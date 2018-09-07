Build-a-Bear Workshop sucks parents and grandparents in with a reasonably priced stuffed animal at $10-$25 and the joy of a child that's contagious.

Build-a-Bear Workshop is giving parents a break on pricing, even on the popular Star Wars and Trolls characters.

On Thursday, July 12, Build-a-Bear Workshop will host the first-ever Pay Your Age Day.

How it works

Guests who visit the store in the United States or the United Kingdom on that day can pay their current age in dollars (U.S. and Canada) or pounds (U.K) for ANY make your-own furry friend available in the store.

If you have a 3-year-old, you pay $3. If you have a 2-year-old and a 5-year-old, you pay $7. You get the idea.

Accessories are still sold separately, and now with the money you save, you can splurge. But beware: That's how the price tag ticks up.

To participate, parents or guardians over the age of 18 must first enroll in the free Build-a-Bear Bonus Club rewards program or provide an email address and name so that a guest, who is present at the time of the purchase, can pay his or her age for a furry friend.

Learn more about about Build-a-Bear's Pay Your Age Day at buildabear.com/events.

