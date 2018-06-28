SAN FRANCISCO — Police said they were able to identify the suspected killer in Maryland's Capital Gazette shooting using facial identification technology, an increasingly popular tool for law enforcement that's been embroiled in controversy as civil libertarians warn about the risks of misuse.

Anne Arundel County police chief Timothy Altomare told reporters Friday that police sent an image of Jarrod Ramos to the Maryland Combined Analysis Center, which compared his photo to others in the Maryland Image Repository System (or MIRS), which is stocked with millions of images of known offenders as well as driver’s license photos.

Shankar Narayan, legislative director of the ACLU of Washington, left, speaks at a news conference outside Amazon headquarters, Monday, June 18, 2018, in Seattle. Representatives of community-based organizations urged Amazon to stop selling its face surveillance system, Rekognition, to the government. They later delivered the petitions to Amazon.

AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

It went that route, said Altomare, because the system for getting the identification off his fingerprints was working slowly Thursday.

Because Ramos was formerly charged and convicted for harassment — an article in the Capital Gazette about his harassing a former high school classmate is what fueled his anger toward the newspaper — his mug shot was likely to have been stored in one of these databases.

Facial recognition software is what allows an Apple iPhone X to open by simply pointing a camera at the user. It's being developed for commercial use by companies such as Amazon, Microsoft and IBM and tested by some police departments who are seeking to quickly match names or images of suspects against their databases of arrested individuals.

Employees of such tech companies as well as civil rights advocates have stepped up pressure on its use, arguing that everything from the way the technology works (image-matching systems that use artificial intelligence have had trouble identifying people of color) as well as its potentially unconstitutional use (to target protesters or others going about their daily lives) makes it too dangerous to deploy.

The Maryland police chief nodded to those concerns, saying “Maryland has a system that’s come under some fire from civil libertarians," while defending its help in this case.

Acting chief of police William Krampf speaks at a press conference about the Capital-Gazette shooting on June 28, 2018 in Annapolis, Maryland. At least five people were killed Thursday when a gunman opened fire inside the offices of the Capital Gazette, a newspaper published in Annapolis, a historic city an hour east of Washington. A reporter for the daily, Phil Davis, tweeted that a 'gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees.''There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload,' Davis said.

Alex Wroblewski, Getty Images

"We would have been much longer in identifying him and being able to push forward in the investigation without that system. It was a huge win for us last night, and thus the citizens of Anne Arundel County," he said.

The ACLU and some Amazon investors have been petitioning Amazon to stop selling its facial recognition software, Rekognition, to police. The Orlando's police department halted its test program, but other law enforcement organizations say they continue to use it to solve crimes.

An image from the product page of Amazon's Rekognition service, which provides image and video facial and item recognition and analysis.

Amazon

In Washington County, Oregon, the Sheriff’s Department has used Rekognition to assist in identifying criminal suspects against the department's own jail booking photos, which are public record. It says it won't use it for mass or real-time surveillance.

This file photo from July 12, 2017, shows a U.S. Customs and Border Protection facial recognition device at a United Airlines gate at Houston's Bush Intercontinental Airport.

David J. Phillip, AP

In Orlando, the city's pilot program involved creating a database composed of pictures of the faces of a handful of Orlando police officers who volunteered to participate in the test, then compared those faces to images from eight city-owned surveillance cameras to see if it could correctly identify the officers when they were in the images from the cameras.

Concern that police could use the technology more broadly -- say by scanning a crowd of protesters and matching those images to a database -- has prompted calls for a halt from groups like the ACLU and some tech workers.

