Sears will still have plenty of great Black Friday sales, despite store closings.

Scott Olson / Getty Images

— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.

Despite Sears Holdings filing for bankruptcy and closing stores, Kmart and Sears will still have Black Friday sales.

Both retailers will start their in-store sales on Thanksgiving except where prohibited by state and local laws, much like other major retailers such as Walmart and Best Buy.

More:Every major retailer having Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018 sales [Updating]

Kmart stores will be open from 6 a.m. to midnight on Thanksgiving and reopen 6 a.m. Black Friday. Sears stores open at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving and close at midnight, then reopen at 5 a.m. on Black Friday. Doorbusters will be available in store during open hours, as well as online all day on Thanksgiving and Black Friday. According to company officials, no Black Friday sales will take place at closing stores. If you live near one of those, you can at least head online for this year's Black Friday Sears and Kmart deals.

In announcing its sales, the parent company said stores are “re-focusing on what they are best known for to win the holiday selling season—from Craftsman tools to power brand toys to award-winning home appliances and apparel to the legendary Wish Book.”

Make your own doorbusters

Like in past years, both Sears and Kmart will offer cash-back savings for members of the free Shop Your Way loyalty program. However, this year, it’s being advertised as a “make your own doorbuster.”

Members will get "$50 CASHBACK in Points” on purchases of $50 or more in store. If they spend $250 or more in store or online Thursday to Sunday, they are qualified to receive “$250 CASHBACK in Points.” Members can even earn “FREECASH in Points” by texting the words GRAVY and TURKEY to 73277.

More:

Sears deals

There are loads of great bargains in the Sears Black Friday sale. You can browse the complete 16-page Sears ad at Sears.com after entering your zip code. These are some of our favorites:

Kmart deals

The Kmart Black Friday sale is chock full of ways to save too. The sale kicked off early and deals are live now through Nov. 25. This Sunday from 4 p.m. to close in stores and 4 p.m. to midnight online, Shop Your Way members can get $25 CASHBACK in Points on any $25 or more purchase. You can browse the complete 12-page Kmart ad at Kmart.com after entering your zip code. Here are a few highlights we're excited about:

6-foot Peninsula Pine Christmas Tree —$15 (Save $35)

—$15 (Save $35) Proctor Silex 5-Speed Hand mixer, 2-slice toaster, can opener and iron—$4.99 each (Save $5)

12-foot trampoline with enclosure plus a free Jump 'N Jump basketball kit —$169.99 (Save $180)

plus a free —$169.99 (Save $180) Select games will be $6.99 each and Barbie dolls $4.99 each

Select toys will be buy one, get one 50% off

Men's and women's Joe Boxer plush PJ pants will be $7 (Save $8)

See the rest of Kmart's Black Friday deals here.

Prices are accurate at the time of publication, but may change over time.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered this holiday season. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com