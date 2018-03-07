If you haven’t booked your summer flights yet, don’t despair. There are still some great deals out there to and from popular destinations.
The following roundtrip deals — one domestic, one international — are for travel in August. All were found late last week a search-by-month tool (I link to FareCompare.com’s but your favorite site may have one). As always, prices can change without warning.
Boston
• Los Angeles, $209 (one stop)
• Copenhagen, Denmark, $397 (one stop)
Denver
• Las Vegas, $83 (nonstop)
• Paris, $542 (one stop)
Philadelphia
• San Juan, Puerto Rico, $223 (nonstop)
• Barcelona, Spain, $541 (one stop)
Savannah
• New York City, $109 (nonstop)
• Dublin, Ireland, $780 (one stop)
There are plenty of deals to and from other great cities, and watch for lots more of them once the kids go back to school.
More: The magic dates for cheap summer airfares
FareCompare CEO Rick Seaney is an airline industry insider and top media air travel resource. Follow Rick (@rickseaney) and never overpay for airfare again.