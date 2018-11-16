— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.

The official start to Black Friday is only a few hours away, and we can hardly contain our excitement for all the sales to come (and all those you can get right now). Whether you're working through your holiday shopping list or taking advantage of all the holiday sales to stock up on the things you need or just love to window shop all the deals and discounts retailers offer throughout the holiday season, we want to help.

Here at Reviewed, our product experts have tested thousands of products from big-ticket items like TVs and refrigerators to everyday items like space heaters, cutting boards, headphones, and more. Why? So we can help you avoid spending your hard-earned money on potentially crappy stuff! Even though there are plenty of retailers with great return policies, no one wants to deal with shipping stuff back if they don't have to. And if you're buying something as a gift, you don't want to run the risk of giving someone something they'll hate.

To help you find not only the biggest savings and sales leading up to Black Friday, we're scouring the internet all month long and updating this page a few times a day every day with new deals. So be sure to bookmark us and check back often for new chances to save money before the craziness Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Our Favorite Deals Right Now

  1. AncestryDNA—$49 on Ancestry.com (Save $50): This popular DNA testing kit now beats the lowest price we've ever seen by $10 and will by through Cyber Monday (11/26). It makes a fantastic gift, and with Ancestry's more than 10 million members, you might even be able to find a long-lost relative. 
  2. Brother P-Touch Label Maker—$9.99 on Amazon (Save $15): This is the best price ever on the best-selling label maker on Amazon, which usually sells for $25-$35. I already bought one for myself because these sell out quick during a normal sale and this price is crazy.
  3. Contigo Autoseal West Loop Travel Mug—$8.50 (Save $8): This usually $17 stainless steel travel mug is on sale for $10 right now, and there's an extra $1.50 off coupon you can click to bring the price down to just $8.50. Considering this is the best affordable travel mug we tested, at the lowest price we've ever seen, it might be time to buy.
  4. Harry Josh Pro Tools x Serge Normant The Volume Kit—$189 on Dermstore (Save $107): This styling kit features our favorite hair dryer and is a steal considering the hair dyer alone typically retails for $249.
  5. Instant Pot DUO Plus 3-Qt. 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker $54.99 on Amazon (Save $45): This is the first of many Instant Pot sales, and it's perfect for small families (2-3 people) or for making side dishes when the main is going in the full-size pressure cooker. This is more than double the best discount we've ever seen.
  6. LG 55-In. C8 OLED 4K TV—$1,696.99 on Amazon (Save $500): This is the best TV of the year. It usually goes for $2,200, but has been dropping little by little since September, and right now it's at its lowest price outside of the occasional Massdrop sale (and it's available with Prime shipping). The 65-inch is $400 off right now too, marking its lowest Amazon price.
  7. Nintendo Switch with Blue and Red JoyCon—$259.99 on eBay (Save $40): Anyone on your list who enjoys gaming will love unwrapping a Switch this year. And it's got free shipping!
  8. Portal from Facebook—$149 on Amazon (Save $50): If you love the idea of Facebook's Portal, which automatically tracks you during video calls with loved ones as you walk around your room, this deal makes it a great time to try one out. The larger Portal Plus, which rotates and has better speakers, is also on sale for $299 ($150 off).
  9. S'Well Water Bottles—Various discounts on every kind and color on Amazon: If you or someone you love is obsessed with these water bottles, this sale is the perfect chance to add to the collection.
  10. Sony WH1000XM2 Noise Cancelling Headphones (2017)—$198 on Amazon (Save $152): These are widely considered the nest noise-cancelling headphones out there. They're last year's model, but we've never seen the price so low (and the 2018 version is not on sale).

Tech Deals

TV and Home Entertainment Deals

Kitchen and Cooking Deals

Appliance and Cleaning Deals

Home and Outdoor Deals

Lifestyle Deals

Beauty Deals

Fashion Deals

Smart Home Deals

Parenting, Toys, and Game Deals

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered this holiday season. Follow Reviewed on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com