Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line is letting solo travelers occupy cabins meant for two people at no extra charge.

Traveling solo this year? Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line is eager for your business.

Effective immediately, the three-year-old specialist in quickie Bahamas trips is allowing solo travelers to stay in double-occupancy cabins at no extra charge.

Specifically, the two-ship line is waiving the "single supplement" that solo travelers normally must pay to occupy a cabin meant for two.

The offer is available with ocean-view cabins on all departures.

Operating out of the port of Palm Beach, Florida, Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line offers daily, two-night voyages to The Bahamas that feature a call at Freeport on the island of Grand Bahama. Fares start at $149.

The line recently expanded with the addition of the 1,680-passenger Grand Classica, a former Costa Cruises ship. It joined the slightly smaller Grand Celebration.

