WASHINGTON — Former Fox News executive Bill Shine will join the White House in a top communications job, an administration official said Wednesday.

Shine is expected to receive the title of deputy chief of staff for communications, but will perform many of the duties of the vacant communications director job, the official said.

Trump has considered numerous candidates for the communications slot since longtime aide Hope Hicks left the White House in March.

The White House may get some pushback for appointing Shine, a close friend of supportive Fox News host Sean Hannity.

A veteran executive at Fox, Shine lost his job a year ago over how the company handled a string of sexual harassment complaints against Fox employees. He left 10 months after former Fox chairman Roger Ailes, an ally, was removed over harassment allegations.

Shine himself was never accused of harassment, but lawsuits claimed he tried to cover up Ailes' behavior and disregarded the claims of women who protested it.

Shine denied any wrongdoing.

More: Fox News co-head Bill Shine leaves as network faces mounting discrimination suits

More: Scaramucci tenure was short but he left a lasting media legacy

Communications director has been a difficult post at this White House.

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer initially held the the communications title as well. His replacement in the latter role, Mike Dubke, lasted a little less than three months.

Most famously, Trump appointed supporter Anthony Scaramucci to the job, but he lasted only 10 days after being caught on tape talking provocatively about colleagues he believed were leaking to the news media.

During that tirade, published in The New Yorker, Scaramucci complained in particular about a leak that he and Trump where having dinner with a couple of Fox employees: Sean Hannity and Bill Shine.

Who’s out at the Trump White House: departures and dismissals
01 / 10
President Trump speaks on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Oval Office of the White House on Jan. 28, 2017, along with Vice President Pence and Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, Press Secretary Sean Spicer and National Security Advisor Michael Flynn. In the first seven months of his administration, Trump has seen the departures of many senior aides including Priebus, Bannon, Spicer and Flynn.
02 / 10
On Aug. 18, 2017, Steve Bannon left his post as senior adviser to President Trump. Seen here, Bannon helps with last minute preparations before President Trump announced his decision to pull out of the Paris climate agreement at the White House on June 1, 2017.
03 / 10
On July 31, Anthony Scaramucci left his post as White House communications director after just 11 days on the job. A person close to Scaramucci confirmed the staffing change just hours after President Donald Trump's new chief of staff, John Kelly, was sworn into office. In this July 21, 2017 photo, incoming White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci,blows a kiss after answering questions during the press briefing in the Brady
04 / 10
On July 21, Sean Spicer quit his job as White House press secretary Friday after President Trump decided to tap Anthony Scaramucci as the White House communications director, according to two White House officials. Seen here, Spicer takes a question during the daily news conference at the White House on Feb. 14, 2017.
05 / 10
Walter Shaub resigned his post as director of the United States Office of Government Ethics on July 6, 2017. Ahaub, who prodded President Donald TrumpÕs administration over conflicts of interest resigned to take a new job, at the Campaign Legal Center, a nonprofit in Washington that mostly focuses on violations of campaign finance law.
06 / 10
Mike Dubke (r) on May 30, 2017, confirmed his resignation as White House communications director. Counselor to the US President Kellyanne Conway (L) and Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liaison Omarosa Manigault (2-L) and White House communications director Mike Dubke (R) listen as a reporter asks a question during a joint press conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington,on April 20, 2017.
07 / 10
On May 5, 2017, the White House fired White House chief usher Angella Reid, the person responsible for managing the residence and staff its and overseeing events. No reason was given for Reid's dismissal. In this Oct. 18, 2011 photo, the then-incoming White House chief usher Angella Reid is photographed in Lafayette Park across from the White House in Washington.
08 / 10
Deputy National Security Advisor, K.T. McFarland speaks during during an event celebrating Women's History Month, in the East Room at the White House March 29, 2017, in Washington, DC. On April 9, 2017, McFarland was asked to step down and serve instead as ambassador to Singapore.
09 / 10
Katie Walsh left her job as White House deputy chief of staff less than three months into the the Trump administration on March 30, 2017, for a private sector role. In this Nov. 14, 2016, file photo, Katie Walsh appears at a post-election press briefing to discuss the RNC's role in the election, at the Capitol Hill Club in Washington.
10 / 10
On Feb. 14 2017, Michael Flynn abruptly resigned from his position as National Security Advisor after facing increased scrutiny due to reports that the Justice Department contacted the White House in regards to Flynn's alleged pre-inauguration conversations with the Russian ambassador concerning sanctions. This Jan. 22, 2017, shows Flynn arriving to a swearing in ceremony of White House senior staff in the East Room of the White House in Washington.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com