Sen. Bernie Sanders will ask Vermont to elect him to a third term in the Senate later this year.

Sanders announced his plans to seek re-election Monday, saying there's more work to be done on his priorities such as a $15 minimum wage, a single payer health care program, free college tuition and other topics. His campaign plans to hold a series of kickoff rallies in June.

"Our struggle to create a government which represents all of us and not just the one percent — a government based on the principles of economic, social, racial and environmental justice — must continue," Sanders said in a statement. "And that is why I'm running for reelection."

A second presidential campaign in the works?

The independent Vermont senator has not ruled out a second presidential campaign in 2020. His Senate campaign reported $6.9 million in cash on hand as of the end of March.

A spokeswoman for Sanders' campaign said he plans to run as an independent. In past elections, Sanders has declined the Democratic nomination but accepted the Democratic endorsement.

"As he has for many campaigns, Bernie will contribute to and participate in the Vermont Democratic coordinated campaign," spokeswoman Arianna Jones said in a statement.

Sanders' opponents

Sanders was first elected to represent Vermont in the Senate in 2006.

Several little-known candidates have announced that they intend to challenge Sanders for his seat, including Republican Jasdeep Pannu, independent candidate Brad Peacock and Democrat Jon Svitavsky.

Sanders was re-elected in 2012 with 71% of votes cast.

