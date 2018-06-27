Capital Gazette: Community in mourning after deadly shooting

The investigation into the deadly shooting that killed at least five people at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland, will carry on Friday in what police are calling a "targeted attack." Authorities took a man into custody following the shooting Thursday who appeared to have had an ongoing grudge with the publication, according to court documents. Those killed included veteran journalists Rob Hiaasen, Wendi Winters, John McNamara, Gerald Fischman and sales assistant Rebecca Smith. Newsrooms across the country were on high alert after the rampage, putting more security in place around news organizations. Early Friday, the Capital Gazette tweeted a copy of its front page, fulfilling a promise made by reporter Chase Cook, who said there would be a "damn paper," just hours after the shooting.

Shooting at Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis

Paul Manafort returns to court

Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort will have his first court appearance Friday since he was jailed earlier this month by a federal judge in D.C. The pre-trial hearing Friday in Alexandria is for a case set to begin in July on tax and bank fraud charges where prosecutors allege Manafort funneled millions of dollars from his work for a pro-Russia political faction in Ukraine into foreign bank accounts, which were concealed from U.S. tax authorities. Manafort’s attorneys are asking the judge to prohibit prosecutors from mentioning his work for the Trump campaign, arguing that linking him to Trump would unfairly prejudice the jury.

ESPN Body Issue features first cover with openly gay couple

The 10th edition of ESPN The Magazine's Body Issue will hit stands on Friday, with many already lauding over the images released online earlier this week. In addition to its 10th anniversary, this year's edition will feature 10 different covers — one featuring Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe, the first openly gay couple on its cover. The Body Issue also provides an outlet for athletes to convey a message, such as softball player Lauren Chamberlain who hopes that young girls might see a reflection of themselves in the images and "that could give them that boost to love their bodies."

Toys R Us to close remaining stores

The toy store well-recognized for its jingle will close for good on Friday. With the liquidation of the company announced earlier this year, the closure of the Toys R Us and Babies R Us stores are leaving many nostalgic for the joy the popular store brought them as a child or to their own children. While some are optimistic that Toys R Us will re-open its doors as early as 2019, the toy retailer joins a declining trend of department store popularity and eventual closure.

Goodbye: Toys R Us plans to close all U.S. stores

Sky high amount of fliers anticipated Friday

Airlines are forecasting nearly 2.6 million passengers Friday — potentially making the Friday before July 4 the second busiest day the Transportation Security Administration has seen since it was created in 2001.(TSA screens an average of 2.2 million passengers each day.) Friday parallels a travel trend anticipated for this summer with 246 million people to fly between June 1 and Aug. 31 — a record high. For air travel tips, check out our summer flying guide to beat the crowd, save on tickets and secure the best seats.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com