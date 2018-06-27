Best and worst U.S. cities to celebrate Fourth of July
WalletHub uses 19 metrics - including beer and wine prices, safety and duration of the fireworks show - to determine the best and worst places to celebrate the Fourth of July. Ranked at No.1 with an overall score of 72.14, New York City is considered the best city to watch the sky light up.
No. 2 in WalletHub's rankings is Los Angeles, with an overall score of 71.36.
No. 3: Chicago, 68.30.
No. 4: Denver, 67.12.
No. 5: Seattle, 65.85.
No. 6: Atlanta, 65.85.
No. 7: Milwaukee, 64.61.
No. 8: San Diego, 64.39.
No. 9: Washington, D.C., 63.74.
No. 10: Buffalo, N.Y., 63.11.
WalletHub also ranked the 10 worst cities to celebrate Fourth of July. The 10th worst is Fremont, California, with an overall score of 39.65.
No. 9: Durham, N.C., 39.49.
No. 8: Birmingham, Alabama, 39.33.
No. 7: Toledo, Ohio, 39.32.
No. 6: Laredo, Texas, 38.08.
No. 5: Garland, Texas, 37.63.
No. 4: Winston-Salem, North Carolina, 37.30.
No. 3: Memphis, 37.17.
No. 2: Hialeah, Florida, 35.28.
San Bernardino, California, is the worst city for a Fourth of July celebration, with an overall ranking of 33.02.

Whether you are shooting bottle rockets in the backyard or crowded together at a community celebration, there's nothing like fireworks to put you in the patriotic spirit. If you're looking to watch the sky light up and want to stay safe and save a dollar while you do it, heed this new survey from WalletHub.

Using data collected from various places including the United States Census Bureau, Eventbrite and Yelp, they've ranked the 100 most populated U.S. cities to determine where you should or shouldn't spend your Fourth of July.

Using a combination of 19 different metrics including popularity and length of the celebration, safety and affordability, New York City is ranked the best city to celebrate Independence Day. The worst is San Bernardino, California. See WalletHub's rankings for the 10 best and worst cities in the slideshow above. 

Picturesque small towns in every state
Alabama: Florence sits on the Tennessee River in North Alabama and is a gateway to Helen Keller’s home in nearby Tuscumbia and Muscle Shoals’ tremendous music scene.
Alaska: Sitka is considered Alaska’s most beautiful seaside town, filled with history, culture and outdoor adventures.
Arizona: Bisbee, Arizona is a town full of extraordinary historic architecture, as well as home to a vital, living, breathing art and music scene, all in a setting of rugged natural beauty.
Arkansas: Beautifully preserved, Eureka Springs, Arkansas’ entire downtown area is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
California: Often called the “Queen of the Sierras,” Murphys, California sits in the central Sierra Nevada foothills between Lake Tahoe and Yosemite National Park, and was originally a goldrush town.
Colorado: Ouray sits in a box canyon in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains and is famous for its hot springs.
Connecticut: Mystic, Connecticut is home to Mystic Seaport, America’s leading maritime museum.
Delaware: Old New Castle is a trip back to colonial times in Delaware's first capital and the landing site of William Penn.
Florida: The charming town of Mount Dora, Florida is a popular Central Florida getaway, less than an hour from Orlando.
Georgia: Rich history, incredible architecture and stunning Southern charm makes Macon, Georgia “Where Soul Lives.”
Hawaii: Located in the upcountry region of Maui, Hawaii, the quaint town of Kula lies on the slopes of the infamous Haleakala and is home to many of the island’s farms and botanical gardens.
Idaho: Wallace, Idaho, is the only city in the USA entirely listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Illinois: Scenic Glen Ellyn, Illinois is a charming, picturesque, welcoming community that offers big city amenities with a small town feel.
Indiana: Farms dot the landscape around the town of Middlebury.
Iowa: Northeast.Iowa's prettiest town is historic Decorah.
Kansas: Experience the serene tree-lined streets of Marysville, home to the Black Squirrel and the first home station on the Pony Express.
Kentucky: Scenic, historic Augusta, Kentucky amazes anytime of day.
Louisiana: An historic district, plantation homes, parks and festivals make St. Francisville a jewel of Louisiana.
Maine: Historic Kennebunk, Maine is a quintessential New England village with the added bonus of sandy beaches, a vibrant downtown and historical charm.
Maryland: Now known for its recreational boating, Annapolis, Maryland was a major port city in Colonial times.
Massachusetts: Fall foliage meets the sea in scenic Rockport Harbor in Massachusetts.
MIchigan: Fantastic fireworks explode over the waterfront of Grand Haven.
Minnesota: The Lake Superior harbor fishing village of Grand Marais, Minnesota has welcomed generations of adventure seekers and families, and serves as an inspirational home for many artists.
Mississippi: Oxford was named for the city in Britain in a (successful) attempt to bring the University of Mississippi to the town.
Missouri: On the mighty Missouri River, Washington, Missouri’s Depot looks beautiful in the winter.
Montana: The 19th century mining town of Philipsburg in southwest Montana still proves to be a gem for visitors, within close proximity to Yellowstone and Glacier National Parks.
Nebraska: Capitalizing on its cowboy culture and history, Ogallala, Nebraska is a great getaway for anyone looking to experience the Wild West.
Nevada: Genoa, Nevada, home to 939, offers a quaint town with historical charm. Visit the Genoa Bar, purportedly the oldest drinking parlor in Nevada, or check out Mormon Station State Historic Park, site of Nevada’s first permanent non-native settlement.
New Hampshire: Settled in 1623, Portsmouth, New Hampshire claims to be the third-oldest city in the USA
New Jersey: Founded on the banks of the Delaware River in 1705, Lambertville, New Jersey is a haven for artists and craftsmen, and is known as “The Antiques Capital of New Jersey.”
New Mexico: Ruidoso is a mountain town in southern New Mexico that features year-round outdoor activities, including mountain biking and skiing.
New York: Well-known for its music festivals, Woodstock, New York, is less than two hours from New York City and is known as “the most famous small town in the world.”
North Carolina: In North Carolina’s Great Smoky Mountains is Waynesville with its quaint, urban charm and close proximity to outdoor adventures.
North Dakota: Medora, North Dakota is filled with rustic charm and cowboy culture.
Ohio: Tipp City, Ohio’s downtown shopping district with two dozen shops and eateries is listed on the National Historic Register.
Oklahoma: The Coleman Theatre in Miami, Oklahoma, is a historic vaudeville theatre located along Route 66.
Oregon: Cowboys and world-class artists come together to call Joseph in Northeast Oregon, surrounded by the Wallowa mountain range.
Pennsylvania: Founded in 1806 and incorporated in 1830, Wellsboro, Pennsylvania is rich in cultural and natural resources; it’s also known as the “Home of Pennsylvania’s Grand Canyon.”
Rhode Island: Established in 1709, Rhode Island’s picturesque Wickford Village welcomes guests to well-preserved waterfront streets and varied shopping.
South Carolina: Unique shops and apartments line historic Old Town Bluffton, South Carolina’s Promenade.
South Dakota: Brookings has small town flavor with a growing and charming business scene.
Tennessee: Shops, restaurants and hometown festivals like the annual R.C. & MoonPie Festival make Bell Buckle, Tennessee a popular destination.
Texas: The gem of McKinney, Texas is its vibrant and historic downtown square.
Utah: About half-an-hour north of Salt Lake City, Ogden, Utah was once a wild west town (too wild for even Al Capone, as he said himself), but today, it’s a gateway to year-round adventures.
Vermont: Otter Creek, Vermont’s longest river, weaves its way through Middlebury and tumbles 20 feet underneath Main Street.
Virginia: New Market, Virginia, is known for its history and role in the Civil War, and has the longest-running Civil War reenactment in the USA. Its unique downtown architecture is complimented by a diverse selection of shops and restaurants.
Washington: Gig Harbor, Washington’s “Maritime City,” is just 20 minutes northwest of Tacoma.
West Virginia: The tiny mountain town of Thomas, West Virginia attracts outdoor lovers who seek to cap off a day of adventure with live music, craft beer and great local food.
Wisconsin: Wisconsin’s Elkhart Lake is a naturally beautiful lakeside resort village with a fine reputation for its genuine hospitality, European-style racing, legendary eras and colorful characters.
Wyoming: Main Street is an up-and-coming mix of eclectic shops and restaurants in Lander.
