s pick changes daily, but more often than not, a seafood pasta (paired with house-made noodles) will make an appearance – featuring freshly caught seafood, mussels, clams or oysters from the local regions.
The Quest also offers a more casual buffet-style restaurant called the Windows Café, located on the ninth floor.
The café is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, and offers ample seating on either side of the buffet, as well as covered outdoor seating on the patio.
Despite the café’s casual ambiance, the Quest adds a small touch of elegance to each table, whether it be a single succulent or simple bouquet of flowers.
The Sanctum Spa, located on the ninth floor, offers guests a collection of services to enjoy during their cruise, from facials to massages and even hair cuts, blow-outs and manicures and pedicures.
On the table adjacent to the reservation desk is a sign-up sheet for the neighboring gym’s fitness classes, as well as a full-service spa menu, featuring the treatments and their prices.
The small hallway leading to the changing rooms and treatment rooms is flanked by tufted benches and a station offering complimentary fruit waters.
In addition to spaces to change, the men and women’s locker rooms offer large rain showers and steam and sauna rooms to enjoy pre- or post-treatment.
Only available to spa guests and suite passengers, the outdoor Terrace offers a quiet place to enjoy views of the sea, with lounge chairs and a pool used for relaxing or for thalassotherapy treatments.
The small treatment rooms, some with windows, are where guests can unwind with a massage – ranging from 50 to 90 minutes. The therapists also use calming and scented oils to aid relaxation.
The staffed hair salon, which is part of the Sanctum Spa, offers anything guests might need – from trims to full cuts, colors and highlights.
Right next to the spa is the Quest’s fitness facility, which has state-of-the-art machines for guests looking to stay in shape on the cruise. In addition to the machines, the Quest employs a personal trainer who hosts daily fitness classes (like spinning and pilates) in the mornings for those looking for a group experience.
Quest’s gym has multiple treadmills, as well as stationary bikes, elliptical machines, free weight areas, weight machines and yoga mats for guests to use free of charge.
One of the more popular stateroom options onboard the Quest is the Club Veranda room, which has 175 square feet of room inside and a veranda that boasts 40 square feet. With the ability to configure two twin beds or one queen, the space also allows for a small desk and couch seating area.
The 40-square-foot veranda accompanying the Club Veranda suites has two wicker chairs and a table, perfect for outdoor dining or sipping a glass of wine during sunset.
For suite guests and VIPs, the Quest’s hotel manager provides a bottle of complimentary Perrier-Jouet Champagne and glasses upon arrival. Plus, the mini-bar adjacent to the TV is fully stocked with wine, beer options, water, juices and other non-alcoholic beverages.
Each stateroom features French-inspired “About Rose” products for use, including body lotion, shampoo, conditioner, soap and vanity kits.
The beds are plush and luxurious, lined with cotton bed linens, a fluffy duvet and fluffed pillows.
The bathrooms, which feature a double flush toilet, standing shower with adjustable shower hose and French doors, large sink and mirror, come with bright lights and just enough space to maneuver around.
Located on the ninth level adjacent to the spa, the Club Spa Suites are brand new additions to the Quest in 2016 and feature double glass sinks, a full veranda, a queen-size bed and seating areas.
With its own separate bedroom with a large queen-size bed and 40-inch TV, the Club Ocean Suite is one of the most spacious onboard and also features a dressing room, vanity and large closets.
Also completely renovated this year, the Ocean Suite’s living room has updated and contemporary décor with a loveseat, two accent chairs and a four-person table, as well a 233-square-foot veranda.
The place to go for cocktail hour and tapas before dinner, as well as drinks and dancing at night, the Living Room is the gathering place for every guest on the ship.
The furniture is modern and elegant, with tufted chairs, polished wooden tables, large accent chairs fit for a queen and a long table for catching up and dining.
Guests flock to the seats in front of the large floor-to-ceiling windows to soak up the stunning views as the ship sails to and from the world’s most fascinating ports.
The Quest features glass sculptures behind the bar, and each ship has one just a bit different than the other.
Other popular seats are the purple and plush birdcage chairs.
Just like the furniture, the décor in the Living Room is subtle but statement, with small succulent arrangements, orchids in vases and more.
With a fully stocked bar featuring house wines, specialty top-shelf liquors like Grey Goose and 1800 tequila, guests can enjoy a drink with the complimentary tapas offered 5 – 7 p.m. nightly.
Like the larger version on the fourth floor, the interactive tabletop in the Living Room allows guests to explore new Azamara itineraries on the renovated Quest, as well as videos detailing the land discoveries and port explorations.
On the other side of the ship from the Living Room is the Library, a small and quiet space with cozy seating, fully stocked bookcases with new and old favorites, as well as the desk of the IT specialist on board.
Renting a book onboard is simple – just jot down your name, stateroom and the book you’ve borrowed, and return it before the end of the cruise. It’s a great way to unwind peacefully after dinner or during sea days.
You’ll find comfortable couches, accent chairs, nautical artwork and a painted ceiling that’s original to the ship before the renovations.
Open 24 hours a day, you can soak up as much book time as you’d like without worry of being kicked out.
