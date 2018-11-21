— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.

If you're still looking for killer online Black Friday deals but don't want to give Amazon all (or any of) your money, other major retailers like Target, eBay, Best Buy, and Kohl's are your friend. They're offering some serious sales today, and we've rounded up the best ones still available for you.

We’re vetting all the best Black Friday deals for you in real time, but if you're looking for a specific retailer, you're in the right place.

The best Black Friday deals still available at Target, eBay, Kohl's, and more:

  1. Nintendo Switch with Blue and Red JoyCon—$259.99 on eBay (Save $40): Anyone on your list who enjoys gaming will love unwrapping a Switch this year. And it's got free shipping!

  2. Philips Hue White & Color Smart Lighting Starter Kit (3-Pack)—$119.99 at Best Buy (Save $70): This is the best smart bulb money can buy, especially at this sale price, which is actually the same as what it costs refurbished at Amazon. We love that you can choose between hundreds of colors, and you can add up to 50 bulbs on one hub.

  3. Vizio 43-In. Class FHD 1080p Smart LED TV—$238 at Walmart (Save $40): This TV is a great buy for the price, but we recommend using an external streaming device instead of the built-in features. You don't often see good TVs at this size, either, so it's perfect for a small room on a budget.

  4. KitchenAid 5-Qt. Artisan Stand Mixer—$279.99 at Macy's (Save $60): Our favorite stand mixer is still on sale at Macy's in some beautiful colors.

  5. Crock-Pot 6 Qt 8-in-1 Multi-Cooker—$49.99 at Target (Save $25): Our favorite multi-cooker (better than the Instant Pot!) is currently at one of its lowest prices this year. 

While those deals are our top picks, there are lots more where they came from. Here are some other great Black Friday deals, organized by retailer:

Target

Kohl's

eBay

Macy's

Best Buy

Walmart

