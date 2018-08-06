American gin distilleries
01 / 43
In Denver, Leopold Bros. produces a range of spirits including whiskey, vodka, absinthe and gin. Brothers Todd and Scott Leopold have run the business since 2001. The tasting room is open Wednesday through Saturday, and tours are available via online reservation.
02 / 43
Leopold’s American Small Batch Gin is a light, citrusy spirit made by distilling each botanical separately instead of together as is more commonly done. These include juniper, Valencia oranges, pomelos and orris root.
03 / 43
Leopold’s Navy Strength American Gin is a higher proof spirit, clocking in at 114. The term “navy strength” comes from the British Royal Navy. On sea voyages, gin was stored next to the gunpowder below decks, and it would sometimes spill. If the gunpowder remained flammable, the gin was proven to be undiluted, or navy strength.
04 / 43
One of the original craft distilleries in America, Anchor Distilling Company is now called Hotaling & Co. It was founded by Fritz Mayfield, who began distilling spirits in the early ‘90s after finding success with Anchor Brewery in San Francisco’s Potrero Hill neighborhood. Botanicals are grown in a rooftop garden, which visitors can explore before a guided tasting.
05 / 43
Junipero Gin was one of the first American craft gins and just celebrated its 20th anniversary. The high proof spirit comes in at 98.6 and utilizes botanicals including juniper, cassia bark, anise seed and grains of paradise.
06 / 43
FEW Spirits calls the Chicago suburb of Evanston, Ill. home, where it was the first legal distillery in the city since Prohibition when it opened. The gin is first distilled in a Vendome still, then distilled a second time with botanicals in a smaller pot still. Tours are available Wednesday to Sunday, and the tasting room is open Wednesday to Friday.
07 / 43
FEW American Gin is made from a bourbon mash of 70% corn, 20% wheat, and 10% malted barley, similar to a genever. Eleven botanicals are used, including juniper, bitter orange, lemon peel and vanilla.
08 / 43
FEW Barrel Gin is aged in several barrels, including new American oak, ex-bourbon and ex-rye. The result is a dark colored gin that has whiskey notes of vanilla and oak that complement the botanicals.
09 / 43
FEW Breakfast Gin was created by distiller Steven Kaplan as an attempt to combine his love of brunch with his love of gin. Only three botanicals are used – juniper, lemon peel and Earl Grey tea.
10 / 43
Middle West Spirits produces a range of spirits focused on local ingredients and flavors in Columbus, Ohio. Tours and tastings are available Thursday to Saturday -- sign up on the distillery's website.
11 / 43
Vim & Petal Dry Gin is distilled from Ohio soft red winter wheat in small batches. Its slightly citrusy and juniper-forward flavor works well in classic cocktails like a Negroni, as well as more modern concoctions.
12 / 43
Eleven botanicals are used in Vim & Petal, including juniper, elderberry, toasted black tea and Sichuan peppercorn, which adds floral notes instead of spice.
13 / 43
A small distillery in Missoula, Mont., Montgomery Distillery makes gin, plus vodka and aquavit from red winter wheat grown at the Montgomery family farm. Stillroom tours and tastings are available on Fridays – you can register online.
14 / 43
Whyte Laydie Gin is similar to a Plymouth style gin from England. Botanicals include Rocky Mountain juniper, coriander and cardamom, giving it earthy and bright flavors with a slightly spicy cinnamon finish.
15 / 43
Greenhook Ginsmiths is a small gin distillery founded in 2012 by brothers Steven and Philip DeAngelo. It’s located in an industrial section of the Greenpoint neighborhood of Brooklyn, and uses vacuum distillation to distill the gin at low temperatures, enhancing the gin’s fragrant character. Book a Saturday tour online to taste the gin and see the facility.
16 / 43
Greenhook Ginsmiths American Dry Gin is the brand’s flagship expression. It’s distilled from organic New York wheat and uses botanicals including Tuscan juniper, elderflower, Thai blue ginger and Orris root. It’s fragrant, but not too floral.
17 / 43
Greenhook Ginsmiths' Beach Plum Gin Liqueur was inspired by English sloe gin. Beach plums from Long Island are soaked in the American Dry Gin, along with a little bit of Turbinado sugar, for seven months, giving it a rosy hue and a tart and sweet flavor.
18 / 43
Greenhook Ginsmiths Old Tom Gin is barrel aged and made in the style of gin that was popular in the 18th and 19th centuries. Flavored with spices inspired by the British spice trade, the gin is aged for a year in bourbon casks and finished in Oloroso sherry butts.
19 / 43
One Eight Distilling is named after the section of the Constitution that established D.C. as the nation’s capital. The distillery operates in the Ivy City neighborhood of D.C., which explains the name of the gin it distills. The tasting room is open on Saturdays and Sundays with tours on Saturdays.
20 / 43
Ivy City Gin is an American dry-style gin made from a mash of locally sourced grain – 63% rye, 26% corn, 11% malted rye – almost like a rye whiskey. Botanicals include juniper, spicebush and more.
21 / 43
Philadelphia Distilling was founded in 2005, and opened a modernized distillery in a warehouse in Fishtown in 2017. The distillery is open Thursday through Sunday with a cocktail bar, lounge, retail, tours and tastings.
22 / 43
Philadelphia Distilling’s Bluecoat Gin is an American dry-style gin made with organic juniper berries and a blend of citrus and spices like coriander and angelica root. It’s a perfect martini gin – crisp and not too floral.
23 / 43
Bluecoat Gin also comes in a Barrel Finished version that's aged in charred American oak barrels for at least three months, giving it an oaky, vanilla-infused flavor and a beautiful caramel color.
24 / 43
St. George Spirits has been distilling in Alameda, Calif., just south of Oakland in the San Francisco Bay Area, since 1982. In addition to whiskey, brandy and vodka, St. George produces three excellent gins. Distillery tours and tastings are available Wednesday through Sunday, reservations required.
25 / 43
The Botanivore Gin is what St. George calls its “botanical eater” – made from 19 botanicals including black peppercorn, cilantro, ginger, and of course, juniper. It’s floral with a little citrus and spice.
26 / 43
The Dry Rye Gin is made from pot-distilled rye grain, and also comes in a barrel aged Dry Rye Reposado Gin version. To complement the grain base of this spirit, just six botanicals are used – black peppercorn, caraway, coriander, grapefruit peel, lime peel and more juniper than is used in the other St. George gins.
27 / 43
St. George’s Terroir Gin is made with the state of California in mind. The taste is like a cool Northern California forest, with strong hints of pine from the Douglas fir and bay laurel that dominate the botanicals used. Another interesting note is that the coriander seeds are toasted, adding to the flavor and aroma.
28 / 43
Aviation American Gin continues to be produced in Portland, Ore., by House Spirits Distillery, although it was sold to Davos Brands in 2016. The gin is named after the classic Aviation cocktail invented about 100 years ago. The House Spirits tasting room is open every day and tours can be booked online.
29 / 43
Aviation American Gin uses juniper as a flavoring, of course, but focuses on other botanicals like lavender and sarsaparilla to capture the flavors of the Pacific Northwest. It works well in classic cocktails like a martini, as well as modern creations.
30 / 43
Aviation American Old Tom Gin is the flagship American Gin that’s been aged for one year in first fill Westward Oregon Straight Malt Whiskey barrels – a spirit also produced by House Distillery. This gives the gin nice notes of vanilla and oak underneath the floral flavors.
31 / 43
Empire Spirits Project is the creation of chef-turned-master distiller Jake Sawabini. The gin is distilled in Yonkers, N.Y. in three flavors. American Beauty Gin is the most traditional of the trio, using juniper, coriander, ginger, rose and cinnamon as flavoring botanicals.
32 / 43
NoHo Gin draws inspiration from the flavors of Indian cuisine, combining saffron, cardamom and orange with the mandatory juniper. The saffron gives this gin a slight amber color.
33 / 43
Smoked Gin is a truly unique spirit, using applewood smoke for a campfire flavor. Peppercorn and caraway are also used as flavoring botanicals to supplement the juniper base.
34 / 43
In Bend, Ore., Bendistillery has been producing a variety of private label spirits, including Uncle Val’s Gin, for more than 20 years. Uncle Val’s is sold under the 3 Badge Mixology brand name. Bendistillery has a tasting room open daily in downtown Bend.
35 / 43
Uncle Val’s Botanical Gin is inspired by Italian botanicals and includes juniper, cucumber, sage and lavender. All the Uncle Val’s bottles are manufactured in Italy and are reminiscent of bitters bottles from the 19th century.
36 / 43
Uncle Val’s Peppered Gin infuses the spirit with an interesting array of flavoring, including juniper, red bell pepper, black pepper and pimento. It’s slightly spicy and very peppery, making this a good choice for a bloody mary or other cocktails.
37 / 43
Uncle Val’s Restorative Gin is based on the flavor profile of a classic American gin, using juniper, coriander, cucumber and rose petals as botanicals, which are infused into the spirit after distillation.
38 / 43
New York Distilling Company produces three gins, among other spirits, in an industrial space connected to its cocktail bar in Brooklyn. Complimentary tours with education and tastings are available on Saturdays -- see the website for times.
39 / 43
The gin styles include American, Navy Strength and New Netherland (the historic Dutch colony). NY Distilling's popular Dorothy Parker American gin is made with elderberries, citrus, cinnamon, hibiscus and juniper.
40 / 43
In Sagaponack, N.Y., even Wölffer Estate Vineyard has joined the gin trend.
41 / 43
The winery added a copper still to distill rose wine and uses juniper from its own estate, mint from its garden, and anise, fennel, coriander, cumin and cardamom to produce a pink spirit.
42 / 43
Coastal Spirits crafts Gin Farallon in the San Francisco Bay Area.
43 / 43
Gin Farallon is made with juniper, grapefruit and orange botanicals, and is recommended for martinis.

Saturday brings the 10th annual World Gin Day with events in major gin destinations like London, and we're celebrating with botanical spirits in our own backyard.

More and more domestic distilleries are producing gin with its invitation to experiment and unique process. The neutral spirit is distilled from grain or fruit, then botanicals are either infused into the spirit or added during a second distillation. Juniper must be one of the flavoring botanicals for the result to be called gin. Other than that, distillers are free to use whatever they want and have the opportunity to represent their region with local ingredients. Producing gin with a variety of botanicals and flavors gives cocktails like the martini, gin and tonic, and Martinez new twists. 

This year, we explored a distillery in D.C. that's even growing its own juniper trees. Other American makers use cardamom, coriander, grapefruit, oranges, lemon peel or vanilla in the process. Browse the photo gallery above to see a variety of American gins, and follow one distiller's process below.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com