Residents of the two cities that won the Amazon headquarters lottery are bracing for the good, the bad and the ugly when the mammoth e-commerce company comes to their towns.

Seattle-based Amazon formally announced Tuesday what had been rumored for weeks – that its second headquarters would be split between the Washington, D.C., suburb of Arlington, Virginia, and Long Island City, located in Queens just a few miles from Manhattan.

Arlington County Board Chair Katie Cristol said she was proud the county had been picked. Amazon plans to invest approximately $2.5 billion to establish its Virginia headquarters and create more than 25,000 high-paying jobs.

"This is, above all, a validation of our community’s commitment to sustainability, transit-oriented development, affordable housing and diversity," Cristol said.

The numbers are about the same for Long Island City, and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio was equally effusive, tweeting that "New York City is about to get tens of thousands of new, good paying jobs and Amazon is about to meet the most talented work force in the world in one of the most diverse places on the planet. Welcome to Queens, #HQ2."

There is, of course, a hitch. In Arlington, Amazon stands to receive almost $600 million in performance-based incentives and other money. Virginia also will invest $195 million in infrastructure. Amazon said it will receive performance-based direct incentives of $1.525 billion based on the company creating 25,000 jobs in Long Island City.

A view of the waterfront of Long Island City in the Queens borough of New York, along the East River, is seen Nov. 7, 2018. Amazon has decided to split its new headquarters between New York City and a Washington suburb in Northern Virginia, The Wall Street Journal reported, Nov. 12, 2018. After a year-long search in which more than 200 cities wooed the web giant for the project Amazon opted to divvy up its so-called HQ2 between the Long Island City neighborhood of Queens in New York and the Crystal City area of Arlington, Virginia, across the Potomac River from Washington.

Long Island City gives Queens a skyline. Towers line the waterfront while the neighborhood behind the high rises encompasses low-rise homes, mom-and-pop-style restaurants and small industrial businesses – all lining Jackson Avenue.

Joe Conde, 40, lives in Queens and works as a sales manager at Beardslee Transmission on Jackson Avenue, a main thoroughfare in Long Island City.

“Long Island City is congested as it is already," he said. "I don’t know how on earth more people can fit. I guess it could be good to bring more jobs, but the traffic is already bad enough around here with all the construction and new residents."

Jayden Taveras, 25, a Starbucks barista, also lives in the area. He called the announcement "pretty exciting" but also warned Amazon "may make parking harder for commuters.”

Miguelina Rodriguez, professor of urban studies at City University of New York's LaGuardia Community College, said Long Island City is home to one of the nation's largest public housing projects. Displacement of residents and businesses, she said, is a "huge concern."

“There is a lot of hype but people are only looking at the surface," she said. "This is not for everybody in the community."

In Arlington, Amazon was the hot topic among lunch diners at Crystal City Sports Pub, a landmark on a row of restaurants in the area that will likely see plenty of development in the years to come.

David Wilson, who works for the federal government and lives in nearby Woodbridge, said he hopes Amazon’s arrival serves as a symbiotic catalyst for Crystal City, an area of high-rise buildings and residences amid townhomes and single-family communities. The area has been struggling with office occupancy rates over the last several years as government and other tenants moved out.

“It could help restore local businesses, like a life support system,” he said. “I think it would be a help.”

Wilson added that he “wasn’t for or against it but was interested to see how it was all going to play out.”

Mary Davis, a former Forest Service employee who lives in Maryland, acknowledged the upside of the deal: "Jobs, jobs, jobs." But she expressed concern about housing prices.

“I will be interested to see what happens to the cost of housing and rents, which are already ridiculous in this whole metro area for young people," she said. "I feel a lot of young people are never going to own a house.”

