DETROIT – A Michigan brewery announced Friday that it fired an employee after he made an "intolerant" social media post.

Dark Horse Brewing Co., located in Marshall, Michigan, said in a statement that the employee's "repulsive" post was not a reflection of the establishment and that he was terminated immediately.

Screenshots of the post appeared to show Tanner Thompson, a former dishwasher at Dark Horse, and a friend hunting with a racial slur written in a text box. The screenshot seemed to be taken by many users.

Thompson said in a statement to the Free Press that his post "should not have resulted in me losing my job since the post was non-work-related" and that Dark Horse fired him "poorly" and over the phone without giving him any information about what was going on.

Thompson said the phrase in question was one an "old boss (...) used to call hunting of any kind" and "wasn't posted to be taken in any racial way at all."

Dark Horse's post has received hundreds of likes , with many comments praising the brewery for its action.

Brendan Shayne Sturgill is the Facebook user who appears to have been the first to share the screenshot of Thompson's Snapchat story. In the post — which has been shared more than 10,000 times — Sturgill said he and Thompson went to high school together.

It read: "This is why i get tired of hearing that racism doesn’t exist in 2018 (and) that i should just 'suck it up' (and) keep my mouth shut when faced with these issues. But I won’t. We understand that not all white people are racist so if this doesn’t apply to you, keep calm and remain humble."

That Friday morning post has over 3,000 shares and over 500 comments.

