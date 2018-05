Photos: Baha Mar resort in the Bahamas is finally complete

asset not included because it is a duplicate of primary asset

Baha Mar, the largest casino and retail complex in the Caribbean, is finally complete.

The final of the three hotels planned for the development will welcome its first guests on June 1.

Rosewood Baha Mar had its ribbon cutting last week.

Baha Mar now has three hotel brands on-site: Grand Hyatt, SLS and Rosewood Baha Mar.

The complex now offers 2,300 rooms, suites and villas.

The completion of Baha Mar has been years in the making. Its previous owners declared bankruptcy and the project was stalled.

The complex has more than 40 restaurants, bars and lounges. There is beachfront property, spas, art and culture, a state-of-the-art Performing Arts and Convention Center, the Burwash International Baha Mar Racquet Club and the 18-hole Jack Nicklaus-designed Signature Royal Blue golf course.

“This spring marks a momentous occasion as the resort destination of Baha Mar marks its full completion,” says Graeme Davis, President, Baha Mar. Looking forward to seeing the story on Tuesday.

The $4.2 billion project is now operated by Hong Kong-based conglomerate Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Limited.

Best places to gamble in the Caribbean, 2018 edition

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com