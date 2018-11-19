– Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. Our picks and opinions are independent from USA TODAY’s newsroom and any business incentives.

It’s the holiday season, and you know what that means—guests. Your family is coming to stay, and sure, they’ll be playing with the kids, but they’ll also be getting all judgy about your worn furniture and saggy guest bed. There are loads of Black Friday sales happening right now on everything from TVs and games to kitchen appliances and furniture, so how about replacing your furniture with some pretty new pieces?

At Reviewed, we have a staff of experts, vetting all the stuff you want to buy, and we have the Best Black Friday deals starting right now. I’m Reviewed's home design expert, and I’ve been a color designer and a design writer for 15 years. I’ve found you some awesome deals on furniture that will up your décor game. But of course, you don’t have to tell your guests what you paid.

The Best Black Friday 2018 furniture deals available now:

1. Comfortable Mattresses—No matter how good a host you are, if your guests aren’t sleeping well, they won’t enjoy their stay. So, you might want to consider buy a new mattress for the guest bed. And one for your bed, too. These sites have awesome Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales so you won't go broke making everyone feel at home.

Casper —10% off with code " COZY10 ." A couple of our editors sleep soundly on these mattresses nightly.

—10% off with code " ." A couple of our editors sleep soundly on these mattresses nightly. Tuft & Needle —The Mint Mattress, T&N's “upgraded” premium mattress, is 20% off.

—The Mint Mattress, T&N's “upgraded” premium mattress, is 20% off. Brooklyn Bedding —You can get 40% off all sheets and pillows and 25% off mattresses.

—You can get 40% off all sheets and pillows and 25% off mattresses. Bear —Take $125 off any purchase of $500 or more, or $225 off any purchase $1,200 or more. Plus, get some free pillows with your purchase.

—Take $125 off any purchase of $500 or more, or $225 off any purchase $1,200 or more. Plus, get some free pillows with your purchase. Serta — Save up to $400 on Serta iComfort or Serta iComfort Hybrid mattress.

— Save up to $400 on Serta iComfort or Serta iComfort Hybrid mattress. Eight—Take $100 off all mattresses, and you may also qualify for special gifts like an Amazon gift card or an Echo Dot, depending on when you order.

2. Observator Armchair in Mustard—$200.80 on Houzz (Save $13.99): Your bland living room needs a richly colorful chair to spark some contrast. You will fall in love with this mid-century style mustard yellow armchair, and your guests will fight over who gets to sit there.

3. Abbas Vintage-Look Area Rug—$111.99 on Overstock (Save $174): This 8-by-10' rug is an excellent deal at this price point, and the blue and gray colorway will blend nicely with the neutral color on your living room walls. This rug reminds us a bit of one we've been drooling over on the Pottery Barn site, but that option is a lot pricier in this size.

4. Perseus Loveseat—$299.99 on Wayfair (Save 68%): A loveseat is the most versatile piece of furniture in the house. It's small enough to fit comfortably into almost any living room. Unlike a couch, it rocks a diminutive size that makes it hard to make a mistake. It’s a very flexible piece, so if you ever get your dream master bedroom, you can even put it at the foot of the bed.

5. Industrial Mansard Adjustable-Height Black Bar Stool—$75.53 at Home Depot (Save $56.98): Your farmhouse kitchen needs these industrial-style bar stools around the island. The iron construction has a sturdy look, almost like a tractor seat, and the backrest makes these chairs much more comfortable.

6. One Door Accent Cabinet—$71.99 at Target (Save $18.00): Practical and adorable, this classic glass-front side table could be the ideal nightstand, end table, or storage piece the bathroom. Teal looks great with so many color schemes, but you can choose it in a different shade if you like.

7. Abalom Pouf—$82.49 on Ashley Homestore (Save $67.30): Every home needs a pouf, whether to use as a footrest, an extra seat, or a place to park a drink. This one holds its shape, and its woven texture complements a casual room.

8. Lena 6-Drawer Chestnut Dresser—$347.40 at Home Depot (Save $521.10): Yes, you can buy attractive furniture from Home Depot. Also, if you think a dresser is just for holding clothes, open your mind. A dresser can become storage for hats and gloves in the foyer. And just think— if you had a dresser in the family room, you could hide all the toys quickly when friends drop by.

9. Opalhouse Round Rattan Mirror with Scalloped Border—$47.49 at Target (Save $2.50): A mirror can improve any room, making it look larger. This mirror's rattan frame will look like it came from Anthropologie if you hit it with some gold spray paint. Then, hang it on a blank wall, over a console table, or right near the front door to check your look before you leave. You won't believe the difference it makes.

