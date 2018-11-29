Paul Caneiro booking photo

Ocean Township police records

COLTS NECK, N.J. – Paul Caneiro, the brother of a man found killed with his family in a burning home in New Jersey, has been charged with murder, court records show.

Paul Caneiro, 51, of Ocean had been in custody already on suspicion of setting fire to his own home Nov. 20, the same day Keith Caneiro, 50, was found dead with his wife Jennifer, 45, their 11-year-old son Jesse and their 8-year-old daughter Sophia.

Paul Caneiro is now facing four counts of murder, a new count of aggravated arson – the same charge he faced in Ocean with regards to his own home – and two weapons charges, court records show.

The records do not specify the victims, but do indicate that the murders Paul Caneiro allegedly committed took place in Colts Neck on Nov. 20.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office has indicated it will give new details in the quadruple homicide Thursday. Christopher Swendeman, a spokesman for county Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni, said early Thursday that he could not comment on the new charges until the press event.

Nov. 23: Investigators continue their search for clues in the New Jersey mansion fire killings

Nov. 22: Father in New Jersey mansion fire killed by multiple gunshots, investigators say

Reached early Thursday morning, Mitchell J. Ansell, one of Paul Caneiro's attorneys, said he and his associate, Robert A. Honecker Jr., will have a statement on the new charges after Thursday's news conference at the prosecutor's office.

Ansell and Honecker have repeatedly asserted their client's innocence.

"My client adamantly maintains his innocence and adamantly maintains that he would never hurt his family,'' Ansell said Wednesday night.

Nov. 21: Victim's brother in New Jersey mansion fire arrested, charged with torching his home, trying to kill his family

Nov. 20: 4 people, including 2 children, killed in arson blaze at New Jersey mansion

Follow Alex N. Gecan and Kathleen Hopkins on Twitter: @GeeksterTweets and @KHopkinsapp

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com