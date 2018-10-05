The fleet and home ports of Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Vista St. Thomas 01 / 36 Carnival Vista St. Thomas 01 / 36

asset not included because it is a duplicate of primary asset

You'll soon be able to cruise to Cuba from Charleston, S.C.

Cruise giant Carnival on Thursday said the 3,002-passenger Carnival Sunshine would begin Cuba sailings from Charleston in late 2019. It'll mark the first time a cruise ship has sailed to the island nation from the city.

Sunshine will kick off Cuba cruises from Charleston on Nov. 21, 2019 with a four-day voyage, Carnival said. The ship then will operate eight five-day trips from Charleston to Cuba departing between Jan. 6 and April 27, 2020. The four-day sailing will feature a call at Havana. The five-day voyage will add a visit to Freeport in The Bahamas.

At 102,853 tons, Sunshine will become the biggest cruise ship ever to call in Havana.

RELATED: Six things to love about the new Carnival Horizon

The nine newly announced Cuba voyages from Charleston are among 23 new Cuba sailings for 2019 that Carnival revealed Thursday.

Carnival announced nine Cuba sailings for 2019 out of Fort Lauderdale, Fla. on the Carnival Triumph and one Cuba trip out of Tampa on the Carnival Paradise. Also announced were four Cuba sailings out of Miami on the Carnival Victory and Carnival Sensation.

The sailings are in addition to a series of 2019 sailings to Cuba out of Miami and Tampa announced in February and April, respectively.

Carnival is just one of several cruise lines expanding Cuba offerings. In February, rival Norwegian Cruise Line announced it would add seven-, nine- and 13-night Cuba sailings to its schedule. Until then, Norwegian only had offered four-night Cuba sailings.

Carnival and Norwegian are among more than a dozen cruise lines that have begun Cuban sailings over the past year.

USA TODAY Cruises: The early icons of the Carnival fleet

Cruise ship tours: The early icons of the Carnival fleet Long before it grew into the world’s largest cruise line with its current fleet of 24 ships, Carnival Cruises sprung from relatively humble beginnings with three former British ocean liners that were converted for cruise service. 01 / 77 Long before it grew into the world’s largest cruise line with its current fleet of 24 ships, Carnival Cruises sprung from relatively humble beginnings with three former British ocean liners that were converted for cruise service. 01 / 77

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com