Thinking about dodging the worst six-month stretch for stocks by following the Wall Street trading slogan “Sell in May and go away?” Before you sell everything, consider this: Fresh research shows a buy-and-hold strategy will deliver bigger returns over time.

May has a reputation as a weak month for stocks. The Dow Jones industrial average, for example, has posted an average fractional gain of just 0.05% in the month over the past 100 years and has been down 0.23% in May in the past 20 years. according to Bespoke Investment Group. But it gets most of its bad rap for being the start of the worst six-month period for equity performance. The broad Standard & Poor’s 500 stock index has risen 1.5%, on average, in the May to October period since 1950 vs. a 7.1% gain for the top-ranked November to April stretch, LPL Financial says.

But new data from Bespoke Investment Group makes clear that jumping out of the market at the start of May and getting back in to the market again in November will hurt — not help — long-term returns. An investor, for example, who invested $100 in the S&P 500 at the start of 1945 and held it through both six-month periods until today would now have nearly $18,000, according to Bespoke. In contrast, that same $100 invested only during the months of November through April would be worth about $8,100. That same $100 invested May through October would have a balance of $220.

The key takeaway? Even though the May to October returns are smaller than the November to April gains, grabbing all the gains boosts overall performance.

“If you had simply held on through both periods, your investment today would be worth more than double what it would be worth if you actually sold in May and got back in to the market at the end of October,” Bespoke concluded.

