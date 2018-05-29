Photos: Baha Mar resort in the Bahamas is finally complete
The Grand Hyatt Baha Mar has the largest casino in the Caribbean.
The Grand Hyatt Baha Mar is one of three hotels in the complex on Nassau.
Baha Mar is the largest casino, hotel and retail complex in the Caribbean.
Baha Mar has a bespoke golf course.
Rosewood Baha Mar is the last hotel to open at the complex.
Baha Mar, the largest casino and retail complex in the Caribbean, is finally complete.

The final of the three hotels planned for the development will welcome its first guests on June 1.

Rosewood Baha Mar had its ribbon cutting last week.

Baha Mar now has three hotel brands on-site: Grand Hyatt, SLS and Rosewood Baha Mar.

The complex now offers 2,300 rooms, suites and villas.

The completion of Baha Mar has been years in the making. Its previous owners declared bankruptcy and the project was stalled.

The complex has more than 40 restaurants, bars and lounges. There is beachfront property, spas, art and culture, a state-of-the-art Performing Arts and Convention Center, the Burwash International Baha Mar Racquet Club and the 18-hole Jack Nicklaus-designed Signature Royal Blue golf course.

“This spring marks a momentous occasion as the resort destination of Baha Mar marks its full completion,” says Graeme Davis, President, Baha Mar. Looking forward to seeing the story on Tuesday.

The $4.2 billion project is now operated by Hong Kong-based conglomerate Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Limited.

Whether you rely on skill or Lady Luck, there’s plenty of opportunity in Nassau and Paradise Island.
The gargantuan Atlantis Paradise Island Resort features a clever player-tracking system that allows guests to insert their room key into a slot machine or present it at a table for a chance to win big prizes.
The casino features eye-catching sculptures created by glass artist Dale Chihuly.
The casino is open 24/7 for slots and from 9 a.m. - 4 a. m., Sunday to Thursday, and to 6 a.m. on weekends. For players looking to up their game, free lessons are offered.
Atlantis Casino has 85 tables dealing baccarat, poker, craps, roulette and blackjack, 725 slot machines and a racing and sports book.
Billed as the Caribbean’s largest, Baha Mar Casino in Nassau, Bahamas, is also the newest, coming in at 100,000 square feet.
Chic with island-inspired design complemented by natural daylight and pool and ocean views, butler service is available in the high-limit betting salons.
Baha Mar Casino has 126 table games like blackjack, roulette, baccarat and craps, sports betting and restaurants and bars throughout the casino floor.
The largest casino in Aruba, Stellaris at the Aruba Marriott on Palm Beach bustles day and night.
Stellaris has 30 tables, 500 slots and the only Wheel of Fortune game on the island.
Renaissance Aruba comes with two casinos: Crystal Casino is convenient for winners as it sits next door to the Louis Vuitton boutique; Seaport is billed as the only waterfront casino on the island.
Blackjack at Crystal Casino.
The casino at the Hyatt Regency in Aruba stays open until 4 a.m.
The Hyatt Regency casino has 13 tables, 221 slots and the Casino Bar, where wins are celebrated with a hand-rolled cigar and a shot on the rocks.
Excelsior Casino at the Holiday Inn Resort Aruba on Palm Beach has a 24-hour sports bar.
The Renaissance Curacao Resort & Casino features the largest hotel casino on the island.
Where servers dress up as though they were a part of a carnival parade, Carnaval Casino keeps the theme in the Renaissance Curacao Resort & Casino.
Carnaval features 375 slots, plus blackjack and three-card poker tables.
A short stroll from the pastel-pretty capital city of Willemstad, the fun house is also popular with devotees of bingo.
For fans of sports betting, there are plenty of payoffs in the blue and green Casino Awasa in the Otrobanda Hotel on Curacao.
In the center of Willemstad, Venito Casino at the Holiday Beach Resort stays open until 4 a.m.
The casino at Holiday Beach Resort has 350 slots and 14 table games.
With slots and high-stakes table games, gambling in the touristy towns and in the capital city of Santo Domingo is as much a part of a Dominican vacay as salsa lessons on the beach and a frosty mug of Presidente beer.
Laying claim to more casinos than in any other country in the Caribbean, there are 18 just in Punta Cana (120-plus in the country), from the kitsch at the Barcelo Bavaro Palace Deluxe to the largest at the Hard Rock Hotel.
Blackjack at the Hard Rock Hotel in Punta Cana.
The Barcelo Bavaro Palace Deluxe in Punta Cana. As a bonus to gamblers, many casinos accept bets in U.S. dollars or Dominican pesos with winnings paid out in the currency of the wager.
One of 18 casinos on Puerto Rico (three are still closed following Hurricane Maria’s devastation last year), Casino Metro at the Sheraton San Juan Hotel & Casino is the largest.
Casino Metro has 400 slot machines and 18 table games offering blackjack, poker and baccarat.
In the stylish San Juan suburb called Condado, high-energy gaming hot spots include Casino del Mar in Renaissance La Concha Resort, with 20 tables, 416 slot machines and high-limit slot lounges.
The Stellaris Casino at the San Juan Marriott has bingo games and Latin dancing in the lobby-level Red Coral Lounge.
Puerto Rico's Mayaguez Resort and Casino is primo for stays and plays.
Escaping the storms’ wrath, the casino at the Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Puerto Rico Golf & Beach Resort is open while the rest of the resort will reopen on March 1.
Hard hit by last year’s hurricanes, St. Maarten is well on its way to recovery including the reopening of most of the 14 casinos on the Dutch side of the dual nation island (there are no casinos on the French side).
The largest, Casino Royale, is expected to reopen in the fall after renovations following storm damage.
Hollywood Casino in Simpson Bay has 100 bingo seats and 16 game tables.
Princess Casino at Port de Plaisance has table games and 480 coinless slot machines.
In the main lobby of the beachfront St. Kitts Marriott, Royal Beach Casino is the biggest casino on the island and the only one with a licensed sports book.
Open to guests and non-guests, the Royal Beach Casino has 300 slot games, 20 table games and 13 screens for keeping score of big league sports.
