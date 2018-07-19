Scenes from the 2018 Farnborough Airshow (Day 4)
Visitors rest in deckchairs near an Airbus A380 passenger aircraft of Portuguese carrier HiFly at the Farnborough Airshow on July 19, 2018
People look at an Embraer E190-E2 aircraft at the Farnborough Airshow on July 19, 2018.
Airbus's first BelugaXL transport took off on its first flight on July 19, 2018, taking off from Toulouse for the Farnborough Airshow in England. The BelugaXL is the first of five that will enter into service later in 2019. They'll gradually replace the existing BelugaST transporters.
Airbus's new BelugaXL transport is seen next to the current Beluga model that it will replace. The shot is from the Farnborough Airshow on July 19, 2018.
A visitor photographs the General Electric GE90 engine of a Qatar Airways operated Boeing 777-3DZ passenger aircraft at the Farnborough Airshow on July 19, 2018.
An Russian Antonov An-124 cargo aircraft prepares to take-off at the Farnborough Airshow on July 19, 2018.
An Airbus A350-1000 XWB takes part in a fly-past at the Farnborough Airshow on July 19, 2018.
People look at the engine of an Embraer E190-E2 aircraft displayed at the Farnborough Airshow on July 19, 2018.
A photographer takes a picture of an Airbus A380 passenger aircraft of Portuguese carrier HiFly at the Farnborough Airshow on July 19, 2018
An Antonov An-124 Ruslan cargo aircraft (left) passes an Airbus A400M military aircraft as it prepares to take-off at the Farnborough Airshow on July 19, 2018.
Airbus aircraft are pictured on the tarmac at the Farnborough Airshow on July 19, 2018.
People look at an Embraer E190-E2 aircraft at the Farnborough Airshow on July 19, 2018.
A lineup of planes are on display at the Farnborough Airshow on July 19, 2018.
Ihssane Mounir, Boeing's VP of Commercial Sales and Marketing, speaks during a press conference at the Farnborough Airshow on July 19, 2018.
Portuguese carrier Hi Fly, the 14th operator of the A380, showed off its first model of the jet at the Farnborough Airshow on July 19, 2018.
Portuguese carrier Hi Fly, the 14th operator of the A380, showed off its first model of the jet at the Farnborough Airshow on July 19, 2018. The jet features a special coral reef-themed paint scheme.
Portuguese carrier Hi Fly, the 14th operator of the A380, showed off its first model of the jet at the Farnborough Airshow on July 19, 2018. The jet features a special coral reef-themed paint scheme.
Portuguese carrier Hi Fly, the 14th operator of the A380, showed off its first model of the jet at the Farnborough Airshow on July 19, 2018.
A Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft, operated by Biman Bangladesh Airlines, performs in a flying display at the Farnborough Airshow on July 18, 2018.
Vietnam's Vietjet Air announced a memorandum of understanding for 50 A321neo single-aisle jets on July 19, 2018, at the Farnborough Airshow.
A man talks on a mobile phhone as he walks past the Embraer display booth at the Farnborough Airshow on July 19, 2018.
Eric Schulz, Chief Commercial Officer of Airbus, speaks during a press conference at the Farnborough Airshow on July 19, 2018.
An Airbus A350 participates in a flying display within view of the Airbus chalet at the Farnborough Airshow on July 19, 2018.

LONDON (AP) — Airbus and Boeing say demand for aircraft surged at the Farnborough International Airshow amid increased passenger and cargo traffic.

The world's biggest commercial aircraft makers reported firm orders and commitments for future purchases worth tens of billions of dollars as the show's commercial side ended Thursday.

U.S.-based Boeing announced a total of 673 orders and commitments for planes, compared with 571 at last year's Paris Air Show, which alternates with Farnborough as the aviation industry's premier showcase. Airbus said it received orders and commitments for 431 aircraft, compared with 326 at the Paris event.

Boeing says its total reflects "resurgence in demand for freighters and strong order activity for the 737 MAX and 787 passenger airplanes."

Airbus says it saw "strong market appetite for all our leading aircraft product families."

Scenes from the 2018 Farnborough Airshow (Day 3)
EasyJet pilots pose from the cockpit of the carrier's new Airbus A321neo aircraft at the Farnborough Airshow on July 18, 2018.
A visitor takes a selfie photograph in front of a Boeing F15E MultiRoll fighter aircraft displayed at the Farnborough Airshow on July 18, 2018.
An British Royal Air Force (RAF) Airbus A400M aircraft takes takes part in a flying display at the Farnborough Airshow on July 18, 2018.
Boom Supersonic co-founder, Blake Scholl, poses for a photograph in front of an artist's impression of Boom's proposed design for an supersonic aircraft, dubbed Baby Boom, at the Farnborough Airshow on July 18, 2018.
A man sits in the cockpit of a Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft at the BAE Systems exhibition space during the Farnborough Airshow on July 18, 2018.
Officials, including easyJet's CEO and Britain's Transport Secretary pose for a photograph after disembarking from easyJet's new Airbus A321neo passenger aircraft at the Farnborough Airshow on July 18, 2018.
Nigeria's Aviation minister Hadi Sirika speaks after a press conference at the Farnborough Airshow on July 18, 2018. The Nigerian government launched plans on to create new flag carrier airline Nigeria Air by the end of this year.
An Airbus A350-1000 XWB passenger aircraft performs in a flying display at the Farnborough Airshow on July 18, 2018.
U.S. aircraft personnel stand in front of a Lockheed Martin Super Hercules C130J aircraft displayed at the Farnborough Airshow on July 18, 2018
A man takes a photograph as he stands on steps of an Airbus A220-300 at the Farnborough Airshow on July 18, 2018.
Boom Supersonic co-founder, Blake Scholl, poses for a photograph in front of an artists impression of his company's proposed design for an supersonic aircraft, dubbed Baby Boom, at the Farnborough Airshow, south west of London, on July 18, 2018. Boom Supersonic co-founder, Blake Scholl, poses for a photograph in front of an artist's impression of Boom's proposed design for an supersonic aircraft, dubbed Baby Boom, at the Farnborough Airshow on July 18, 2018.
EasyJet pilots and crew pose for a photograph on the steps of the airline's new Airbus A321neo aircraft at the Farnborough Airshow on July 18, 2018.
A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jet takes takes part in a flying display at the Farnborough Airshow on July 18, 2018.
An Airbus A350-1000 XWB passenger aircraft performs in a flying display at the Farnborough Airshow on July 18, 2018.
EasyJet CEO Johan Lundgren (left) and Britain's Transport Secretary Chris Grayling disembark from easyJet's new Airbus A321neo passenger aircraft after landing at the Farnborough Airshow on July 18, 2018.
A man climbs out of the cockpit of a Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft at the BAE Systems exhibition space during the Farnborough Airshow on July 18, 2018.
A visitor looks at an aircraft displayed at the Farnborough Airshow on July 18, 2018.
A man sits in the cockpit of a Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft at the BAE Systems exhibition space during the Farnborough Airshow on July 18, 2018.
An exhibiter hands out tickets outside the Boeing exhibition space during the Farnborough Airshow on July 18, 2018.
A man walks past a billboard at the Farnborough Airshow on July 18, 2018.

Scenes from the 2018 Farnborough Airshow (Day 2)
A visitor takes a selfie photograph in front of a Boeing F15E MultiRoll fighter aircraft displayed at the Farnborough Airshow on July 18, 2018.
A model of a Boeing 777X aircraft is displayed during the Farnborough Airshow on July 17, 2018.
An aircraft enthusiast has a deck chair set up to watch the flight shows of various planes at the Farnborough International Airshow on July 17, 2018.
Commercial airliners are on display at the Farnborough International AirshowA U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules military transport plane on display at the Farnborough International Airshow on July 17, 2018.
Models of a Boeing Hypersonic concept plane are displayed during the Farnborough Airshow on July 17, 2018.
Visitors look at a Pratt and Whitney PW1000G engine during the Farnborough Airshow on July 17, 2018.
An Airbus A330-900 neo (front) and an A350-1000 XWB (behind) taxi to the runway at the Farnborough International Airshow on July 17, 2018.
Visitors are seen outside the Boeing Hall at the Farnborough International Airshow on July 17, 2018.
A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules military transport plane is on display at the Farnborough International Airshow on July 17, 2018.
A model of the Aston Martin Vision Volante Concept aircraft is displayed at the Farnborough Airshow on July 17, 2018.
A model of the Aston Martin Vision Volante Concept aircraft is displayed at the Farnborough Airshow on July 17, 2018.
A general view of the outdoor display grounds at the Farnborough International Airshow A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules military transport plane on display at the Farnborough International Airshow on July 17, 2018.
U.S. aircraft personnel stand in front of a Lockheed Martin Super Hercules C130J aircraft displayed at the Farnborough Airshow on July 18, 2018
Visitors walk in front of commercial airliners on display at the Farnborough International Airshowon July 17, 2018.
Airbus aircraft are on display at the Farnborough International Airshow on July 17, 2018.
An Airbus A350-1000 XWB flies during a display flight at the Farnborough International Airshow on July 17, 2018.
A man climbs out of the cockpit of a Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft at the BAE Systems exhibition space during the Farnborough Airshow on July 18, 2018.
A British Royal Air Force (RAF) Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II (right) and a Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft perform a fly-past during the Farnborough Airshow on July 17, 2018.
A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules military transport plane on display at the Farnborough International Airshow on July 17, 2018.
A member of the military walks past a MBDA Storm Shadow/Scalp missile at the Farnborough Airshow on July 17, 2018.
An MBDA Storm Shadow/Scalp (left) and a MARTE ER missile at the Farnborough Airshow on July 17, 2018.
The tail of a Lockheed Martin LM-100J transport plane is seen on display at the Farnborough International Airshow on July 17, 2018.
A Boeing B787-8 'Dreamliner' of Biman Bangladesh Airlines flies during a display flight at the Farnborough International Airshow on July 17, 2018.
An Airbus A350-1000 XWB taxis behind a Boeing 777-300 of Qatar Airways (front) during the show's flight program at the Farnborough International Airshow on July 17, 2018.
A visitor looks at a model of an F-35 fighter jet at the Farnborough Airshow on July 17, 2018.
Visitors rest at near an outdoor display at the Farnborough International Airshow on July 17, 2018.
A U.S.-made Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning (right) and a Eurofighter Typhoon (left) fly by during the flight show program at the Farnborough International Airshow on July 17, 2018.
The General Electric GE90 engine of a Boeing 777 (left) is seen in front of a Gulfstrem G7 (right, background) at the Farnborough International Airshow on July 17, 2018.
A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules military transport plane on display at the Farnborough International Airshow on July 17, 2018.
A man looks at the wing tip of an Airbus Zephyr, an High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite (HAPS) at the Farnborough Airshow on July 17, 2018.
A man sits in the cockpit of a Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft at the BAE Systems exhibition space during the Farnborough Airshow on July 18, 2018.
A man sits in the cockpit of a Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft at the BAE Systems exhibition space during the Farnborough Airshow on July 18, 2018.
An exhibiter hands out tickets outside the Boeing exhibition space during the Farnborough Airshow on July 18, 2018.
A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules military transport plane (background) and a U.S. Air Force F15e fighter jet on display at the Farnborough International Airshow on July 17, 2018.
A man walks past a billboard at the Farnborough Airshow on July 18, 2018.
A visitor looks at an aircraft displayed at the Farnborough Airshow on July 18, 2018.
Visitors stand around a Boeing AH-64 'Apache' twin-turboshaft attack helicopter on display at the Farnborough International Airshow on July 17, 2018.
Visitors stand in front of a 'Typhoon' Eurofighter shown in the outdoor display ground at the Farnborough International Airshow on July 17, 2018.
A woman looks at an Airbus Zephyr, an High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite (HAPS) at the Farnborough Airshow on July 17, 2018.
A woman looks at an Airbus Zephyr, an High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite (HAPS) at the Farnborough Airshow on July 17, 2018

Scenes from the 2018 Farnborough Airshow
A visitor tries on a Striker II helmet mounted display at the BAE Systems showroom during the Farnborough Airshow on July 16, 2018.
Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker holds a model of a Gulfstream G500 Executive Jet as he enters his Gulfstream G500 Executive Jet during its launch at the Farnborough Airshow on July 16, 2018.
The Red Arrows fly in formation during the Farnborough Airshow on July 16, 2018.
A Boeing 787 'Dreamliner' of Biman Airlines of Bangladesh flies during a display flight on the opening day of the Farnborough International Airshow on July 16, 2018.
A crew member sits alongside an Air Italy at the Farnborough Airshow on July 16, 2018.
Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO, Kevin McAllister (left), and Qatar Airways CEO, Akbar Al Baker, display commemorative contracts as they announce the purchase of planes for Qatar Airways' cargo unit at the Farnborough Airshow near London, on July 16, 2018.
British Prime Minister Theresa May, second left speaks with Airbus CEO Tom Enders, right, as they are backdropped by an Airbus A400M Atlas military transport aircraft at the Farnborough Airshow on July 16, 2018.
epa06893104 A Ukrainian-made short-range medium-airlift Antonov-178 military transport aircraft flies by during a display flight presentation on the opening day of the Farnborough International Airshow (FIA2018), in Farnborough, Britain, 16 July 2018. The International aircraft and aviation fair runs from 16-22 July 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN ORG XMIT: ARA188
epa06893012 A general view of the outdoor display area on the opening day of the Farnborough International Airshow (FIA2018), in Farnborough, Britain, 16 July 2018. The International aircraft and aviation fair runs from 16-22 July 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN ORG XMIT: ARA136
A Harrier AW-8B scale-model is displayed at the BAE Systems showroom during the Farnborough Airshow on July 16, 2018.
A visitor tries on a Striker II helmet mounted display at the BAE Systems showroom during the Farnborough Airshow on July 16, 2018.
An Airbus A350-1000 XWB flies by during a display flight on the opening day of the Farnborough International Airshow on July 16, 2018.
Crew members stand on the steps of an Air Italy Boeing 737 at the Farnborough Airshow on July 16, 2018.
A Qatar Airways aircraft is seen at the Farnborough Airshow near London on July 16, 2018.
An Airbus A330-900neo flies on a display flight presentation on the opening day of the Farnborough International Airshow on July 16, 2018.
United States Ambassador, Woody Johnson (left) examines a model aircraft at the BAE Systems showroom during the Farnborough Airshow on July 16, 2018.
People visit the BAE Systems showroom during the Farnborough Airshow on July 16, 2018.
Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker looks on during the launch of the Gulfstream G500 Executive Jet at the Farnborough Airshow on July 16, 2018.
A Boeing 737 Max approaches during a display flight on the opening day of the Farnborough International Airshow (FIA2018) on July 16, 2018.
Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO, Kevin McAllister (left) looks on as Qatar Airways CEO, Akbar Al Baker, announces the purchase of planes for the airline's cargo unit at the Farnborough Airshow near London, on July 16, 2018.
British Prime Minister Theresa May (center) is accompanied by Airbus CEO Tom Enders (right) as they walk around at the Farnborough International Airshow on July 16, 2018.
Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker speaks during the launch of the Gulfstream G500 Executive Jet at the Farnborough Airshow on July 16, 2018.
A child controls a flight simulator at the BAE Systems showroom during the Farnborough Airshow on July 16, 2018.
A showroom assistant operates a Spectre operational mission support unit, displayed at the BAE Systems showroom during the Farnborough Airshow on July 16, 2018.
A visitor sits in the model of a new fighter jet, a part of Team Tempest, during the Farnborough Airshow on July 16, 2018.
A wind tunnel model of the Boom Supersonic XB-1 is displayed at the Boom Supersonic showroom during the Farnborough Airshow on July 16, 2018.

Skytrax ranks the world's top airlines for 2018 (see the top 20)
A flight attendant readies for service aboard Boeing's first 787-10 delivery to launch customer Singapore Airlines, on March 26, 2018 during its ferry flight to Singapore.
x
This image provided by KLM shows a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner in the colors of the Dutch carrier.
This file photo from March 16, 2013, shows a Turkish Airlines planes at the Ataturk Airport in Istanbul.
Air New Zealand has debuted a new livery.
Austrian Airlines provided this image of one of its Boeing 777-200 aircraft.
An Etihad Airways' Boeing 777.
x
A Japan Airlines Boeing 777 lands from Tokyo at San Francisco International Airport on October 23, 2016.
Onlookers photograph the arrival of the first of Swiss Airlines’ new Boeing 777-300ERs to arrive in New York on Feb. 21, 2016.
Skytrax, a U.K.-based travel consultancy that runs what it calls the "world's largest review site," determines the winners of its annual World Airline Awards from reviews by more than 18 million passengers that represent more than 100 countries. At No. 15 for 2017: Qantas Airways.
A Thai Airways Boeing 777-300 takes off from Hong Kong in August, 2017.
Skytrax, a U.K.-based travel consultancy that runs what it calls the "world's largest review site," determines the winners of its annual World Airline Awards from reviews by more than 18 million passengers that represent more than 100 countries. At No. 10 for 2017: Garuda Indonesia.
Hainan Airlines staff holds a banner commemorating the carrier's launch of service between Beijing and Boston.
A Lufthansa Airbus A380 lands at Los Angeles International Airport on September 24, 2017.
A Cathay Pacific Airbus A350-900 takes off from Hong Kong in August, 2017.
Flight attendants serving on EVA Air's last passenger Boeing 747 jet take photos of one another before departing Hong Kong for Taipei, Taiwan on August 21, 2017.
x
A rendering of All Nippon Airways' planned 'Star Wars'-themed Boeing 787 Dreamliner.
Qatar Airways' economy class cabin, seen aboard the world's first Airbus A350-1000 at a delivery ceremony in Toulouse, France, on Feb. 20, 2018.
Singapore Airlines welcomes the world's first Boeing 787-10 aircraft with a water cannon salute upon its arrival to Singapore from Boeing's production facility in North Charleston, S.C., on March 28, 2018.
