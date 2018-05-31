A Democratic candidate running for a House seat in Virginia drew the attention of the White House with a campaign ad that says President Trump poses as much of a threat to American democracy as al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.

Dan Helmer, a former Army officer and Rhodes scholar who served in both Iraq and Afghanistan, is running to unseat Republican Rep. Barbara Comstock in Virginia's 10th congressional district.

"After 9/11, the greatest threat to our democracy lived in a cave," Helmer says in the ad. "Today, he lives in the White House. No one, even the president, is above the law."

According to the Washington Post, the line is one Helmer frequently uses in campaign appearances.

Comstock, who has served in Congress since 2015, said Helmer uses the line "to the applause of his fellow Democrat candidates in order to get attention and major funding from extreme left-wing mega donors like Tom Steyer."

"It’s an outrageous and offensive thing to say, and beyond the pale," Comstock said in a statement. "In Congress, we have been standing with President Trump, on a bipartisan basis to strengthen our military, defeat ISIS and battle terrorism, and make the world safer."

The White House said Thursday that the ad "is nothing short of reprehensible."

"Leaders from across the political spectrum — starting with Leader Pelosi — must swiftly condemn this abhorrent message," White House Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah said in a statement.

No one, not even the President, is above the law. We need to elect leaders who will stand up to him and fight for our progressive values. #VA10 pic.twitter.com/YpUe0NvwT6 — Dan Helmer (@HelmerVA10) May 30, 2018

In response, Helmer campaign manager Bonnie Krenz said, "What is abhorrent is the way this president has failed to uphold his oath of office." Krenze said the campaign stands by the ad and disputed the notion that there was anything about that warrants condemnation.

Krenz said the commercial's message reflects a sentiment that has been expressed by many commentators, including New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman. Friedman said Tuesday, "American democracy is truly threatened today — by the man sitting in the Oval Office and the lawmakers giving him a free pass."

More: Virginia candidate says you can go to the 'Helmer Zone' in campaign ad

"The ad shows that Helmer will have the courage to say what's right, rather than what's easy," Krenz said. "He is the strongest candidate on the issues that matter most to the district, including healthcare and gun safety. And he's ready to uphold his oath to defend the Constitution by serving as a check on President Trump."

Krenz said the ad began airing on digital platforms Wednesday and on TV Thursday at a cost of $500,000.

Helmer will be one of six Democratic candidates on the ballot for the June 12 primary. The others include apparent frontrunner state Sen. Jennifer Wexton, strategist Lindsey Davis Stover and anti-human trafficking activist Alison Friedman. A progressive, Helmer favors gun control, marijuana legalization and Medicare for all.

According to internal polling conducted by Public Policy Polling for the Helmer campaign, Helmer would be Comstock by 8 points if the election were held today.

Helmer previously made headlines with another campaign commercial spoofing a scene from the 1980s film Top Gun in which Helmer sang "You've lost that centrist feeling" to Comstock. Slate labeled it the "Worst Ad of the 2018 Elections."

