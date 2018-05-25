You'd like to think any bottle of sunscreen that promises to protect kids' skin (and yours) would do the trick. But it would appear that's not the case.

The 2018 sunscreen report from the Environmental Working Group, a nonpartisan organization that promotes healthy living through research and education, found that 66 percent of the 650 sunscreens it examined were harmful or ineffective.

*Cue the mommy fury now.*

I know, I know. Sunscreen research is NOT what you were hoping to do today. But you want for the best for your kid, and luckily, the nonprofit's site makes it a lot easier.

If you haven't purchased any SPF yet and would rather just be told what's safe, check out EWG's recommendations:

If you HAVE a few bottles lying around, you don't necessarily have to toss them.

How to know if your sunscreen is safe

Before your poolside barbecues and beach volleyball games this Memorial Day weekend, check out the EWG website tool that literally allows you to type in a sunscreen name and read its safety score. You'll quickly get information that helps you decide to save or toss.

EWG.org Screenshot

Visit EWG.org/sunscreen Type the name of your sunscreen into the search bar. Click the correct product from the list. Check its safety score. Read the "Top Findings" and determine if you're comfortable keeping it.

How EWG decides a sunscreen is safe

The organization rates each sunscreen on a scale of 1 to 10, with 1 being safe and 10 being dangerous. It grades each product on five criteria:

Health hazards (such as if it has an ingredient that's considered dangerous) UVB protection UVA protection The ratio of UVA absorbance to SPF How long-lasting the sunscreen is

Suntan lotion girl applying sunscreen solar sream. Beautiful happy cute girl applying suntan cream on her face over ocean background. Sun tanning. Skin care and protection. Vacation

Getty Images/iStockphoto

The difference between UVA and UVB

According to Northwestern Researchers in a Time magazine interview:

UVB rays have to do with sun burns and skin cancer. SPF (sun protection factor) is a measurement of how effective the product is against those rays.

have to do with sun burns and skin cancer. SPF (sun protection factor) is a measurement of how effective the product is against those rays. UVA rays, however, are what we experience everyday; they pierce deep into the skin because they aren't filtered by the ozone layer, and they lead to skin darkening and aging in addition to skin cancer.

Also good info: safe moisturizers with SPF

If you, like me, moisturize regularly with a product promising sun protection — to avoid looking like, you know, an ogre — you can also check its safety level with the EWG tool. Or again, if you don't want the hassle, just check out its list of recommendations.

