Charming main streets across the USA

Illinois: The signs on this historic and quaint street in Galena literally read “Main Street” but most people lovingly refer to it as “Helluva Half Mile.”

Google Maps

The nostalgia for Main Street, U.S.A., hasn't dimmed in recent years. Even Walt Disney was so taken by it that he wanted one in both Disneyland and the Magic Kingdom theme parks: A charming street filled with shops, restaurants and people will always become the true center of a town, and epitomize Americana for much of the country.

Scroll through the gallery above to find a cozy Main Street (or closest approximation by another name) in each of the 50 states, using photos from Google Maps

