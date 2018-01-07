California authorities ordered evacuations northwest of Sacramento on Sunday because a wildfire burned at least 34 square miles of dry brush and threatened two dozen structures. The fire sent a plume of smoke 75 miles toward San Francisco.

The fire between Sacramento and Lake Berryessa was reported about 2 p.m. PST on Saturday and has since crossed the Yolo-Napa county line, according to Cal Fire.

Firefighters built control lines through the night under red-flag conditions with high temperatures, gusty winds and low humidity, Cal Fire said.

“You can see the smoke and you can see an orange-red glow from the flames. It looks like a movie,” said Autumn Edens, manager of the Corner Store in the town of Guinda, just north of the fire. “I’ve never seen a fire like that up close and it’s an intense feeling.”

Northern California wildfire forces evacuations

No injuries were reported and the number of people evacuated was unclear.

By 1:30 p.m. PST on Sunday, 110 fire engines, 29 fire crews, 12 helicopters and 18 bulldozers had responded, according to Cal Fire.

Smoke from the Yolo County fire was contributing to poor air quality in Napa, Sonoma, San Mateo and San Francisco counties, according to the National Weather Service.

A Smoke Advisory is in effect for Sunday July 1st in the Bay Area due to the Yolo County wildfire. #SafetyFirst — UCSF Police (@UCSF_Police) July 1, 2018

“A lot of friends and family were texting today and saying they were having some PTSD,” Savannah Kirtlink, who evacuated her Napa home during the blazes in December, told KGO-TV. “I’m imagining what they’re going through.”

