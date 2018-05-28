Fun cars for summer
A car built around fun: the Fiat 500 convertible
Nothing more than than one of the most powerful production cars ever created, the Bugatti Chiron. It's $3 million and sports 1,500 horsepower.
The G-Wagon. It' all luixury and all swagger. Even goes off road. Officially, it's the new Mercedes-Benz G-Class
High-end convertible? Look no further than the super-lush Rolls-Royce Dawn
Summer fun also means performance, like in this Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
For off-roading, try a Chevrolet Colorado. Here's the concept version of the ZR2, meant for the dirt
Toyota Tacoma, Tundra and 4Runner TRD Chicago Auto Show Debut This TRD version of Toyota's Tacoma pickup even has a snokel for fording streams
Sporty luxury comes as the Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 and GLC63 Coupe
Another off-road monster, the 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
What would a fun car gallery be without a Ford Mustang?
South Korean models pose with Hyundai Motor's Veloster in 2011, when it was introduced. Veloster has two doors on the passenger side and one door on the driver's side.
Need we say more? What could be more fun than a Volkswagen Beetle
This Ram pickup was made more fun with the addition of aftermarket parts, like that skid plate
A model poses beside the all-new Jeep Renegade
A Toyota C-HR is all about being young and fun
It's just about time for summer. That's when classic cars emerge from their winter slumber in protective garages and small cars get fanciful.

Yes, there are cars that are saddled with responsibility, the big kid-toting SUVs and large sedans that business people drive. Then there are cars that shuck it all and just want to have fun.

The fun ones come in all sorts -- small with sunroofs, convertibles, high-powered performance cars, even SUVs that have lots of style and seem young at heart.

Some fun cars are relatively new, like Toyota's C-HR SUV while others have been around for decades, like the Volkswagen Beetle or Ford Mustang. Any way you cut it, they represent different forms of fun.

