CHICAGO – Three Chicago police officers are set to go to trial Tuesday on charges they conspired to cover up a fellow officer's actions in the police shooting death of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald.

The trial of former Detective David March, former Officer Joseph Walsh and Officer Thomas Gaffney comes two months after former Officer Jason Van Dyke was found guilty of second-degree murder and aggravated battery in the shooting death of the black teen.

The three officers face state charges of conspiracy, obstruction of justice and misconduct. Prosecutors say they tried to prevent independent investigators from learning the truth about McDonald’s death.

The officers have opted for a bench trial. The case against them will be heard and decided by Cook County Associate Judge Domenica Stephenson, not a jury.

The officers were among several who allegedly reported that McDonald acted aggressively toward them and posed an immediate threat.

A police dashcam video of the incident contradicts those claims. It shows McDonald turning away from officers when Van Dyke began shooting.

The video shows Van Dyke opened fire within six seconds of exiting his police vehicle. McDonald was on the ground within 1.6 seconds. Van Dyke continued to shoot at McDonald for another 12.5 seconds.

He fired 16 shots at the teen.

The video, which played a crucial part in Van Dyke’s trial, will be central in the cover-up trial as well.

Walsh, who was Van Dyke's partner on the night of the shooting, is accused of lying to investigators about what led to the shooting.

Walsh testified under a grant of limited immunity at Van Dyke’s trial. Walsh's testimony in that trial may not be held against him at his own trial, as long as it was truthful.

Walsh testified that the video doesn’t tell the whole story.

“My position, my angle was totally different,” Walsh said.

Walsh said he "backed up" as McDonald got to within 12 to 15 feet of the officers and "swung the knife toward the officers in an aggressive manner," according to police documents.

Walsh said he and Van Dyke repeatedly called on McDonald to drop the knife.

Gaffney, 45, allegedly claimed to investigators that Van Dyke and other officers were injured in the confrontation. No officers were hurt.

March, 60, the lead detective, allegedly signed off on statements given by officers at the scene and indicated that there was no discrepancy between what the officers said happened and police dashcam video.

Gaffney has been suspended without pay since the indictment against the three officers was announced in June 2017. March and Walsh resigned from the department.

The officers' attorneys earlier this month argued in a motion to dismiss the charges that the special prosecutor, Patricia Brown Holmes, brought the case for political reasons. Judge Stephenson denied their bid.

One witness expected to testify is Officer Dora Fontaine, whose initial statement to investigators seemed to have been contradicted by the police video.

She told investigators after the 2014 shooting that she heard officers repeatedly order McDonald to drop the knife and that McDonald "raised his right arm toward Officer Van Dyke, as if attacking Van Dyke," according to police documents released by the city.

But Fontaine, who has been given immunity by prosecutors, testified during Van Dyke’s trial that she had seen McDonald making only "swaying" movements with the knife before the shooting.

The October 2014 shooting was one in a series of deadly confrontations between law enforcement and black men and women that spurred a national conversation on policing. The way city and police officials handled the incident further fractured the already tattered trust of police in Chicago’s African-American community.

Local leaders initially resisted releasing he video. Activists accused Mayor Rahm Emanuel and police brass of allowing an unofficial “code of silence” among officers to persist.

A court eventually ordered the city to release the footage, 400 days after the shooting. On the day of its release, Van Dyke was charged with first-degree murder.

The county’s prosecutor, Anita Alvarez, accused by activists of taking too long to charge the officer, was voted out of office. And local and federal authorities launched investigations of the police department.

Emanuel saw his standing in the city's sizable African-American community plummet. He fired his police superintendent and announced in September, days before jury selection began in the Van Dyke trial, that he wouldn’t seek a third term in office.

