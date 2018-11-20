— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.

If you planned to ignore brick-and-mortar retailers like Macy’s in favor of Amazon this holiday shopping season, think again—Macy’s posted a 40-page preview of its Black Friday circular last Monday with some killer, competitive deals on our favorite products from KitchenAid, Dyson, Apple, Instant Pot, and more. And while many of their offers go live in-stores on Thanksgiving Day, some of their best deals are already available online.

To help you make sense of what’s worth buying and which products are discounted when, we’ve sorted through Macy’s offerings, compared prices, and tested many of the products ourselves to find you only the best Black Friday deals of the year. Want to save even more? Use the code "BLKFRI25" for your Macy's online purchase of $25 or more, "BLKFRI50" for your purchase of $50 or more, and "BLKFRI" on select clothing and home items.

The Best Macy’s Black Friday 2018 deals available now:

KitchenAid 5-quart Artisan Stand Mixer—$279.99 (Save $60): The Artisan is our all-time favorite stand mixer, and for good reason—it’s beautifully designed, well-constructed, and versatile enough to handle just about anything you throw at it. And while you can find this KitchenAid for a similar price on Amazon right now, Macy’s is offering the mixer in some stunning new colors (like Toffee Delight and Matte Fresh Linen) that you won’t find elsewhere for this low a price. Snatch one up for the baker in your life—especially if it’s yourself. KitchenAid 4.5 Quart Classic Stand Mixer—$189.99 (Save $60): The KitchenAid Classic may not be able to beat out the Artisan, but it’s still a wonderful appliance that performed well in our tests—and at a budget price, you can’t do better. Use a coupon from the circular or code listed above to get an even steeper discount on the lowest price we’ve seen this year. Shark NV106 Navigator Light Upright Vacuum Cleaner—$78.99 (Save $50): If you’re in the market for a zippy, lightweight vacuum that doesn’t lose suction, consider this deal on a Shark Navigator. Dyson Big Ball Multi-Floor Pro Canister—$199 (Save $100): This high-performance Dyson vacuum can help you get a jump-start on a clean space in 2019. The ball canister makes it easy to move and impossible to tip over, and this price is one of the best we’ve seen.

If you’re willing to wait for Thanksgiving proper, some of Macy’s best deals go live then. The in-store sale starts 5 p.m. Thanksgiving, the same time as the last two years, and continues through 2 a.m. Friday. Stores will reopen four hours later at 6 a.m. and while locations will be open all-day, the doorbuster pricing is only through 1 p.m. Luckily, most of these deals will also be available online:

Macy’s is also offering blanket discounts on all products from some of our favorite brands, including Samsonite, TravelPro, and Vitamix:

Still aren’t seeing the perfect deals you’re looking for? We'll update this post as soon as we find any more Macy’s deals worth highlighting throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.

