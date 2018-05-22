Drivers try to navigate a street where the constant rain has flooded it in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Sunday, May 20, 2018. More rain is forecast across Florida over the next few days as a tropical disturbance makes its way north into the Gulf of Mexico.

The unofficial kickoff to summer could have an unwelcome visitor this weekend.

For folks along the Gulf Coast and in the Southeast, a damp and dreary Memorial Day weekend is forecast, thanks to a slow-moving weather system that could become a tropical storm.

The National Hurricane Center said there's a 40% chance of the system becoming a named tropical or subtropical storm over the next five days. If it forms, it would be the season's first named storm and would be called Alberto.

"Some gradual subtropical or tropical development is possible late this week while

the system moves slowly northward into the central or eastern Gulf of Mexico," the hurricane center said.

The system, currently located east of Belize in the Caribbean Sea, will slowly move north into the Gulf of Mexico and would approach land by late Saturday, according to the hurricane center.

Locally heavy rainfall is possible in western Cuba, the Cayman Islands and much of Florida during the next several days.

745 AM: A new Special Outlook has been issued. There is a 40% chance of subtropical or tropical cyclone forming late this week in the central or eastern Gulf of Mexico. See the full text at: https://t.co/m9946DoYYi pic.twitter.com/YhRfp3r6zg — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) May 22, 2018

AccuWeather meteorologist Dan Kottlowski said that "regardless of tropical or non-tropical development, this system will continue to produce heavy rainfall that will lead to flooding over parts of Florida and the Deep South and southeastern U.S. during the next several days."

Weather.us meteorologist Ryan Maue said to "prepare for a lot of rainfall all along the Gulf Coast beaches this weekend. Friday-Monday will be very wet. All 4 days will see substantial amounts."

The Florida governor's office said it was monitoring the system and encouraged Floridians to prepare "for significant rain and possible flooding."

The office said the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission was pre-positioning the agency's high-water vehicles for rapid deployment if needed.

Heavy, tropical downpours will continue to dot the southeastern United States into the Memorial Day weekend. A system may try to organize into a tropical entity in the Gulf of Mexico, as well: https://t.co/QhrY2zQTYG pic.twitter.com/eqBLILtHrG — AccuWeather (@breakingweather) May 22, 2018

"Although the storm currently has a relatively low chance of development into a tropical system, we must take it seriously," Gov. Rick Scott said in a prepared statement.

A National Weather Service forecast said up to 5 inches of rain is likely in much of the Southeast over the next week.

Rain from the system will slowly invade the mid-Atlantic and Northeast through the weekend, with Monday, Memorial Day, looking to be the wettest day in those regions, AccuWeather said.

Some showers and thunderstorms from a separate weather system are also possible in the Northwest and northern Rockies through the weekend.

Most of the central U.S. will enjoy warm, dry weather, AccuWeather said.

Memorial Day weekend will feature stormy conditions in parts of the South and East as heat builds across the Midwest: https://t.co/9gSeerNa5l pic.twitter.com/Rmjt1XOaAs — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) May 22, 2018

