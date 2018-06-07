WASHINGTON — On the heels of Democratic political victories in the South, black women’s groups are ramping up efforts to get more blacks to the polls in the region and leverage the power of one of the party's most loyal voting blocs.

Melanie Campbell, president of the National Coalition on Black Civil Participation, and other women attending the Black Women's Roundtable conference talk to reporters outside the U.S. Capitol in March.

Deborah Barfield Berry, USA TODAY

Leaders of a coalition of national, state and local black women's groups will meet in Alabama in September for a strategy session. They plan to launch more get-out-the-vote campaigns in Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Mississippi.

"It means not just getting out the vote, but really helping to create a framework for building power in our community so we’re not powerless,” said LaTosha Brown, co-founder of Black Voters Matter, one of several groups in the coalition. “We’re trying to create Gumbo. I’m bringing the shrimp. You bring the sausage. She's got the okra. We’re going to put all this in the pot together and we’re going to feed our people."

The coalition’s effort follows the upset victory last December by Doug Jones in the Alabama Senate race. Black women, who led get-out-the-vote efforts, are credited with helping Jones become the first Democrat in 25 years win a U.S. Senate seat in Alabama. He was favored by 98 percent of black women voters.

Black women's groups also rallied behind Stacey Abrams, who won the Democratic gubernatorial primary in Georgia in May. If Abrams wins in November, she will become the nation’s first African American woman governor.

“We show up for everybody,” Brown said. “We’re showing up, but who is showing up for us?"

The groups have long worked to boost the number of black women running for elected offices and black voter participation, but said they wanted to band together for the upcoming midterm and local elections.

The coalition includes Black Voters Matter, the Black Women’s Roundtable and the Southern Rural Black Women's Initiative.

LaTosha Brown, co-founder of Black Voters Matter, met recently with staffers of Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala.

Deborah Barfield Berry, USA TODAY

Their effort also focuses on encouraging more black women to run and getting more of them into leadership roles and politically involved, said Holli Holliday, senior political and data advisor for the Black Women’s Roundtable, a national network of groups.

“The South is a key component of that," Holliday said.

Black women are among what is expected to be a record number of women running for Congress this year, according to the Center for American Women and Politics (CAWP) at the Eagleton Institute of Politics at Rutgers University.

“We have never been here before,'' said Donna Brazile, a Louisiana native and former chairman of the Democratic National Committee. "So this is one of those historic moments to move out of our comfort zones and embrace something different.”

Black women’s groups and black lawmakers have long complained political parties have put little resources into courting black voters in the South or have taken their support for granted. Historically, many blacks tend to support Democratic candidates.

Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala., talks Thursday to Sheila Tyson, a Birmingham City Councilwoman, and other women attending the Black Women's Roundtable conference. Black women are credited with helping Jones win his race last year.

Deborah Barfield Berry, USA TODAY

Many times groups planning their national strategies for presidential and congressional elections leave the South out, said Melanie Campbell, president and CEO of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation and convener of the Black Women’s Roundtable.

"Republicans don’t tend to engage black people and Democrats tend not to focus (on the South),'' said Campbell, whose group is opening a regional office in Atlanta.

The Congressional Black Caucus has also called for national political parties, particularly Democrats, to focus more efforts and resources on the South.

“If we’re going to grow, we’re going to grow in the South," said Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-La., chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus. “This traditional Democratic forfeiting in the South and this traditional Democratic message doesn’t work. … We’re forcing them to come and they’re coming."

The Democratic National Committee has pledged to ramp up its outreach efforts and recently launched its “Seat at the Table Tour,’’ which hosted a session in New Orleans last week at the Essence Festival. The event attracted thousands of black women.

But Brown and other organizers said none of the national political parties have done enough outreach.

"It’s almost like a bean count,'' she said. "It’s just like round the Negroes up. It’s last-minute money. It’s round folks up at the last minute. Let’s gather them so they can go and vote for us and empower us. This ain’t about empowering a political party. This is about black women empowering themselves.”

The coalition launched a get-out-the-vote campaign in the Georgia primary focusing mostly on 19 rural and suburban communities where there are significant growing black populations and other black women on the ballot.

Holli Holliday of the Black Women's Roundtable said a coalition of groups will expand get-out-the- vote efforts in the South.

Deborah Barfield Berry, USA TODAY

The groups also hope the effort spurs more blacks to participate in the 2020 Census. The count is key to federal funding and the redrawing of congressional districts.

The groups say Mississippi, where blacks make up 37 percent of the population, is next on its radar.

A day after Jones won in Alabama, Brown said black women groups in Mississippi invited her and others to help there.

“The dynamics are very similar … There’s some model stuff that we did in Alabama that will work there,'' said Brown. "But Mississippi – they got it going on anyway. It’s really very fertile ground.”

Women attending the Black Women's Roundtable in March head to senator offices to discuss issues impacting communities of color.

Deborah Barfield Berry, USA TODAY

