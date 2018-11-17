Bill Maher is standing by the controversial comments he made about the late Marvel Comics co-creator Stan Lee, in an interview with Larry King published Wednesday.

"I’m agnostic on Stan Lee," Maher said. "I don’t read comic books, I didn’t read them as a child. What I was saying is, a culture that thinks that comic books and comic book movies are profound meditations on the human condition is a dumb (explicit) culture. And for people to get mad at that just proves my point."

The new interview comes days after Maher wrote a blog post on his website over the weekend that many people called disrespectful to Lee, who died Nov. 12 at the age of 95.

"America is in mourning. Deep, deep mourning for a man who inspired millions to, I don’t know, watch a movie, I guess," Maher wrote about the cultural icon responsible for many of Marvel’s most popular superheroes in comic books and movies. Lee's team at POW! Entertainment quickly fired back at the late-night host, calling his words about man "frankly disgusting."

In an open letter, Lee's team said, "Countless people can attest to how Stan inspired them to read, taught them that the world is not made up of absolutes, that heroes can have flaws and even villains can show humanity within their souls."

Maher's post continued, saying he has nothing "against comic books," but that when he was growing up "comics were for kids, and when you grew up you moved on to big-boy books without the pictures.

"But then twenty years or so ago, something happened – adults decided they didn’t have to give up kid stuff," he said. "And so they pretended comic books were actually sophisticated literature."

Then the late-night host brought politics into the mix, mentioning President Donald Trump.

"I don’t think it’s a huge stretch to suggest that Donald Trump could only get elected in a country that thinks comic books are important," Maher wrote.

The open letter from POW! Entertainment concluded: "Our shock at your comments makes us want to say ‘ ’Nuff said, Bill,' but instead we will rely on another of Stan’s lessons to remind you that you have a powerful platform, so please remember: 'With great power there must also come – great responsibility!' ”

After Maher's post went online, Lee's fans jumped on social media to slam him.

Comic book artist Greg Capullo tweeted, "I never speak on topics I know little or nothing about. Why? I never want to be the fool. In other words, I don’t wanna make a Bill Maher out of myself."

"Bill Maher just took a dump on the comic book legend, universally beloved man - Stan Lee who just died, and by extension the whole community of readers and every single person who loved comics growing up," another Twitter user wrote. "On top of being a clueless Berniebro, Bill Maher is truly-a piece of trash."

"Bill Maher’s trashy, pointless, and bitter sounding 'blog post' is no shock. He makes a living off criticizing and trashing other people‘s work. He’s a 'comic' that people laugh at and agree with and then fancy themselves smart & progressive," another wrote, adding #RIPStanLee.

"I don't know and don't particularly care who Bill Maher is. I just know that anyone who pisses on people for mourning a man who helped make them happy is a titanic waste of space," another shared.

"I just read Bill Maher's latest blog," another tweeted along with a photo that illustrated their frustration.

"Bill Maher sure didn’t mind taking that check to appear in Iron Man 3 tho," another pointed out.

USA TODAY has reached out to Maher's representative for comment.

