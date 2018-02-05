Bally's Las Vegas Hotel and Casino Bally's Las Vegas Hotel and Casino has one of the most prime locations possible on the Strip at the corner of Las Vegas Blvd. and Flamingo Rd. 01 / 66 Bally's Las Vegas Hotel and Casino has one of the most prime locations possible on the Strip at the corner of Las Vegas Blvd. and Flamingo Rd. 01 / 66

A Las Vegas landmark, this property dates back to 1973 and became Bally's Las Vegas in 1985. The hotel and casino features 2,814 rooms and suites between two 26-story towers in the center of the Strip at the Flamingo Road intersection.

Bally's hosts 70,000 square feet of gaming, eight restaurants, three nightlife venues, a spa and pool complex, prime shopping, and eight shows between three theaters on its 44 acres. The hotel is known for its decadent Sterling Brunch, now hosted by BLT Steak on Sundays, plus the Grand Bazaar Shops outside, and the Real Bodies exhibit.

The outdoor swimming pool is Olympic sized with a 12-foot-deep end and a separate whirlpool, next to eight illuminated tennis courts with lessons available and a pro shop. There's also meeting space and access to the Las Vegas Monorail.

Bally's debuts renovations to its north tower, the renamed Resort Tower, this month — and we have a sneak peek inside. Browse the photos above for a virtual tour of Resort rooms and suites (plus the pool and other amenities), and see more Las Vegas property tours below.

