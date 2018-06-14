PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bill Cosby has ousted the high-powered defense team whose aggressive tactics failed to sway jurors from convicting him of sexual assault in April.

Cosby's spokesman Andrew Wyatt said Thursday that Tom Mesereau and the rest of the legal team that handled Cosby's retrial have been replaced by a Philadelphia-area defense attorney with experience handling sex crimes cases.

The new lawyer, Joseph Green, didn't immediately return a message.

Wyatt wouldn't say why the change was made. 

Cosby also parted ways with his first legal team, led by another Philadelphia defense lawyer, after his first trial ended in a mistrial in June 2017.

He then hired Mesereau, the flamboyant Los Angeles lawyer who successfully defended the late Michael Jackson from child molestation charges in 2005.

Cosby is scheduled for sentencing Sept. 24 on three counts of aggravated indecent assault for drugging and molesting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia mansion in 2004.

The charges will likely be combined into one charge that carries a standard sentence of five to 10 years in prison.

The 80-year-old comedian has been on house arrest since his conviction.

Bill Cosby guilty verdict: Photos from courthouse
01 / 16
Bill Cosby accuser Andrea Constand (C) reacts after the guilty on all counts verdict was delivered in Cosby's sexual assault retrial at the Montgomery County Courthouse on April 26, 2018 in Norristown, Penn. More than 40 women have accused the 80-year-old entertainer of sexual assault.
02 / 16
Bill Cosby accusers (L-R) Caroline Heldman, Lili Bernard and Victoria Valentino (far right) react after the guilty on all counts verdict was delivered in the sexual assault retrial at the Montgomery County Courthouse on April 26, 2018.
03 / 16
Lili Bernard, who has accused Bill Cosby of raping her, reacts during a press conference with other accusers outside of the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Penn. on April 26, 2018.
04 / 16
Bill Cosby walks out of the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Penn. on April 26, 2018 after the jury, which began deliberations Wednesday, found him guilty on all three counts of molesting Andrea Constand at his Philadelphia-area home in 2004.
05 / 16
Andrea Constand (L), the main accuser in the Bill Cosby sexual assault retrial, looks on as Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele speaks to reporters after the retrial of Cosby's sexual assault case.
06 / 16
Kathleen Bliss (L) and Tom Mesereau, lawyers for actor and comedian Bill Cosby, leave after the retrial of Cosby's sexual assault case.
07 / 16
Attorney Gloria Allred leaves the court after Bill Cosby was found guilty in the retrial of his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Penn/ on April 26, 2018.
08 / 16
Bill Cosby raises gestures as he leaves the Montgomery County Courthouse on April 26, 2018.
09 / 16
After hearing the jury had reached a verdict in aggravated indecent assault retrial, Bill Cosby re-enters the courtroom to learn his fate. The jury, which began deliberations Wednesday, found him guilty on all three counts of molesting Andrea Constand at his Philadelphia-area home in 2004.
10 / 16
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby, right, is escorted to the courtroom by spokesperson Andrew Wyatt as they arrives for jury deliberations in Cosby's sexual assault retrial, Thursday, April, 26, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. (Mark Makela//Pool Photo via AP) ORG XMIT: PAMM201
11 / 16
Bill Cosby's attorney Tom Mesereau arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse for jury deliberations in Cosby's sexual assault retrial, Thursday, April, 26, 2018, in Norristown, Pa. (Mark Makela//Pool Photo via AP) ORG XMIT: PAMM204
12 / 16
Defense attorney Kathleen Bliss is seen arriving at the Montgomery County Courthouse.
13 / 16
epa06694266 US entertainer Bill Cosby (3-L) arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, USA, 26 April 2018, for the second day of jury deliberations in his retrial for charges stemming from an alleged sexual assault in 2004. Cosby has been charged with Aggravated Indecent Assault, which is a second degree felony, by the Pennsylvania prosecutor. EPA-EFE/TRACIE VAN AUKEN ORG XMIT: TVX01
14 / 16
Bill Cosby, right, listens as spokesperson Andrew Wyatt speaks to the media after arriving for Cosby's sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Norristown, Pa. (AP Photo/Corey Perrine) ORG XMIT: PACP103
15 / 16
Attorney Gloria Allred talks with members of the media during a lunch break in the Bill Cosby sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Norristown, Pa. (AP Photo/Corey Perrine) ORG XMIT: PACP
16 / 16
NORRISTOWN, PA - APRIL 26: Bill Cosby accusers (L-R) Lili Bernard and Caroline Heldman pose for a selfie while waiting in line before the courtroom opens at the Montgomery County Courthouse for day fourteen of his sexual assault retrial on April 26, 2018 in Norristown, Pennsylvania. The jury continues deliberations for the second day. A former Temple University employee alleges that the entertainer drugged and molested her in 2004 at his home in suburban Philadelphia. More than 40 women have accused the 80 year old entertainer of sexual assault. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775157945 ORIG FILE ID: 951516400
