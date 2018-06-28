For sporting cow spots, waving a cow bell or dressing "udderly crazy," customers will be rewarded Tuesday with free food at Chick-fil-A restaurants nationwide.

Here's a time where you shouldn't be chicken about dressing up like a cow.

Tuesday is Chick-fil-A's 14th annual Cow Appreciation Day, which the chicken chain describes as its largest single-day customer appreciation event and a day to celebrate the company's “Eat Mor Chikin” cows.

For sporting cow spots, waving a cow bell or dressing "udderly crazy," customers will be rewarded with free food at Chick-fil-A restaurants nationwide. The giveaway is from the time restaurants open through 7 p.m. July 10.

Best known for its chicken sandwiches, America's favorite fast-food chain has featured cows in its advertising for the last 23 years. The running joke is the cows are plugging Chick-fil-A as a way of preserving their own lives because customers will eat more chicken and less beef.

“Every year, we’re thrilled with the number of customers who come out and celebrate Cow Appreciation Day with us,” said Jon Bridges, Chick-fil-A’s senchief marketing officer in a statement. “It’s a great opportunity for guests to celebrate by exploring our menu.”

According to company estimates, 1.8 million people participated in last year's event.

And you don't have to dress from "head-to-hoof" to get the freebie Tuesday. Cow accessories also count and children get a free kid’s meal for dressing up and cow-clad adults have the choice of nearly every entree on the Chick-fil-A menu except for salads.

For locations serving breakfast, options include the Egg White Grill, Chicken, Egg and Cheese Bagel and Chick-n-Minis.

For lunch and dinner, choose from the classic Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich, Chicken Deluxe Sandwich, Grilled Chicken Cool Wrap, other sandwiches, Chick-n-Strips and nuggets.

Find inspiration for costumes and learn more at www.cowappreciationday.com.

For those who don't like crowd and possible embarrassment, Chick-fil-A also offers freebies year-round through the Chick-fil-A One smartphone app.

With the app, you can order ahead — though not on Cow Appreciation Day if you want a freebie — and every purchase brings you closer to a free treat. You'll also get a freebie the month of your birthday.

